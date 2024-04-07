All the holes-in-one at Augusta National for the Masters
In the history of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National, there have been 34 holes-in-one, the most recent coming in the 2022 edition of the event.
The fourth has just one ace ever.
The sixth has had six holes-in-one.
The most famous par 3 is the 12th, known as Golden Bell, and there have been just three aces there.
The 16th hole has recorded the most aces of any hole at Augusta National with 24.
Below is a list of all the aces.
In tournament history, five aces were made by amateurs, one was made by a golfer using a mashie niblick and one was made by a golfer using a spade mashie. (Bonus points if you know what those two clubs look like).
No. 4 - Flowering Crab Apple
1992
Jeff Sluman, 4-iron, 213 yards.
No. 6 - Juniper
1954
Leland Gibson, 4-iron, 190 yards.
Billy Joe Patton (a), 5-iron, 190 yards.
1972
Charles Coody, 5-iron, 190 yards.
2004
Chris DiMarco, 5-iron, 198 yards.
2013
Jamie Donaldson, 7-iron, 177 yards.
2021
Corey Conners, 9-iron, 182 yards.
No. 12 - Golden Bell
1947
Claude Harmon, 7-iron, 155 yards.
1959
William Hyndman (a), 6-iron, 155 yards.
1988
Curtis Strange, 7-iron, 155 yards.
No. 16 - Redbud
1934
Ross Somerville (a), mashie niblick, 145 yards.
1935
Willie Goggin, spade mashie, 145 yards.
1940
Ray Billows (a), 8-iron, 145 yards.
1949
John Dawson (a), 4-iron, 190 yards.
1968
Clive Clark, 2-iron, 190 yards.
1992
Corey Pavin, 8-iron, 140 yards.
1996
Raymond Floyd, 5-iron, 182 yards.
2004
Padraig Harrington, 6-iron, 177 yards.
Kirk Triplett, 6-iron, 177 yards.
2005
Trevor Immelman, 7-iron, 177 yards.
2008
Ian Poulter, 8-iron, 169 yards.
2010
Nathan Green, 6-iron, 176 yards.
Ryan Moore, 7-iron, 176 yards.
2012
Adam Scott, 7-iron, 202 yards.
Bo Van Pelt, 6-iron, 202 yards.
2016
Shane Lowry, 8-iron, 181 yards.
Davis Love III, 7-iron, 181 yards.
Louis Oosthuizen, 7-iron, 181 yards.
2017
Matt Kuchar, 7-iron, 180 yards.
2018
Charley Hoffman, 6-iron, 178 yards.
2019
Justin Thomas, 8-iron, 170 yards.
Bryson DeChambeau, 7-iron, 170 yards.
2021
Tommy Fleetwood, 7-iron, 170 yards.
Consecutive groups holes-in-one
In the final round in 2004, Padraig Harrington and Kirk Triplett each aced the 16th hole.