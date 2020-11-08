Masters will miss longtime golf journalist Tim Rosaforte, who’s battling Alzheimer’s

For Tim Rosaforte, this week’s Masters will be like no other. The longtime golf journalist won’t be covering this revered tournament for the first time since 1983.

His absence has nothing to do with the coronavirus pandemic that delayed the Masters to the Fall. If only it was that simple. Last month, Rosaforte was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s. He has been having memory issues for about two years. Rosaforte turned 65 on Oct. 25.

Instead of keeping Golf Channel’s viewers informed throughout the week, Rosaforte will watch this Masters from his Jupiter, Florida, home. Rosaforte retired from Golf Channel last December because of the cognitive problems.

Rosaforte – or “Rosie,” a nickname he has had since high school — last visited a PGA Tour event in late February, when he was at his hometown Honda Classic at PGA National. This week is when his new world, and the diagnosis, really hits home when he stays home.

“I’ve been going to the Masters for a long time,” Rosaforte said Thursday at his Jupiter home. “I’ll miss the tournament and the golf writers award dinner, which I have emceed a lot. Nothing lasts forever. It’s time for me to take a break.

“Truth is, I missed a lot of my family while they were growing up. I now have a chance to spend more time with my family and meet their friends and get to know what great people they are. My youngest daughter, Molly, just got married to a golf professional from Old Marsh (Mason Colling).”

Cold, hard facts

Rosaforte was golf’s original “insider,” one of the first print journalists since Will McDonough to make the transition to network TV. Rosaforte worked at the Palm Beach Post from 1987-94, after stints at the Tampa Times and Fort Lauderdale Sun Sentinel, and before moving on to Sports Illustrated and Golf World/Golf Digest.

His first TV gig was alongside veteran Jay Randolph on the old Sunshine Network in the 1990s. Rosaforte moved on to PGA Tour Sunday on USA Network in 2003 before he started appearing regularly on Golf Channel in 2007.

And we do mean regularly. Rosaforte was ubiquitous on the Golf Channel, seemingly appearing every day to update the world on any breaking news. He eschewed outrageous opinions and instead relied on cold, hard facts he uncovered through relentless reporting.

“I’d receive a call from Tim when nobody else would call me,” Jack Nicklaus said. “He’ll say, ‘Jack, I need your opinion on something.’ Not many guys would do that.”

In a sense, Rosaforte was like Ben Hogan; their success was based on digging – for scoops or the ball out of the dirt. Rosaforte would always make the extra call. Or four. It was in his DNA.

Tim Rosaforte and fellow golf journalist Larry Dorman in the media room at the British Open at St. Andrews, scotland, in 1990. (Photo: Provided)

“There’s a lot of insiders in sports today, people like Adam Schefter, Peter Gammons and Tim Kurkjian,” said Geoff Russell, who was Rosaforte’s boss at Golf World and later at Golf Channel. “If you go back 30 years, Tim was doing that before most of them.”

Rosaforte gradually built trust with the players – and a list of contacts that his colleagues would dream of having. Whenever a golf story broke, Rosaforte would call the principals involved; he would receive so many calls, he would always carry two phones so he wouldn’t miss one.

It wasn’t the number of phones; it was the phone numbers he had that was so impressive.

“I used to kid Timmy, ‘How many U.S. Presidents do you have in there?’ ” said Golf Channel host Rich Lerner. “You could start with the Presidents and work your way down to the greatest players of all time. The question should have been, ‘Who don’t you have?’ The answer was ‘nobody.’

“And he was the last person to let you know about it. He wouldn’t brag like some journalists. There is not an ounce of conceit in him.”

Getting a phone number from the world’s top golfers in the 1980s and 1990s wasn’t easy — you had to build years of credibility — and it’s more difficult these days. Rosaforte kept himself relative with today’s stars through his hard work, perspective and knowledge of the game.

