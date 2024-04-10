Masters will delay patron gate openings Thursday morning

Apr. 10—It looks like Mother Nature will delay the opening round of the 88th Masters Tournament on Thursday.

In a memo sent to media, the tournament announced this:

"Due to forecasted weather on Thursday, we have decided to delay patron gate openings in the morning. As of right now, the Press Building will open at its regular time (6 a.m.). Our next update on Thursday's schedule will come at 3 a.m."

The tournament was scheduled to begin with the opening ceremony at 7:40 a.m. featuring honorary starters Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson. The first tee time for competitors was set for 8 a.m.

The forecast for Thursday morning calls for heavy rain and wind gusts up to 40-45 mph.

According to the 6 p.m. weather update, this is what is expected after an initial band of rain overnight:

"A secondary stronger band of heavy rain and thunderstorms along a cold front is forecast from 6-11 AM Thursday. Occasional wind gusts of 40-45 mph are anticipated from 7-11 AM. A lull in precipitation should occur behind the cold front through 3 PM before scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms drift back into the region for the late afternoon and evening hours. Rainfall of 1.50"-2.50" is forecast through Thursday evening."