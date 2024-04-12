Masters Friday: Don't look for changes to iconic 12th

Apr. 12—Former Masters champion Vijay Singh suggested earlier this week that Augusta National's 12th hole be lengthened by about 10 yards.

Fred Ridley, chairman of the club and tournament, threw cold water on that notion at his Wednesday news conference.

"I would say with a hundred percent certainty that it would not be lengthened during my tenure," Ridley said. "That's almost like asking, you know, can we touch up the Mona Lisa a little bit. I mean, I think that the 12th hole at Augusta is the most iconic par-3 in the world. It has been and I won't say it always will be, but I think it always will be."

Known as Golden Bell, the 12th is the shortest hole at Augusta National at 155 yards. Players can hit as little as wedge into the green, depending on the wind. Trouble surrounds the hole with Rae's Creek in front and bunkers short and long.

"I just think it is such an iconic hole that's had so many important moments in the Masters that I'm not sure that another 10 yards would really make a difference," Ridley said. "Players are hitting short irons, but it doesn't seem to matter, the hole is very difficult."

DID YOU KNOW?

With Thursday morning's weather delay, rain has been experienced during 49 of the 88 times the Masters has been played.

Eight days of play have been postponed, but four days were made up by scheduling 36 holes in one day in 1936, 1938, 1939 and 2003. The last Monday finish due to weather occurred in 1983.

BOOK REVIEW

Fix It Yourself

Authors: David Leadbetter with Ron Kaspriske

Pages: 234

Price: $30

Synopsis: Leadbetter, a renowned instructor whose pupils include major champions Nick Faldo and Ernie Els, is back with another golf instruction book. This one focuses on 72 of the most common problem areas in golf and offers 72 solutions and fixes. More than 100 color images give the reader a visual to go along with Leadbetter's instructional tips. Golfers of all skill levels can benefit from his tips.

— John Boyette, executive editor