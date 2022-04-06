Masters field by the rankings: Top two are no surprise but look who’s third on this list

Lance Ringler
Looking for a player to pick in your office pool?

One strategy is to consider players who have had the most success in the months leading up to the 2020 Masters Tournament.

The entire Masters field is broken down below according to the Golfweek/Sagarin and the Official World Golf Ranking. The column labeled “heat index” is a player’s ranking based on his play the past three months. That can help you pick a player who is trending.

So far in the 2021-22 PGA Tour season, the average ranking of the winner heading into the week in which he won a PGA Tour event has been 54.2 in the Golfweek/Sagarins and 59.4 in the OWGR.

Golfer

GW/Sagarin Heat Index

GW/Sagarin

OWGR

Scottie Scheffler

1

2

1

Jon Rahm

2

1

2

Will Zalatoris

3

21

29

Justin Thomas

4

3

7

Hideki Matsuyama

5

7

12

Tyrrell Hatton

6

26

16

Matt Fitzpatrick

7

23

24

Cameron Smith

8

6

6

Russell Henley

9

16

42

Billy Horschel

10

17

13

Shane Lowry

12

15

35

Viktor Hovland

13

4

4

Patrick Cantlay

14

10

5

Adam Scott

15

14

36

Dustin Johnson

16

22

8

Joaquin Niemann

17

29

20

Si Woo Kim

19

40

49

Rory McIlroy

21

12

9

Max Homa

22

50

37

Sergio Garcia

23

39

52

Xander Schauffele

25

11

10

Daniel Berger

26

8

21

Louis Oosthuizen

27

5

14

Cameron Young

28

110

46

Kevin Kisner

31

97

27

Sepp Straka

33

141

72

Corey Conners

35

18

32

Collin Morikawa

36

13

3

Tommy Fleetwood

39

31

47

Sungjae Im

40

28

26

Gary Woodland

41

74

90

Paul Casey

43

25

25

Brian Harman

44

55

53

Harold Varner III

47

41

40

Tom Hoge

48

84

38

Talor Gooch

49

20

34

Marc Leishman

50

33

43

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

51

34

63

Francesco Molinari

53

115

185

J.J. Spaun

54

79

103

Sam Burns

56

9

11

Seamus Power

57

27

41

Brooks Koepka

58

56

17

Abraham Ancer

59

32

15

Bubba Watson

63

36

68

Padraig Harrington

67

200

148

Thomas Pieters

69

66

33

Erik van Rooyen

72

83

64

K.H. Lee

73

52

80

Lucas Glover

76

90

105

Luke List

88

78

57

Lucas Herbert

91

80

44

Jordan Spieth

92

35

18

Jason Kokrak

100

60

28

Justin Rose

103

45

56

Robert MacIntyre

132

105

74

Zach Johnson

143

133

213

Stewart Cink

146

103

73

Patrick Reed

147

67

31

Lee Westwood

148

117

65

Kevin Na

150

57

30

Ryan Palmer

158

119

78

Tony Finau

160

65

22

Webb Simpson

167

42

39

Cam Davis

169

125

96

Mackenzie Hughes

187

73

58

Hudson Swafford

206

190

79

Cameron Champ

228

183

133

Danny Willett

262

210

161

Takumi Kanaya

275

118

50

Garrick Higgo

299

252

85

Harry Higgs

302

207

162

Matthew Wolff

304

111

45

Min Woo Lee

362

138

59

Bryson DeChambeau

394

46

19

Charl Schwartzel

529

278

172

Guido Migliozzi

715

378

129

Keita Nakajima

N/R

269

239

Tiger Woods

N/R

N/R

973

Bernhard Langer

N/R

N/R

1238

José María Olazábal

N/R

N/R

1290

Mike Weir

N/R

N/R

1292

Fred Couples

N/R

N/R

1706

Sandy Lyle

N/R

N/R

1706

Larry Mize

N/R

N/R

1706

James Piot

N/R

N/R

1706

Laird Shepherd

N/R

N/R

1706

Vijay Singh

N/R

N/R

1706

Austin Greaser

N/R

N/R

N/R

Stewart Hagestad

N/R

N/R

N/R

Aaron Jarvis

N/R

N/R

N/R

