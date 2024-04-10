Masters 2024: Tiger Woods says he can win one more green jacket ‘if everything comes together’

It’s Masters week in Augusta and Channel 2 Action News has you covered before the first round tees off on Thursday.

Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein reported from Augusta on Tuesday, where 5-times Masters champion Tiger Woods was out early on the course with his dear friend Justin Thomas and Fred Couples.

The 48-year-old Woods has played 24 holes of competitive golf this year, but he said Tuesday that if everything comes together, he thinks he can get one more green jacket.

The key word to what Woods said is everything, including his health. His swing is tight and that’s a good thing. However, his body is also tight and that’s not ideal.

“Well, the ankle doesn’t hurt anymore. It’s fused. It’s not going anywhere. So that’s fine. It’s other parts of my body that now have to take the brunt of it. Yeah, once he put the rods in there, it’s good to go.” Woods said. “But, the back, the knee, other parts of the body have to take the load of it, and just the endurance capability of walking a long time and being on my feet for a long time.”

TRENDING STORIES:

It’s about a 6.5-mile walk around the property and the elevation changes are huge. They only lie flat, according to Woods, on the tee boxes.

While Woods is going for his sixth green jacket, Rory McIlroy is searching for his first and with it, he would capture the career grand slam.

Woods said it’s just a matter of time before McIlroy wins the Masters. For Rory, that belief means a lot.

“It’s flattering. It’s nice to hear, in my opinion, the best player ever to play the game say something like that. So, yeah, I mean, does that mean that it’s going to happen? Obviously not,” McIlroy said. “But he’s been around the game long enough to know that I at least have the potential to do it. I know I’ve got the potential to do it too.”

Woods will tee off at 1:24 p.m. on Thursday with Jason Day and Max Homa. McIlroy will be paired with Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele at 10:42 a.m.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 09: Jon Rahm of Spain poses with the Masters trophy during the Green Jacket Ceremony after winning the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 10: Scottie Scheffler poses with the Masters trophy during the Green Jacket Ceremony after winning the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Hideki Matsuyama of Japan celebrates during the Green Jacket Ceremony after winning the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2021 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 15: Dustin Johnson of the United States poses with the Masters Trophy during the Green Jacket Ceremony after winning the Masters during the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on November 15, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 14: Tiger Woods (L) of the United States celebrates on the 18th green after winning the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 08: Patrick Reed of the United States acknowledges the crowd after making par 18th green during the final round to win the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 8, 2018 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 09: Sergio Garcia of Spain lines up a putt on the 18th hole during the final round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 9, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 10: Danny Willett of England celebrates with the green jacket after winning the final round of the 2016 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2016 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 12: Jordan Spieth of the United States celebrates on the 18th green after winning the 2015 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2015 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 13: Bubba Watson of the United States hugs his caddie Ted Scott on the 18th green after winning the 2014 Masters Tournament by a three-stroke margin at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2014 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images for Golfweek)

AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 14: Adam Scott of Australia celebrates after his birdie putt on the second play off hole which saw him win the Green Jacket during the final round of the 2013 Masters at the Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2013 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 08: Bubba Watson celebrates in his green jacket with Charl Schwartzel during The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 8, 2012 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images for Golfweek)

AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 10: Charl Schwartzel of South Africa celebrates his two-stroke victory on the 18th green during the final round of the 2011 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2011 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 11: Phil Mickelson hugs his caddie Jim Mackay after his three-stroke victory after winning the 2010 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2010 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 12: Angel Cabrera of Argentina celebrates during the green jacket presentation after defeating Kenny Perry on the second sudden death playoff hole to win the 2009 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2009 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 13: Zach Johnson presents the green jacket to Trevor Immelman of South Africa after Immelman's three-stroke victory at the 2008 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2008 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 06: Zach Johnson hits his tee on the 13th hole during the second round of The Masters at the Augusta National Golf Club on April 6, 2007 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 09: Tiger Woods puts the green jacket on Phil Mickelson after Mickelson won The Masters at the Augusta National Golf Club after the final round on April 9, 2006 in Augusta, Georgia. Mickelson won with the score seven under. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods won the 2005 Masters Tournament

AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 11: Phil Mickelson of the U.S. is presented the green jacket by 2003 Masters champion Mike Weir of Canada after the final round of the Masters on April 11, 2004 at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 13: Mike Weir of Canada is presented with the green jacket by Tiger Woods of the USA after winning the play off after the final round of the 2003 Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia on April 13, 2003. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods won the 2002 Masters Tournament.

Vijay Singh won the 2000 Masters.