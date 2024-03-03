Masters-bound Joaquin Niemann continues impressive run of form with 2024 LIV Golf Jeddah win

Joaquin Niemann is shaping up to have a big year in 2024.

The 25-year-old Chilean won the Australian Open back in December and carried that momentum into the new year with another win at LIV Golf’s season-opener in Mayakoba, where he began the week with a 59 and ended it with a playoff against Sergio Garcia.

Niemann didn’t need extra holes this week and stayed hot in Saudi Arabia with his second win of the year at LIV Golf Jeddah on Sunday. The Torque GC captain shot a final-round 4-under 66 to finish at 17 under at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City, four shots clear of Stinger GC teammates Louis Oosthuizen (67) and Charl Schwartzel (68) at 13 under. Bryson DeChambeau had the low round of the day, a bogey-free 8-under 62 to finish fourth at 12 under. Jon Rahm signed for a 2-under 68 on Sunday to round out the top five at 11 under.

Anthony Kim made his highly-anticipated return to professional golf and finished dead last in 53rd (Matthew Wolff withdrew in the second round). The 38-year-old shot rounds of 76-76-74 to finish 16 over, 11 shots behind 52nd-place Hudson Swafford and 33 behind the winner Niemann.

JOACO WINS LIV GOLF JEDDAH 🏆 This is his second LIV Golf win this season 👏#LIVGolf @joaconiemann pic.twitter.com/0ytG7fAOFm — LIV Golf (@livgolf_league) March 3, 2024

DeChambeau’s Crushers GC blitzed the field in the final round to claim the team title at 38 under, four shots clear of runner-up Stinger GC and five clear of third-place Smash GC, captained by Brooks Koepka.

The league is back in action next week with LIV Golf Hong Kong, March 8-10, at Hong Kong Golf Club in Sheung Shui.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek