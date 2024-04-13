Brutal reality is that in quest for legend status, Rory McIlroy is falling behind fast

Rory McIlroy has had a Masters to forget - Shutterstock/John Mabanglo

To watch Rory McIlroy stripe his drive 387 yards off Augusta’s ninth tee, the ball bobbling over the spectator crosswalk and bemusing marshals who cannot believe it has travelled so far, is to wonder how he has gone almost 10 years without winning a major. But then you see him tweak his nine-foot birdie putt left, not even grazing the hole, and you remember exactly why. Never has a player of his stature been a more confounding bundle of contradictions, or more capable of mixing the glorious and the ghastly.

McIlroy was laughing at himself at times during his one under par round of 71 on Saturday, not quite comprehending how he could be so careless. After a routine five-footer at the seventh barely threatened to drop, he handed the putter back to caddie Harry Diamond with a pained grin. The alternative was to commit some act of wanton violence, which he looked sorely tempted to do when, having fanned a drive into a fairway bunker at the eighth, he motioned to attack the adjacent microphone. He is not one of those identikit PGA Tour automatons who betray the emotional range of a Dalek. Every clumsy mistake visibly eats away at his soul.

At 34, McIlroy has acquired the skills to salve these psychological wounds. He is far removed from the brilliant but tormented 21-year-old who tossed away a four-stroke, 54-hole Masters lead with a final-round 80, later crying in his CBS interview with Peter Kostis. But his now-familiar acts of self-sabotage at Augusta are beginning to exhaust his patience. For the 10th straight year, his chances of completing the career Grand Slam have in all likelihood evaporated at three over par leading into Sunday’s final round, leaving him looking like a flailing nearly-man who no longer knows which way to turn.

The goodwill towards him was palpable as he strode out in pristine Georgia sunshine. Even though a chaotic Friday 77 had left him 10 adrift of the leaders, McIlroy has engineered miraculous weekend comebacks before. When he won his first PGA Tour title at Quail Hollow in 2010, before he had even reached legal drinking age in the United States, he made the cut on the bubble but torched the field with rounds of 66 and 62 to win by four. Only this year, he was 10 behind after 36 holes of the Dubai Desert Classic and still found a way to prevail. But as he told anybody who reminded him of these precedents, there is a world of difference between Dubai in January and Augusta in the second week of April.

This is the tournament that haunts him like no other, shredding his customary composure. McIlroy was so disgusted with his missed cut 12 months ago that he cancelled his next scheduled appearance in South Carolina to deal with the mental fallout. His ruse this time was to seek the counsel of Butch Harmon, the 80-year-old coach to six former Masters champions, in an effort to iron out the creases in his approach play.

We can now declare, beyond much doubt, that the brainwave has not worked. Each time McIlroy reaches for a short iron, the pitching wedge in particular, you have to suppress the urge to hide behind the nearest hillock. Take the short par-three third, where he left himself a mere 54 yards to the pin, but miscued his pitch so hopelessly that it flew through the back of the green. He raised a hand to his face in embarrassment, the agonies of this game threatening to test him beyond all endurance.

Some of McIlroy’s statements this week have raised alarm. He has talked of struggling to find his rhythm, of his swing feeling “horrific”. The statistics, likewise, suggest a player in the deepest toil, with only one top-10 finish in the US this season. He wants to be convinced that he is not the victim of some sinister Augusta curse, but the place keeps frazzling him, to the point where a first Green Jacket seems further away than ever.

The received wisdom dictates that McIlroy is too gifted not to end his career without the title that he covets most. Even though he has tried and failed 16 times, time remains on his side. He turns 35 next month, an age beyond which seven players since 2000 have won the Masters. Tiger Woods was 43 when he won his fifth, and Sergio Garcia 37 when he claimed his first. There is still ample opportunity for McIlroy to inscribe his name among the greatest. But we delude ourselves if we assume such a fate is somehow celestially ordained.

The depth of the opposition he confronts is frightening. Two rounds spent in the company of Scottie Scheffler, whom he trailed by 10 heading into his third round, brought humbling proof of that. Brooks Koepka secured his first major three years after the Northern Irishman won his last, and he now has five of them. The brutal reality is that in the quest for legendary status, McIlroy is falling behind, and fast.

