Masters: Augusta National’s fall grass already noticed by competitors

Jordan Spieth played nine holes Monday at Augusta National Golf Club and said the fall layout left similar yardages to how the course plays in April. One difference, the 2015 Masters Champion found, was the length of the grass.

“The grass has been a little thicker and longer than we see in April,” Spieth said. “We just came off No. 9, and if the ball lands short of that green, sometimes it rolls back 20, 25 yards. Right now it’s only going to go five or 10.”

Tommy Fleetwood also noticed.

“Around the greens it has played a little bit different,” Fleetwood said. “With a little bit more grass, it feels like at times to strike a chip is a bit easier.”

Spieth arrived at Augusta National on Sunday and played a practice round with Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler. On Monday, he joined Zach Johnson and J.T. Poston, and acknowledged the course had already changed between his rounds.

“From yesterday to today was a change,” Spieth said. “I’m used to seeing a significant change Wednesday to Thursday and then a significant change Friday to Saturday.”

In 2019, Spieth finished 21st, his worst showing in six events here. As for how he plans to attack the 2020 tournament, the Texan believes ball placement off the tee box is key.

“You need to dial it in to one side of the fairway or the other,” Spieth said. “And you play the hole backwards from where the hole location is. So you get on holes like No. 6, a par 3 where you might see hole‑in‑ones to the front-left pin, but on the right pins, where am I playing to? What shot am I hitting to make sure I’m walking off with a 3? You play the hole backwards and figure out where you can take advantage and where you can’t.”

Spieth, despite winning the tournament in his second appearance, believes experience is crucial, unless the threatening rain softens the course.

“When you can throw some darts, it could be anybody that wins,” Spieth said. “It doesn’t require as much experience with softer conditions.”

