All the holes-in-one at Augusta National for the Masters

In the history of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National, there have been 34 holes-in-one, the most recent coming in the 2022 edition of the event.

The fourth has just one ace ever.

The sixth has had six holes-in-one.

The most famous par 3 is the 12th, known as Golden Bell, and there have been just three aces there.

The 16th hole has recorded the most aces of any hole at Augusta National with 24.

Below is a list of all the aces.

In tournament history, five aces were made by amateurs, one was made by a golfer using a mashie niblick and one was made by a golfer using a spade mashie. (Bonus points if you know what those two clubs look like).

No. 4 - Flowering Crab Apple

Masters No. 4

1992

Jeff Sluman, 4-iron, 213 yards.

No. 6 - Juniper

Masters No. 6

1954

Leland Gibson, 4-iron, 190 yards.

Billy Joe Patton (a), 5-iron, 190 yards.

1972

Charles Coody, 5-iron, 190 yards.

2004

Chris DiMarco, 5-iron, 198 yards.

2013

Jamie Donaldson, 7-iron, 177 yards.

2021

Corey Conners, 9-iron, 182 yards.

No. 12 - Golden Bell

12th hole at Augusta

1947

Claude Harmon, 7-iron, 155 yards.

1959

William Hyndman (a), 6-iron, 155 yards.

1988

Curtis Strange, 7-iron, 155 yards.

No. 16 - Redbud

Masters No. 16

1934

Ross Somerville (a), mashie niblick, 145 yards.

1935

Willie Goggin, spade mashie, 145 yards.

1940

Ray Billows (a), 8-iron, 145 yards.

1949

John Dawson (a), 4-iron, 190 yards.

1968

Clive Clark, 2-iron, 190 yards.

1992

Corey Pavin, 8-iron, 140 yards.

1996

Raymond Floyd, 5-iron, 182 yards.

2004

Padraig Harrington, 6-iron, 177 yards.

Kirk Triplett, 6-iron, 177 yards.

2005

Trevor Immelman, 7-iron, 177 yards.

2008

Ian Poulter, 8-iron, 169 yards.

2010

Nathan Green, 6-iron, 176 yards.

Ryan Moore, 7-iron, 176 yards.

2012

Adam Scott, 7-iron, 202 yards.

Bo Van Pelt, 6-iron, 202 yards.

2016

Shane Lowry, 8-iron, 181 yards.

Davis Love III, 7-iron, 181 yards.

Louis Oosthuizen, 7-iron, 181 yards.

2017

Matt Kuchar, 7-iron, 180 yards.

2018

Charley Hoffman, 6-iron, 178 yards.

2019

Justin Thomas, 8-iron, 170 yards.

Bryson DeChambeau, 7-iron, 170 yards.

2021

Tommy Fleetwood, 7-iron, 170 yards.

Consecutive groups holes-in-one

16th hole at Augusta National

In the final round in 2004, Padraig Harrington and Kirk Triplett each aced the 16th hole.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek