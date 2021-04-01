Masters: Dustin Johnson’s menu for the Champions Dinner

David Dusek
·1 min read

One of the coolest traditions at the Masters, which is an event that is filled with cool traditions, is the annual Champions Dinner.

Held every year on the Tuesday evening before the start of the tournament, it gathers previous winners together for an evening to celebrate the previous year’s champion, who gets to pick the menu and act as the host.

Dustin Johnson, who is currently ranked No. 1 on the world, won last November’s Masters and just posted the menu for this year’s Champions Dinner.

The pigs in a blanket appetizer is a nice touch in case either of his kids crashes the party.

Of course, the release on April 1 has a few sources asking if this is indeed the actual menu, but it was released on DJ’s personal account.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Dustin Johnson (@djohnsonpga)

No joke — right, Dustin?

Recommended Stories

  • This Masters tradition is a pictorial surprise for champions

    Jordan Spieth tapped in for bogey to win the Masters, bent over briefly and then straightened with a smile. Spieth figures it was no more than two hours after he made his final putt, right before he joined the Augusta National members for a Sunday night dinner, that the club presented him a picture frame with a collection of photos that he had never seen, mainly because he was busy putting. “Everyone who was with you, all capturing the moment,” Spieth said.

  • Legendary North Carolina head coach Roy Williams retiring

    Roy Williams is third in college basketball history with 903 wins as a head coach.

  • April Fools' Day: Bill Russell nails comeback prank, but Tom Brady misses mark

    Brady hit a sore spot for baseball fans.

  • 2021 NFL mock draft: Mystery begins with 49ers' QB pick at No. 3

    Our first-round mock draft takes a few unexpected twists and turns about four weeks before Round 1 kicks off.

  • T.Y. Hilton: Andrew Luck is having the time of his life in retirement

    Every so often, a rumor will pop up that former Colts quarterback Andrew Luck could unretire and get back to football. But as Colts owner Jim Irsay put it back in February, Luck is “more retired now than he was a year and a half ago.” Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton has also consistently stated that [more]

  • Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: 'I am trying to build a business empire'

    Yahoo Finance talks with star Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes about his budding business empire.

  • Dustin Johnson Spider Limited Commemorative Edition putter

    To celebrate Dustin Johnson's win at Augusta National, TaylorMade is selling exact replicas of his Spider Tour putter.

  • Sheriff said they have determined cause of Tiger Woods' crash, but won't release it yet

    Why the Los Angeles County Sheriff's department isn't releasing the cause of the crash is shocking to at least one criminal justice professor and former police sargent.

  • Five bold predictions for the men's NCAA Tournament Final Four

    A look at five bold expectations for the three remaining games in the 2020-21 men's college basketball season.

  • Cheap Trick’s Rick Nielsen: ‘Foo Fighters steal from us, only more successfully’

    Talking to Rick Nielsen is often like talking to a cartoon character. At one point during the interview, the Cheap Trick guitarist actually does talk like a cartoon character. While reminiscing about his band’s appearances on The Simpsons (soundtracking Apu washing his car) and Beavis And Butt-Head, he breaks into an impression of the gruesome twosome’s appraisal of the video for his band’s 1994 song Woke Up With A Monster. “Heh-heh-heh,” he cackles. It’s not so far from the bursts of schoolboy laughter that frequently punctuate his own, smart-mouthed words. If the line ‘I’m 30 but I feel like 16’ in Cheap Trick’s 1977 song Daddy Should Have Stayed In High School set up the band’s shop window as a place for carefree, youthful abandon where age is but a number, in 2021 only a slight adjustment to that statement is needed. At 72, Nielsen is still American rock ‘n’ roll’s biggest goofball who, by his own admission, basically stopped growing up when he hit 16. “Until I look in a mirror, I feel pretty good!” he laughs. “We’ve been doing this for 46 years. If you’re judging this on a human scale, we’re actually just middle-aged! Well, no, we’re not – we’re old! But we’re not old in the fact that we’ve gotten old.” Talking a mile-a-minute, often just in punchlines, the image of Nielsen as a grinning oaf in a schoolboy’s cap who refuses to see anything ridiculous about playing a guitar with five necks (“I just couldn’t get one with six,” he shrugs) is beamed loud and clear from his home in Illinois. Even though it’s only 9am, and he’s on the phone, he strums almost habitually on a guitar as he talks. Not the guitar he just bought off Paul Weller – a fact he interrupts himself to bring up, having noticed a British accent on the other end of the phone – a different one.

  • Kate Smith leads suspended Augusta National Women’s Amateur on a week where she has ‘everything to gain’

    The first round of the Augusta National Women's Amateur was suspended because of weather, but Kate Smith had plenty of time to make her move.

  • Mets-Nationals opening day game postponed due to COVID-19 issues

    The 2021 season hasn't started yet, but we already have our first COVID-19 postponement.

  • Cody Bellinger on the Rule Change He Wants to See in Baseball

    The Dodgers star center fielder talks to us about his NBA loyalties, defending LA's World Series championship, and the rule he wants MLB to implement.

  • Pro golfer Kamaiu Johnson doesn't think Masters will leave Georgia despite uproar over voting law

    Corporate America is facing new pressure to fight back against a wave of restrictive voting measures.

  • Jazz players feared for their lives during harrowing plane ride: 'It might be over for us'

    Jazz players were afraid their plane might crash, and some texted loved ones just in case.

  • Tom Brady one-ups Bruce Arians with fake tattoo he should actually get

    Tom Brady posted doctored photos of himself with a Bruce Arians tattoo, but he should consider getting it for real.

  • Ancient coins may solve mystery of murderous 1600s pirate

    A handful of coins unearthed from a pick-your-own-fruit orchard in rural Rhode Island and other random corners of New England may help solve one of the planet's oldest cold cases. The villain in this tale: a murderous English pirate who became the world's most-wanted criminal after plundering a ship carrying Muslim pilgrims home to India from Mecca, then eluded capture by posing as a slave trader. “It's a new history of a nearly perfect crime,” said Jim Bailey, an amateur historian and metal detectorist who found the first intact 17th-century Arabian coin in a meadow in Middletown.

  • Patrick Mahomes: I’m trying to build an empire off the field

    Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes and Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi, discuss Mahomes’ investment portfolio expansion.

  • Cameras catch Bill Belichick's reaction to Mac Jones' overthrow at Alabama Pro Day

    Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was in attendance for Mac Jones' Pro Day and didn't look all that impressed with one of the Alabama QB's throws.

  • Golf: Defending champion Conners flies under radar at hotel check-in

    Corey Conners may be the defending champion at this week's Valero Texas Open in San Antonio but that did not make him any more recognisable when he checked into his hotel - even if his image was on every room key. "Of course she had no idea who I was, but I made a funny comment about it being embarrassing for the guy who's got to look at himself on the room key every day for the whole week," said Conners. The win by Conners in 2019, which remains his only triumph on the PGA Tour, secured the last invite to that year's Masters, where he would go on to finish in a share of 46th place.