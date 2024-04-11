The Masters 2024: Tournament gets underway after weather delay

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: The second hole flag is seen during the first round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia.

AUGUSTA, Ga. - The Masters got underway Thursday after a 2 1/2-hour weather delay with wind still whipping under a cloudy sky, the first time since July at the British Open that golf's best players have come together on the same course for the same tournament.

Most of the heavy rain expected at Augusta National missed the club, though high winds were still expected to make for a difficult day

It's the sixth consecutive year that the weather has delayed at least some portion of the Masters.

Defending champion Jon Rahm from Spain will be back amid the azaleas to defend his title. However, Scottie Scheffler, who has two wins on the PGA tour already this season, is the odds-on favorite to win, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Scheffler is ranked No. 1 in the world and won the Masters in 2022.

Washington players in the Masters

Players with ties from around the world play in the Masters each year, and many reside in the U.S. or attended an American school.

There's one player in the tournament with ties to Seattle, and that's 29-year-old Australian golfer Cam Davis, who turned pro in 2016.

Growing up, he played soccer, tennis and cricket, He now lives in Seattle and has become a Seahawks fan but still casually cheers for the Sydney Swans.

How long is the Masters?

The Masters takes place at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia from April 11-14.

How to watch the Masters

The first two rounds of the tournament will be broadcast on ESPN Thursday, while CBS will cover the final two rounds on Saturday at 12 p.m. PT and Sunday at 11 a.m. PT. The tournament can also be livestreamed on ESPN+, Paramount+ and Fubo+.

