Ridley confirms Annika is latest Augusta National member

Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley confirmed Thursday that 10-time LPGA major champion Annika Sorenstam has become the latest female member of the club.

Though Ridley said the club has a longstanding policy not to comment on membership matters, he said that he is “very excited” about Sorenstam joining and played alongside her at an opening member event last week at Augusta National.

“I’ve known Annika for quite some time, and I think she is going to be a great addition to the club,” Ridley said Thursday ahead of the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship. “I can tell you, she can still play, and she was just a delight to be with.”

Criticized for years about his exclusionary membership practices, Augusta National admitted its first women members in 2012.

The 53-year-old Sorenstam won 72 times on the LPGA and has been viewed as a trailblazer in the sport. She served as one of the first-tee starters during the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur in 2009.

“We have a number of women members,” Ridley said, “and we have for quite a few years. I think it made us a better club, and they are an integral part of our culture.”