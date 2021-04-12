Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama casually hung out at Atlanta airport with the green jacket

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Adam Woodard
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Picture this: It’s Monday after the Masters and you’re slowly moving through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport making your way to your gate to fly home after a weekend at Augusta National.

Something green catches your eye. That’s not uncommon at the biggest airport for Masters traffic the day after the tournament. Then you look a little closer and realize it’s a green jacket. Scratch that, the green jacket.

Then you realize it’s 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama.

After his historic major championship victory, the 29-year-old native of Japan was spotted casually sitting at the airport with the green jacket draped over a chair like an old coat.

Masters: Leaderboard | Photos | Winner’s bag | Money list

Riggs, host of Barstool’s Fore Play podcast, shared a close-up picture he was sent of Matsuyama and his team at the airport. Even after the $2.07 million payday, it’s cool to see Matsuyama among the patrons making their way home.

That said, his departure from Georgia looks a bit different than Jordan Spieth’s six years ago.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jordan Spieth (@jordanspieth)

Recommended Stories

  • Hideki Matsuyama and his green jacket, chilling at the Atlanta airport

    Green jacket winners: They sit around in airports just like us!

  • Hideki Matsuyama wins Japan's first ever green jacket

    A journey 10 years in the making reached its conclusion Sunday, with Hideki Matsuyama winning the Masters.

  • Hideki Matsuyama lights blue touch paper on Japan’s defining year of sport

    It may not have been the dramatic final round neutrals would have wished for, but in terms of wider impact Hideki Matsuyama’s Masters win on Sunday night could be the most far-reaching golf has known for years. As the first Japanese male to win one of the game’s four majors, the 29-year-old’s immediate prospects have changed for ever. That much is obvious. The secrets behind Matsuyama's historic Masters triumph Matsuyama awoke on Monday morning to messages from Yoshihide Suga, Japan’s prime minister, who called his win “wonderful” and a source of “pride and courage” for the Japanese people during the difficulties of the pandemic. And from fellow professionals, too, notably Tiger Woods, who predicted it would “impact the entire golf world”. But as analysts made breathless predictions about the number of Asian golfers who might be inspired to follow in Matsuyama’s footsteps, or the amount of money he might or might not accrue from his win – ESPN’s Andy North estimated Matsuyama’s victory could be worth $1 billion (£728 million) to the player alone – it is worth considering the impact on Japan more generally. This is a country which has suffered disproportionately from Covid-19. The world’s third-largest economy shrank by 4.8 per cent last year. The costly postponement of the Olympics has not helped the public mood, with recent opinion polls suggesting Japan’s public is not uniformly behind the Games. The role of sport in turning things around could be significant. As Tim Crow, a sports marketing and sponsorship expert, wrote on Twitter on Monday: “That sound you can hear is every Japanese sponsor of Tokyo 2020 scrambling to get [Matsuyama’s] signature. Conga time for those such as Toyota, who already have him.” Crow believes Matsuyama’s win could be transformative for a country which has traditionally looked inwardly in terms of its sport stars, with sumo and baseball the biggest draws. With Naomi Osaka currently the pre-eminent women’s tennis player in the world, Japan now has two bona fide global superstars to get behind. The timing of Matsuyama’s emergence, he argues, could not be better. “There’s some serendipity in this, but some design as well,” Crow said. “Japan clearly decided a few years back to go after big sporting events. They had the Rugby World Cup, which was a huge success - television audiences of 50 million-plus for a live game which was two or three times bigger than any rugby match in history. Then Covid struck, which has obviously had a huge negative impact. But the emergence of Osaka and Matsuyama could not be better timed. “Osaka is clearly going to be the poster girl for Tokyo 2020 in the same way Jess Ennis was for London 2012 and Cathy Freeman was for Sydney 2000. “Now Matsuyama has announced himself on the world stage, too. It’s massive because Japan has never really had stars who have strode onto the world stage in the way these two have.” Rob Mills, director and chief executive of Tenka Group, agrees. “There’s a legacy aspect to this, too,” he said. “It’s a bit like Yao Ming when he went to the NBA. There probably won’t ever be a basketball player in China as big as Yao Ming because he was the first one to do it. Matsuyama is the same. “His impact on golf in Japan and Asia is going to be massive purely because of the size of the market. It’s going to be fascinating to watch. It will also be fascinating to watch how he handles it individually, because he has to feel comfortable putting himself out there.”

  • After latest impressive results, where is Will Zalatoris in the Official World Golf Ranking?

    Will Zalatoris didn't win the Masters but he did make another big move in the latest Official World Golf Ranking.

  • How Rich Are Jordan Spieth, Tiger Woods and 43 More of the Wealthiest Golfers of All Time?

    Throughout golf's history, 45 golfers have won at least one major PGA tournament and also amassed a fortune of at least $10 million.

  • Seven-time major winner Juli Inkster, 60, signs up for U.S. Women’s Open 36-hole qualifier

    The 31-time LPGA winner made her 2021 LPGA debut at the Kia Classic last month where she missed the cut.

  • VIDEO: No Place But Nebraska for Pierce (NE) TE Brahmer

    Huskeronline caught up with Nebraska Class of 2023 Pierce, NE Tight End Commit Ben Brahmer, who surprised everyone by

  • U.S. Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker has lots of options with wildcard picks

    U.S. Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker may have quite the dilemma when it comes to using his six captain’s picks to round out his team.

  • 10 reasons why the Masters is still the best golf tournament in the world

    AUGUSTA, Ga. — Why the Masters is the world's greatest golf tournament: 1. Sheer beauty. Augusta National Golf Club is beautiful everywhere you look, from the white cabins to the pink azaleas, from Amen Corner to the walking path along the second fairway. It's hard to imagine a prettier setting that doesn't feature an ocean. 2. Permanence. Augusta National isn't the only beautiful golf course ...

  • Zack Greinke Tries To Sneak Eephus Pitch By Renato Nunez

    The Little League speed is intended to catch hitters off guard but doesn't always work.

  • The Masters golf tournament is haunted by the petty specter of a pimento cheese sandwich

    Ah, the Masters! The storied tournament during which the world’s top golfers flock to Augusta, Georgia to compete for a fancy little green jacket. (Can you tell I don’t watch golf?) This year’s tournament took place last weekend—and, in honor of the occasion, Atlas Obscura published a fascinating piece titled “The Sandwich Scandal at the Heart of the World’s Greatest Golfing Event.”

  • Kyrie Irving out for Nets Monday vs. Timberwolves for personal reasons

    Both Harden and Irving will be out Monday night.

  • NFL draft betting: We know 5 QBs will be picked in the first round, will you bet on there being a 6th?

    Quarterbacks are always overdrafted, leading to an interesting prop at BetMGM.

  • Umpire Joe West is awarded $500,000 in defamation lawsuit against former player Paul Lo Duca

    Umpire Joe West was awarded $500,000 plus interest Monday by the New York Supreme Court in his defamation lawsuit against former player Paul Lo Duca.

  • Dennis Schroder with an and one vs the New York Knicks

    Dennis Schroder (Los Angeles Lakers) with an and one vs the New York Knicks, 04/12/2021

  • American Facing Years in Dubai Prison After Cannabis Traces Found in Urine

    A man who legally enjoyed some cannabis in Las Vegas is now facing three years in prison in the United Arab Emirates after traces were found in his urine.

  • Teo Davidov, the ambidextrous youth tennis star who doesn’t hit backhands

    The 10-year-old has been trained to play completely ambidextrously. His father and coach believes the balance in his game will pay dividends as he gets older Teo Davidov with some of the trophies he has won during his tennis career. Photograph: Kalin Davidov Ten-year-old Teodor Davidov took the internet by storm a couple of weeks ago when a clip of him showcasing his ambidextrous tennis playing style circulated across social media. The young talent from Denver, Colorado, was competing in the 12-and-under category at the Adidas Easter Bowl in San Diego, and made it all the way to the quarter-finals by exclusively hitting forehands off of both wings. Davidov never hits backhands; instead, he switches hands mid-rally to strike both lefty and righty powerful forehands. He also alternates serving with each hand, and appears to do it all so seamlessly. Many assume that Davidov is ambidextrous off the court but his father and coach, Kalin, is the first to point out his son is a natural right-hander. The Davidovs moved from Bulgaria to Colorado after Teo, as he is known to his family, was born and both Kalin and his wife Elena have a background in sports and holistic medicine. Kalin played volleyball and tennis as a junior and holds a Bachelors degree in physical education and tennis coaching, and a Masters degree in high sports performance. Elena was a competitive diver and studied physical therapy. They also studied Chinese medicine, they’ve spent time in India studying yoga and ayurvedic medicine and they have a clinic in Denver, where they do neuromuscular therapy, acupuncture and several other practices. B12s quarterfinalist Teodor Davidov never hits a backhand. Alternates serving left-handed and right-handed too#adidasEasterBowl pic.twitter.com/yWZqmAHURN— Colette Lewis (@zootennis) March 28, 2021 Kalin is the mastermind behind Teo’s ambidextrous playing style but says the main reason he urged his son to use his left hand had nothing to do with tennis strategy. “When Teo was about to turn eight years old, I decided he’s going to start playing left-handed, to affect his right hemisphere of the brain. He’s way too extroverted, too fiery, a little too imbalanced, so I just wanted to affect the right hemisphere of his brain, using the left part of his body,” Kalin told the Guardian in a video call. “It’s driven by philosophy too; I’m into Chinese medicine, we do yin and yang balance all the time, I do balancing treatment with my needles. I’m into yoga, right and left nostril activity and all that, so balance between the left and right hemisphere is crucial.” For the Davidovs, yoga is a way of life and Kalin made sure the family’s holistic approach extends to Teo’s lifestyle, on and off the court. Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal both say playing multiple sports helped their growth in tennis and prevented burnout, and Teo also enjoys activities such as skiing, hiking, soccer, ping pong and basketball according to his father. Away from sports, he plays the piano “a little bit” and spends time with friends. That is welcome news, because the amount of work put in by Teo will sound alarming to some – 30 to 40 hours of training a week, both on and off the court. However, Kalin says he encourages his son to “use tennis as a form of spiritual growth”. “The tennis is only the external part but it’s also in support of our deeper aspirations,” he added. Teo has already started to learn about manipulating the breath flow through each nostril, and can be seen checking his nostril activity during matches. While Kalin initially introduced his son to ambidextrous tennis for philosophical reasons, the Bulgarian soon realised the numerous strategic advantages to having two forehands on court. Besides confounding his opponents by switching hands, his father says Teo also benefits physically from playing this way. “Now the load separates evenly when he plays with ambidextrous tennis, he uses his joints 50% less, shoulders and elbows and wrists, and even if he’s injured, he can just switch to the other hand and still have a complete workout or training session,” says Kalin. Sign up to The Recap, our weekly email of editors’ picks. It may seem like this is all an elaborate way to avoid hitting backhands, but Kalin says Teo has a very good backhand, and can hit it both double-handed and single-handed. Kalin has bold ambitions when it comes to his son, and envisions a scenario where Teo can play a complete match by playing solely left-handed, right-handed, or ambidextrous with two forehands and two serves. “I’m giving him options. He’s going to decide how he’s going to play one day,” he says. Having that many options sounds like a dream but it also requires a tremendous amount of work. Rarely do you hear a coach advise a young child to train for eight hours a day but Kalin does not believe Teo would succeed otherwise. He feels his son is not naturally talented enough to spend less time on court and says the fitness training they do is the key ingredient to making his ambidextrous playing style work. “No one can imagine what I’m doing, on the court, off the court, fitness. He does Olympic lifting several times a week, we go on the track and train like professional sprints. It’s not what you see on the court only,” says Kalin. “At home we have a gym, he would do short, explosive gym training like every day. It’s just an unbelievable amount of work.” Ambidextrous tennis is a rarity on the professional tour, with very few examples making it to the upper echelons of the sport. Russia’s Evgenia Kulikovskaya was ranked in the top 100 in the early 2000s while playing tennis with two forehands, and American Luke Jensen, who won the 1993 French Open men’s doubles title, was nicknamed Dual Hand Luke for his ability to serve big with either hand, but these players are the exception rather than the rule. Indeed, many question whether Teo would be able to thrive on the professional circuit with his style of play, but Kalin seems confident the current formula will work. “A lot of people, a lot of coaches, they say he will not have the speed to change the racquet so fast in the future [and] to change grip. Everyone can have their own opinion, but that’s far from reality,” argues Kalin. “The truth is they don’t know how he specifically does it but he has a way of doing it in which he actually doesn’t have to change grips, his grips are ready on both sides for two forehands, so the way he changes grips is even faster than if he had a regular forehand and backhand. “So that’s not going to be a liability at all. But even if it is, he always has backhands to go to if he needs to.” Kalin acknowledges that Teo’s left forehand is still weaker than his right, which is why many of his opponents choose to target his left wing. He believes both sides will be equally explosive in due time and that Teo has fully bought into the process after initially feeling discouraged by the defeats he was taking while adjusting to his new approach. “I would say his lefty forehand is like any 12-year-old kid that’s top 20 in the US, but his righty is probably the most explosive right forehand in junior tennis. So his righty is a little exceptional, his lefty is still top-level but not that exceptional yet,” Kalin adds. It’s unclear whether more coaches will take inspiration from Teo’s methods but Kalin says ambidextrous tennis could become more common tour if players start training their non-dominant sides from an early age. He believes the work should start no later than 12 and stresses that the volume of training required is huge – a burden many parents will not be willing to place on their child. “Most likely it has to be a parent driving this, someone driven, a little crazy extravagant like me,” he concludes.

  • Hideki Matsuyama's caddy paid respect to Augusta National with beautiful gesture

    Shota Hayafuji took an extra second during a long-held caddy tradition to pay tribute to the legendary golf course.

  • Arkansas 4-star ATH Quincey McAdoo decommits from FSU

    Clarendon wideout Quincey McAdoo announced he's backing off on his pledge to the Florida State Seminoles.

  • RBC Heritage field by the rankings

    Use this RBC Heritage field breakdown to make your picks for this week's Tour event.