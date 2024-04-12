Masters 2024: Tiger Woods set to break record for consecutive cuts at Augusta

Tiger Woods is set to make a record 24th consecutive halfway cut at Augusta after ending round two at one over par.

The five-time Masters champion shot a second-round level-par 72 in blustery conditions to stay well inside the projected cut line of five over.

And he immediately set his sights on winning a sixth title, saying: "Anyone who makes the weekend has a chance."

Max Homa has set the clubhouse lead at six under with round-one leader Bryson DeChambeau still on the course.

World number one Scottie Scheffler, who started the day a shot behind DeChambeau at six under, and Rory McIlroy, who began at one under, are among the later starters.

Woods, who jointly held the record with Fred Couples and Gary Player on 23, began the day needing to play five holes to finish round one before swiftly moving into round two.

Previously this year, he had only played 25 holes at a tournament when he withdrew through illness from the second round of the Genesis Invitational in February, so walking 23 in one day was likely to be a challenge.

However, despite his physical exertions, the 48-year-old American showed all his nous to navigate a rollercoaster front nine where he carded three birdies and three bogeys.

With the wind strengthening enough to blow sand out of the bunkers on the back nine, he produced a series of fine par putts and a birdie on the 15th, after dropping a shot at 14, to stay well above the cut line.

"I'm tired. And I'm really really hungry, I could do with some food and some caffeine," said the 15-time major champion when asked how he felt.

As always, Woods attracted thousands of followers and they were also treated to a sparkling start from Homa who birdied the second and the fourth to join DeChambeau at the top of the leaderboard on seven under.

He briefly led the tournament after DeChambeau bogeyed the fourth and, despite dropping a shot on the 11th, he parred his way home to set the target.

Major champions struggle but Singh shines

While the storms helped soften the greens on Thursday, players have been battling gusting winds across both opening rounds and a number of high-profile players will be going home on Friday evening.

The Open champion Brian Harman dropped 11 shots on the final eight holes of his first round early on Friday and although he responded with a level-par 72 in round two, his nine-over total will be too high.

He was joined on that number by 2015 Masters winner Jordan Spieth, who imploded at the 15th in round one, making a quadruple-bogey nine, and posted a 73 in round two.

However, Vijay Singh, who won his Green Jacket in 2000, is in line to make the cut at the age of 61. The popular Fijian bogeyed the 18th to finish one over for round two and four over for the championship.

Vijay Singh has played in all of the past 29 Masters tournaments [Getty Images]

England's Tyrrell Hatton is also likely to be sticking around after finishing at two over par. However, it was a tough day for Justin Rose who dropped five shots on day two to end up at seven over.