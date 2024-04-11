The Masters champions from 2000-2023

Green Jacket Glory...

(Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports)

Every April, except for the pandemic-riddled 2020, an early April weekend means golf becomes the center of the sports universe. The Masters is played at Augusta National. Tiger Woods is back this year, adding to an elite field that also includes 13 players from LIV Golf. To kick off this year’s excitement, let’s take a look back at the past champions since 2000 and their road to green jacket glory..,

2000: Vijay Singh

(TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

2001: Tiger Woods

(Eileen Blass/USA TODAY)

2002: Tiger Woods

(Tim Dillon/USA TODAY)

2003: Mike Weir

(AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

2004: Phil Mickelson

(TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

2005: Tiger Woods

(Jack Gruber/USA TODAY)

2006: Phil Mickelson

(AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)

2007: Zach Johnson

(AP Photo/Morry Gash)

2008: Trevor Immelman

(AP Photos/Bebeto Matthews)

2009: Angel Cabrera

(AP Photo/Morry Gash)

2010: Phil Mickelson

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

2011: Charl Schwartzel

(ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

2012: Bubba Watson

(ack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports)

2013: Adam Scott

(JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images)

2014: Bubba Watson

(Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports)

2015: Jordan Spieth

(Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports)

2016: Danny Willett

(Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports)

2017: Sergio Garcia

(Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports)

2018: Patrick Reed

(Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports)

2019 Tiger Woods

(USAT)

2020: Dustin Johnson

Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

2021: Hideki Matsuyama

(Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports)

2022: Scottie Scheffler

(Adam Cairns-Augusta Chronicle/USA TODAY Sports)

2023: Jon Rahm

(USA TODAY)

