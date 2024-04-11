The Masters champions from 2000-2023

Every April, except for the pandemic-riddled 2020, an early April weekend means golf becomes the center of the sports universe. The Masters is played at Augusta National. Tiger Woods is back this year, adding to an elite field that also includes 13 players from LIV Golf. To kick off this year’s excitement, let’s take a look back at the past champions since 2000 and their road to green jacket glory..,
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde discuss Scott Drew being a top candidate at Kentucky, the possibility of a college football super league, the Kalen DeBoer era for Alabama football, and Deion Sanders recruiting methods