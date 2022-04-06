Masters field by the rankings: Top two are no surprise but look who’s third on this list
Looking for a player to pick in your office pool?
One strategy is to consider players who have had the most success in the months leading up to the 2020 Masters Tournament.
The entire Masters field is broken down below according to the Golfweek/Sagarin and the Official World Golf Ranking. The column labeled “heat index” is a player’s ranking based on his play the past three months. That can help you pick a player who is trending.
So far in the 2021-22 PGA Tour season, the average ranking of the winner heading into the week in which he won a PGA Tour event has been 54.2 in the Golfweek/Sagarins and 59.4 in the OWGR.
Golfer
GW/Sagarin Heat Index
GW/Sagarin
OWGR
Scottie Scheffler
1
2
1
Jon Rahm
2
1
2
Will Zalatoris
3
21
29
Justin Thomas
4
3
7
Hideki Matsuyama
5
7
12
Tyrrell Hatton
6
26
16
Matt Fitzpatrick
7
23
24
Cameron Smith
8
6
6
Russell Henley
9
16
42
Billy Horschel
10
17
13
Shane Lowry
12
15
35
Viktor Hovland
13
4
4
Patrick Cantlay
14
10
5
Adam Scott
15
14
36
Dustin Johnson
16
22
8
Joaquin Niemann
17
29
20
Si Woo Kim
19
40
49
Rory McIlroy
21
12
9
Max Homa
22
50
37
Sergio Garcia
23
39
52
Xander Schauffele
25
11
10
Daniel Berger
26
8
21
Louis Oosthuizen
27
5
14
Cameron Young
28
110
46
Kevin Kisner
31
97
27
Sepp Straka
33
141
72
Corey Conners
35
18
32
Collin Morikawa
36
13
3
Tommy Fleetwood
39
31
47
Sungjae Im
40
28
26
Gary Woodland
41
74
90
Paul Casey
43
25
25
Brian Harman
44
55
53
Harold Varner III
47
41
40
Tom Hoge
48
84
38
Talor Gooch
49
20
34
Marc Leishman
50
33
43
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
51
34
63
Francesco Molinari
53
115
185
J.J. Spaun
54
79
103
Sam Burns
56
9
11
Seamus Power
57
27
41
Brooks Koepka
58
56
17
Abraham Ancer
59
32
15
Bubba Watson
63
36
68
Padraig Harrington
67
200
148
Thomas Pieters
69
66
33
Erik van Rooyen
72
83
64
K.H. Lee
73
52
80
Lucas Glover
76
90
105
Luke List
88
78
57
Lucas Herbert
91
80
44
Jordan Spieth
92
35
18
Jason Kokrak
100
60
28
Justin Rose
103
45
56
Robert MacIntyre
132
105
74
Zach Johnson
143
133
213
Stewart Cink
146
103
73
Patrick Reed
147
67
31
Lee Westwood
148
117
65
Kevin Na
150
57
30
Ryan Palmer
158
119
78
Tony Finau
160
65
22
Webb Simpson
167
42
39
Cam Davis
169
125
96
Mackenzie Hughes
187
73
58
Hudson Swafford
206
190
79
Cameron Champ
228
183
133
Danny Willett
262
210
161
Takumi Kanaya
275
118
50
Garrick Higgo
299
252
85
Harry Higgs
302
207
162
Matthew Wolff
304
111
45
Min Woo Lee
362
138
59
Bryson DeChambeau
394
46
19
Charl Schwartzel
529
278
172
Guido Migliozzi
715
378
129
Keita Nakajima
N/R
269
239
Tiger Woods
N/R
N/R
973
Bernhard Langer
N/R
N/R
1238
José María Olazábal
N/R
N/R
1290
Mike Weir
N/R
N/R
1292
Fred Couples
N/R
N/R
1706
Sandy Lyle
N/R
N/R
1706
Larry Mize
N/R
N/R
1706
James Piot
N/R
N/R
1706
Laird Shepherd
N/R
N/R
1706
Vijay Singh
N/R
N/R
1706
Austin Greaser
N/R
N/R
N/R
Stewart Hagestad
N/R
N/R
N/R
Aaron Jarvis
N/R
N/R
N/R
How to watch | ESPN+ | Paramount+ | Golf Channel free on Fubo TV.
We recommend interesting sports viewing and streaming opportunities. If you sign up to a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee.