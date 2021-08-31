Masters of Their Craft, Bret Hart and Romero Distilling Co. Partnership

WWE Hall of Fame wrestler, Bret Hart with the team at Romero.

(Left to Right - Nerissa Romero, Tomas Romero, Bret Hart, Diego Romero & Katherine Winkler)

(Left to Right - Nerissa Romero, Tomas Romero, Bret Hart, Diego Romero & Katherine Winkler)

A World Champion Partnership, Made in Canada.



Bret Hart & Romero Distilling.

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Romero Distilling Co. has partnered with Hall of Fame wrestler, Bret Hart. The award winning rum producer has signed Bret to a celebrity spokesperson and endorsement deal, and is proud to showcase the common ground shared between them; hard work, determination, and a commitment to the mastery of their craft.

Romero Distilling Co. is a family owned and operated rum distillery, recognized globally for their products, including their Dark Rum which won gold, and Amber Rum which won silver at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition in 2021. Romero Distilling Co. is built on a rich and mostly untold history of rum running during prohibition in the west and has quickly become western Canada’s premium rum producer, offering a luxury rum experience that is proudly Canadian. “We consider ourselves extremely fortunate to have the opportunity to partner with a world class individual such as Bret Hart. Not only for his tremendous achievements in the ring, but also as someone who has given back to the community through his ongoing charitable efforts,” said Tomas Romero Co-Founder of Romero Distilling Co.

Story continues

Bret Hart is Canada’s greatest wrestling legend and entertained fans inside the ring from 1978 to 2000. Hailing from Calgary AB, Bret’s ties to Canada remained strong throughout his career as World Champion in both the WWE and WCW. He’s a hall of famer and will go down in history as one of the greatest technical wrestlers of all time. His success both inside and outside the ring comes from his relentless commitment to his craft, hard work and determination, which made him a perfect match for Romero Distilling Co. “I could not be more excited about partnering with Romero! When the opportunity arose to work with a Calgary based, internationally recognized rum, the similarity was uncanny. They are the best there is when it comes to premium rum,” said Bret Hart, Hall of Fame wrestler.

In the coming days, Romero Distilling will be releasing four ads related to the Bret Hart celebrity spokesperson and endorsement. These ads will include the history of rum running, Romero’s brand as a whole and their award winning rums.

To learn more, visit: RomeroDistilling.com

Contact Information:

Timothy Siad

Harvard Media Inc

(306) 546-6224

tim@harvardmedia.com

About Romero Distilling Co.:

Romero Distilling Co., headquartered in Calgary, AB is a luxury Canadian rum producer, building on the largely untold history of rum running in the West. Using glacier-fed water that originates on the eastern slopes of the Canadian Rockies and Canadian molasses, Romero is dedicated to continuous improvement through determination, hard work and innovation. The Romero Distilling label can be found at liquor stores across Alberta and British Columbia, as well as on their online shop. For more information please visit https://romerodistilling.com or check out our social media. Facebook: @romerodistilling, Instagram: @romerodistilling, Twitter: @Romero_Rum.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/19e3c727-ca0c-4ae3-813f-2332394be2b1



