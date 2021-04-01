Masters: Dustin Johnson’s menu for the Champions Dinner

One of the coolest traditions at the Masters, which is an event that is filled with cool traditions, is the annual Champions Dinner.

Held every year on the Tuesday evening before the start of the tournament, it gathers previous winners together for an evening to celebrate the previous year’s champion, who gets to pick the menu and act as the host.

Dustin Johnson, who is currently ranked No. 1 on the world, won last November’s Masters and just posted the menu for this year’s Champions Dinner.

The pigs in a blanket appetizer is a nice touch in case either of his kids crashes the party.

Of course, the release on April 1 has a few sources asking if this is indeed the actual menu, but it was released on DJ’s personal account.

No joke — right, Dustin?