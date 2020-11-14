Masters action report: DJ, Rahm co-favorites

Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm are the top two players in the world, and they're part of a logjam atop the leaderboard at the halfway point of the Masters. They also share the distinction of betting co-favorites heading into the third round.

Johnson opened the week at +825 odds according to PointsBet Sportsbook, behind only Bryson DeChambeau, and he dipped as low as +125 while building a three-shot lead early in the second round. Rahm started the week at +950 and was listed as a +350 favorite last night when second-round play was suspended with the Spaniard still on the course.

With both sitting among a five-way tie for the lead at 9 under, they're now +400 co-favorites heading into the third round. World No. 3 and fellow co-leader Justin Thomas is just behind at +500, while the other co-leaders face longer odds at the halfway point: Cameron Smith and Abraham Ancer are listed at +2000 after starting the tournament at +9000 and +12500, respectively.

Here's a look at the other notable Masters prices heading into the third round, with odds via PointsBet:

Odds to Win

+400: Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm

+500: Justin Thomas

+1200: Patrick Cantlay

+1400: Patrick Reed, Hideki Matsuyama

+2000: Brooks Koepka, Cameron Smith, Abraham Ancer

+2500: Tommy Fleetwood

+3000: Tiger Woods, Justin Rose, Sungjae Im

+4000: Rory McIlroy, Louis Oosthuizen, Xander Schauffele

+5000: Danny Willett

+7000: Scottie Scheffler

+8000: Paul Casey, C.T. Pan

+10000: Phil Mickelson, Sebastian Munoz, Corey Conners, Webb Simpson, Dylan Frittelli

While Johnson and Rahm share co-favorite status after 36 holes, oddsmakers give Johnson a slight edge to be leading the tournament after the third round:

Odds to lead after Round 3

+333: Dustin Johnson

+350: Jon Rahm

+400: Justin Thomas

+1000: Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Cantlay

+1100: Patrick Reed

+1200: Cameron Smith

+1600: Abraham Ancer

+2500: Sungjae Im

+2800: Tommy Fleetwood

+3300: Justin Rose

+5000: C.T. Pan

+6600: Danny Willett, Louis Oosthuizen

Pre-tournament favorite Bryson DeChambeau barely made the cut on the number after a second-round 74, and he now trails by nine shots. DeChambeau's odds to win have subsequently shifted from +750 pre-tournament to +15000 after two rounds.

Several bettors are likely rejoicing after 2003 champ Mike Weir advanced to the weekend. PointsBet received more bets on Weir to make the cut than any other player, with his odds tumbling from +800 to +300 as a result. Weir shot rounds of 71-72 to make the Masters cut for the first time since 2014.

On the other side of the coin, oddsmakers breathed a sigh of relief when several notable players missed the cut or struggled to mount a charge. Matthew Wolff emerged as one of the biggest liabilities after his surprising runner-up at the U.S. Open, but he missed the cut in his Masters debut after rounds of 70-77. J.T. Poston also missed the cut despite receiving a pre-tournament wager from one bettor that would have netted a $400,000 payday.

One bettor also placed $16,500 on PGA champ Collin Morikawa in live betting during the opening round, with the wagers combining for a potential $299,000. But Morikawa made the cut on the number after a second-round 74 and trails by nine shots.

