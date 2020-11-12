Masters leaderboard 2020: Highlights from Tiger Woods' strong first round
Tiger Woods' pursuit of a sixth green jacket is off to a strong start.
The 2020 Masters commenced Thursday with the first round at Augusta National Golf Club. It's a little weird seeing the Masters being played in November and not April, but it's great for sports fans everywhere that this tournament was able to take place.
Woods gave these fans plenty to cheer about Thursday afternoon. He shot a 4-under 68 and will enter Friday's second round tied for fourth place.
The reigning Masters champion began his opening round on the back nine, and he birdied three of the first seven holes. One of those birdies was on No. 16, where Woods' tee shot came up just a few feet short of the pin.
Using the slopes. Tiger Woods birdies No. 16 to reach -3 at #themasters pic.twitter.com/TZlWyHTWg8
He also putted pretty well overall, including this impressive birdie putt on hole No. 1.
Fist pump from Tiger following a birdie on No. 1. #themasters pic.twitter.com/W8VpXee3HP
Woods was bogey-free for the day -- the first time he's done that in the opening round at the Masters -- and he actually tied his career-best Round 1 score at this tournament.
Ties his career-low first round in #themasters. pic.twitter.com/ELqEW7WDOn
Here's a look at the Masters leaderboard as of 6 p.m. ET on Thursday (it will be updated throughout the first round).
1. Paul Casey, -7
T2. Webb Simpson, -5
T2. Xander Schauffele, -5
T2. Justin Thomas, -5
T5. Hideki Matsuyama, -4
T5. Lee Westwood, -4
T5. Louis Oosthuizen, -4
T5. Patrick Reed, -4
T5. Tiger Woods, -4
T5. Matthew Wolff, -4
T5. Adam Scott, -4
T5. Dylan Frittelli, -4
Woods is scheduled to tee off at noon ET Friday.