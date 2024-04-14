Masters leader Scottie Scheffler says he'll leave if his wife goes into labor. Here's how he would do it

Scottie Scheffler is flying solo this week at the Masters, and for good reason.

His wife, Meredith, who usually travels with him when he competes, is back home in Dallas awaiting the birth of their first child later this month.

“It's a bit weird,” he conceded, saying Friday that it’s the first tournament without her in quite some time. “She's obviously my biggest supporter, and I definitely miss having her here. But it's an exciting time for us in our lives, and yeah, fortunately she's still at home and feeling good, so we are grateful for that.”

After shooting 1-under 71 at Augusta National on Saturday to take a one-stroke lead after 54 holes, Scheffler confirmed yet again that he will leave the 88th edition of the Masters no matter the circumstances if his wife goes into labor. Asked on Saturday evening to detail his plan, he said, “Definitely have a way to get home pretty quickly. We have somebody here that has access to their cell phone, if that's all right.” He turned to the Masters member moderating the press conference as if making sure that would be permitted. “And, yes, I'll be available to go home then whenever I need to.”

It is shades of Phil Mickelson at the 1999 U.S. Open at Pinehurst. Back then, Mickelson's caddie carried a beeper for him but it never buzzed. Mickelson’s first daughter was born the next day. One PGA Tour player who did leave is Hunter Mahan. He withdrew less than an hour before his third-round tee time while leading the 2013 RBC Canadian Open when his wife, Kandi, went into labor.

“Maybe I should be more concerned. I don't really know,” Scheffler said with a laugh on Thursday. “People have asked us how our preparation is going for the baby. I feel like, well, we are a little underprepared. The nursery is not quite ready and we've had some issues at our house the last few weeks. I think that's the exciting part. I think we are definitely underprepared to be parents.”

A very pregnant Meredith walked the Bay Hill Club & Lodge course last month during the final round along with Scottie’s parents when he won the Arnold Palmer Invitational and celebrated another win a week later at the Players Championship. Meredith also was at the Texas Children's Houston Open two weeks ago when Scheffler missed a 5-foot putt that would’ve forced a playoff.

When Scheffler won the Masters in 2022, he admitted that he dealt with doubt and cried like a baby at his rental house before the final round. It was Meredith who provided the calming words he needed that helped carry him to victory. With Meredith unable to fly this close to her due date, Scheffler is sharing a rental house this week with good friend Sam Burns, but he missed the 36-hole cut and departed on Friday. Scheffler didn’t want to be alone so he recruited some of his best friends to come stay with him.

“We got some fun guys,” Scheffler said. “it's just going to be nice to get some time together. Probably order some food. Hang out. Maybe play some cards, who knows. I really don't know. Yeah, we'll see.”

On Thursday, Scheffler addressed the possibility of his leaving the Masters to get home for the birth of his first child.

“As far as her going into labor, I wouldn't say I'm very concerned. We haven't seen any of the early signs. But pregnancy is weird. It can happen at any time. Yeah, open lines of communication and she can get ahold of me if she needs to,” he said. “Yeah, I'm ready to go at a moment's notice.”

Asked on Saturday if he thought she’d call him, he didn’t hesitate. “She better call,” he said with a laugh.

