Masters: Jordan Spieth capable of delivering magical round to win second green jacket

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Steve DiMeglio
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

AUGUSTA, Ga. – History isn’t on Jordan Spieth’s side.

The last 31 Masters have been won by a player starting the final round in the top 5 – Spieth is seventh after his even-par 72 in Saturday’s third round.

The last 28 major championships have been won by a player within four shots of the lead after 54 holes – Spieth is six shots back of pace-setting Hideki Matsuyama, whose 65 moved him to 11 under.

And no player in Masters history won the green jacket when making a triple bogey or worse that week – Spieth made triple on the ninth hole in the first round.

But this is Spieth we’re talking about. And this is the 25th anniversary of Greg Norman failing to hold a six-shot lead after 54 holes as Nick Faldo raced by him to win the 1996 Masters.

Masters: Leaderboard | Photos | Tee times, TV info

And Spieth has a golf bag full of experience when it comes to extracting himself from tight spots and testing predicaments. Yes, the deficit is daunting, but there is only one Masters champion in the top 12 on the famous white leaderboards – Spieth, who won in 2015, finished second in 2014 and 2016 and third in 2018.

And of the players between Spieth and the leader, only one player – 2013 U.S. Open winner Justin Rose – has won a major, and Spieth has three.

Spieth likely would have told the gathered media that 18 holes is more than enough golf to make up ground, especially at Augusta National where one yard could be the difference between putting for birdie or chipping for your life.

That is, if he had talked after his round. Spieth declined to be interviewed and instead headed to the practice putting green for a 10-minute session in the fading light. During another one of his bungee jump rounds, his putting left him steaming as he burned edges throughout and he needed to cool down with putter in hand.

It was a round of 72 – but all 72s are not the same. You get the feeling Spieth is a member of the Flying Wallendas. Or at least has a starring role in Cirque du Soleil.

Every time he looks like he’s out of it, he pulls himself back in. Just look at what he did on the eighth hole. Better still, start at the seventh hole.

From a prime spot in the fairway, he sent his approach over the hole – an absolute no-no on the 7th hole. His third wound up in the bunker and he made double that dropped him to 3 under and six back.

So, on the eighth, a poor drive and a worse second put him deep in the Georgia Pines, 94 uphill yards from the pin. But then he turned into Houdini once again and from off the pine straw he hit his third past the hole and the ball backtracked off a slope to short range for birdie. His magical touch continued on the 10th, where he chipped in for birdie from in front – and well below – the green.

He had another heart stopping moment on the 15th when his second on the par 5 landed just far enough to hold the green. One yard shorter and he would have been dropping after watching his ball roll into a pond fronting the green. But he was dry, and a two-putt birdie moved him closer to the lead.

But he three-putted from 45 feet on the next hole and then parred in.

Dismiss his chances if you want, but this is a guy who has been trending in the right direction for some time. He was 125-1 to win the Waste Management Phoenix Open earlier this year. While he didn’t pay off his backers, he did ignite his ascension toward becoming Jordan Spieth again by tying for fourth.

The following week he tied for third at Pebble. Three weeks later he tied for fourth at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Orlando. Last week, he won the Valero Texas Open – his first victory since capturing the Claret Jug with his wizardry at Royal Birkdale in the 2017 Open Championship.

So, the stage is set for Spieth, who might pull off his greatest trick this week by overcoming all the history that stands against him and win his second green jacket.

Related

What channel is the Masters on? Sunday tee times and TV info

Downpour dampens run by Cameron Champ at Masters on Saturday

Jose Maria Olazabal still in a 'state of shock' to be playing this weekend at Augusta

Recommended Stories

  • After damaging putter in Round 2, Si Woo Kim has multiple options for Saturday

    After damaging his putter in the second round, Si Woo Kim had a couple of options for Saturday at Augusta.

  • Triple-bogey trips up doubting Thomas at Masters

    World number two Justin Thomas was the pick of some as the man to beat halfway through the Masters, and a strong start to the third round on Saturday seemed to justify those who favored him. Thomas's round came apart spectacularly with a triple-bogey at the par-five 13th, a gruesome butchering that all but ended his chances at Augusta National. He botched his third shot into the Rae's Creek tributary, and compounded his misery by three-putting, one of several players to misjudge the speed on that green after rain had slowed it.

  • John Harbaugh says he considered letting Justin Tucker try a 68-yard field goal against the Browns

    One of the best games of the 2020 NFL season ended with Ravens kicker Justin Tucker hitting a 55-yard field goal to beat the Browns. But Ravens coach John Harbaugh says that minutes earlier, Tucker nearly convinced him to let him kick an NFL-record 68-yard field goal. Harbaugh relayed the story of that game in [more]

  • A masterpiece from Hideki Matsuyama to take Masters lead

    The storms that stopped play for a little more than hour Saturday at the Masters were expected. The masterpiece delivered by Hideki Matsuyama after the break was not. Matsuyama played the final eight holes in 6-under par, turning a two-shot deficit into a four-shot lead.

  • Hideki Matsuyama surges into Masters lead with back-nine barrage at Augusta National

    There is one Japanese player in the 85th Masters Tournament – and he’s pulling away from the elite field.

  • Hideki Matsuyama pours it on after rain delay, shoots 65 to lead Masters

    Hideki Matsuyama shot a seven-under 65 in the third round of the Masters and leads by four over four players, including Justin Rose, going into Sunday.

  • 2021 Masters prize money: Here’s a breakdown of how much money players can win

    What's at stake at the 2021 Masters? Here's a look at Sunday's payout.

  • This was Rory McIlroy's most worrying first-round meltdown - and it's because of Bryson DeChambeau

    Bryson DeChambeau was as surprised as most golf observers when Rory McIlroy revealed he had tinkered with his technique to keep up with the big-hitting US Open Champion. "I knew there would be people there to be influenced, I didn’t think it would be Rory," said DeChambeau. Well, quite. By his own admission, the search for additional distance has thrown McIlroy's swing out of sequence and left him fighting a two-way miss, manifested in a four-over opening round of 76 at the Masters on Thursday. Expectations were low for McIlroy, given he is trying to compete just a few weeks after officially partnering with coach Pete Cowen and all the new swing thoughts and mental baggage that entails. Cowen's counsel is highly-regarded and the relationship should prove a fruitful one. McIlroy certainly looks in need of guidance, because someone in his corner should have questioned the wisdom of searching for even more clubhead speed. In the last five seasons, McIlroy's PGA Tour ranking for driving distance has been: fourth, second, first, first and ninth. If anyone should suffer from a case of distance envy, it is not McIlroy. The competitive advantage on offer for gaining an extra few yards is surely minuscule. McIlroy's swing is the most envied in golf. There is a poise and flourish to his long game that is worth the price of admission alone. When the putter is working and McIlroy's mind is in the right place, he is incredibly difficult to beat and every player on Tour knows it. The quality of his ball-striking has, until the last few months, been taken as read. "I added some speed and I am hitting the ball longer, but what that did to my swing as a whole probably wasn't a good thing, so I'm sort of fighting to get back out of that," McIlroy said in March. By jeopardising his biggest asset, the first half of McIlroy's season could become a write off.

  • Masters: Five things to watch during Sunday’s final round

    Plenty of good and bad things can happen in the final 18 holes at Augusta National.

  • Finau gets a call during Masters delay, from Tom Brady

    Cell phones are almost entirely forbidden at Augusta National, so imagine Tony Finau’s surprise Saturday when he got told during a weather delay that someone wanted to talk with him. Here’s what happened: Play was suspended around 4 p.m. because of dangerous weather in the area, and Finau went to the caddie house to wait for the resumption of play. Dunne approached Finau and said, “somebody wants to talk to you.”

  • Jordan Spieth exorcising Masters demons, one hole at a time

    Jordan Spieth, against all expectations, is back in position to win another green jacket.

  • 'Stone-cold killer' Jordan Spieth moves ominously into Masters contention

    If this is Jordan Spieth without yet being able to swing a club properly then the rest of the field had better watch out. The boy wonder is back. An already intriguing Masters leaderboard was lent a whole new dimension by the return of the 2015 champion to the sharp end of proceedings. Spieth’s second round 68, which has left the Texan at five-under for the tournament in a share of fourth place, two off the lead of England’s Justin Rose, was one thing. The 27-year-old was solid tee to green, hitting 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation. It was when he warned afterwards that he was feeling more and more comfortable, and still had plenty of room for improvement, that his rivals’ hearts must have sunk. The last thing they need is the Spieth of old stalking these fairways and greens again. Put simply, Spieth is a stone-cold killer around these green and pleasant lands. At least, he used to be. There was a time when you could stake your mortgage on the Texan contending in Masters week. Remember his first three trips to Augusta? Second (2014), first (2015) and second again (2016). He was a 20-year-old phenomenon; a natural with a freakishly hot putter. That 2016 tournament proved to be something of a setback, however. Two balls dumped into Rae’s Creek at the 12th on the final day handed the initiative to Danny Willett and Spieth’s career has never really been the same since. Although he won the Open at Birkdale in 2017 (as career setbacks go, it’s all relative), the aura of invincibility had gone, and his bullet-proof confidence with it. By January of this year, the former world No 1 was on the verge of dropping out of the world’s top 100. Spieth has slowly turned his fortunes around over the last few months, building form and confidence week by week, culminating in last week’s victory on home soil at the Valero Texas Open, his first in almost four years. He still doesn’t look completely like the Spieth of old. But he is getting there. A solitary birdie going out was followed by four coming back, mixed with one bogey on his bogey hole, the par-three 12th, when he found the greenside bunker. He bounced back immediately with birdie at the par-five 13th, laying up wisely after finding the pine needles off the tee, and finished the round looking more and more like he meant business. But for a triple-bogey seven on the par-four ninth on Thursday, Spieth might be leading the field now.

  • Recap: California and Utah split double-header in Berkeley

    Pac-12 Networks' Jordan Watkins and Jenna Becerra breakdown the action from both ends of the double-header between California softball and Utah softball on Saturday afternoon. The Utes took the opener by a final of 4-3 but the Golden Bears got revenge in the second leg with a 6-4 triumph. Late-inning home runs from Ellessa Bonstrom and Alyssa Palacios clinched the Utes win in game one. But the Golden Bears answered in game two with big flies of their own from Sona Halajian and Makena Smith. Haylei Archer pitched six innings of two-run ball to pick up her 8th win of the season in game two.

  • Xander Schauffele, again, right in major mix at Masters

    Xander Schauffele is in what has become familiar territory. Schauffele shot a 4-under 68 on Saturday to get to 7 under through three rounds of the Masters, leaving him four shots back of Hideki Matsuyama going into the final round. “I think I’m playing really good golf,” Schauffele said.

  • The Latest: Matsuyama up by 4 going into Masters final round

    The third round of the Masters is over, and Hideki Matsuyama has a four-shot lead over Xander Schauffele, Marc Leishman, Justin Rose and Will Zalatoris. Matsuyama becomes the first Japanese player in Masters history to lead after any round. Matsuyama shot a 7-under 65 on Saturday to move to 11 under for the week.

  • Masters 2021 LIVE: Leaderboard, latest scores and updates from round two at Augusta

    Follow all the action as Justin Rose aims to build on his lead at Augusta

  • NBA roundup: Suns beat Jazz in OT in duel of NBA's best

    Devin Booker and Chris Paul led the Phoenix Suns to a 117-113 overtime win over the visiting Utah Jazz on Wednesday night in a game between the NBA's two best teams that lived up to its billing. Booker scored 35 points and Chris Paul contributed 29 points and nine assists as the Suns, who have the NBA's second-best record, held on for their seventh victory in a row.

  • Jon Jones on fight against Francis Ngannou: 'I think it will happen'

    Jon Jones expressed optimism over his bout with Francis Ngannou.

  • Jorge Masvidal wants trilogy after he beats Kamaru Usman at UFC 261

    In an exclusive Q&A available to ESPN+ subscribers, no. 4 ranked welterweight Jorge Masvidal answered questions from fans ahead of his welterweight championship rematch against Kamaru Usman on April 24 at UFC 261. When asked what Masvidal will do differently ahead of his rematch with Masvidal, “Gamebred” was candid in his answer. “I’m not gonna cut 20 pounds of weight now, mainly in water in six days,” Masvidal said. “It’s a different weight cut altogether and that’s gonna be the main determining factor I think.” In Masvidal’s first fight with Usman for the welterweight strap at UFC 251, he filled in for a COVID-19 stricken Gilbert Burns on just six days notice. As a result, Masvidal had to cut weight rapidly in order to make the 170-pound limit along with having to adjust his sleep schedule to Abu Dhabi time. Usman won their first match-up via a unanimous decision with scores of 50-45, 50-45, 49-46. Kamaru Usman elbows Jorge Masvidal at UFC 251 on Fight Island Masvidal was also asked what it would mean for him to win the welterweight title at UFC 261. “Everything. I’ve put everything that I have into this sport,” Masvidal said. “I’m gonna be able to get the type of sleep I want at night when I have that belt.” Another fan asked Masvidal if he would be willing to take a trilogy bout with the reigning welterweight champion assuming that Gamebred would be victorious in the rematch against “The Nigerian Nightmare” at UFC 261. “When I win this rematch we will definitely go for a trilogy,” Masvidal said. I will not go down in history as one and one with this individual. It’s not gonna happen.” UFC 261 on April 24 not only features the welterweight championship rematch, it also marks the first time in the U.S. that the UFC will be able to welcome fans back to a sold-out venue of 15,000-plus without social distancing limitations. Conor McGregor says Dustin Poirier trilogy booked for UFC 264 UFC 251 highlights & recap from Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal in their first match-up (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Lakers will unveil 2019-20 championship banner in front of fans May 12

    Fans will be able to attend the Lakers' banner reveal in May.