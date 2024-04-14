The Masters 2024 fourth round tee times

Tommy Fleetwood is still in the hunt - Getty Images/Jamie Squire

World No 1 Scottie Scheffler will take a one-shot lead into the final round of the Masters after a rollercoaster third day at Augusta National.

Bidding to win a second Masters title in three years, Scheffler carded a third round of 71 to finish seven under par, a shot ahead of fellow American Collin Morikawa, whose 69 was one of just two sub-70 scores on Saturday.

Max Homa is two shots off the lead after a 73 containing 17 pars and one bogey, with Sweden’s Ludvig Aberg a shot further back, the 24-year-old having only turned professional 10 months ago.

No player has won the Masters on their major championship debut, but Aberg has defied the odds ever since joining the paid ranks, winning on both the DP World Tour and PGA Tour and justifying his wild card by helping Europe regain the Ryder Cup in Rome.

Round 4 tee times and groups

All times BST (US unless designated)

* denotes amateur

2.15pm: Adam Hadwin (Canada), Vijay Singh (Fiji)

2.25pm: Jake Knapp, Grayson Murray

2.35pm: Neal Shipley, Tiger Woods

2.45pm: Tom Kim (South Korea), Denny McCarthy

2.55pm: Kurt Kitayama, Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark)

3.05pm: Erik van Rooyen (South Africa), Eric Cole

3.15pm: Jose Maria Olazabal (Spain), Camilo Villegas (Colombia)

3.25pm: Russell Henley, Jason Day (Australia)

3.35pm: Keegan Bradley, Min Woo Lee (Australia)

3.45pm: Si Woo Kim (South Korea), JT Poston

4.05pm: Corey Conners (Canada), Brooks Koepka

4.15pm: Phil Mickelson, Shane Lowry (Ireland)

4.25pm: Taylor Moore, Sahith Theegala

4.35pm: Akshay Bhatia, Harris English

4.45pm: Jon Rahm (Spain), Tony Finau

4.55pm: Hideki Matsuyama (Japan), Luke List

5.05pm: Ryan Fox (New Zealand), Rickie Fowler

5.25pm: Danny Willett (England), Adam Scott (Australia)

5.35pm: Will Zalatoris, Tyrrell Hatton (England)

5.45pm: Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland), Joaquin Niemann (Chile)

5.55pm: Mathieu Pavon (France), Sepp Straka (Austria)

6.05pm: Matt Fitzpatrick (England), Patrick Reed

6.15pm: Adam Schenk, Chris Kirk

6.25pm: Patrick Cantlay, Lucas Glover

6.45pm: Cameron Young, Tommy Fleetwood (England)

6.55pm: Byeong Hun An (South Korea), Cameron Smith (Australia)

7.05pm: Cameron Davis (Australia), Nicolai Hojgaard (Denmark)

7.15pm: Bryson DeChambeau, Xander Schauffele

7.25pm: Max Homa, Ludvig Aberg (Sweden)

7.35pm: Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa

The three toughest holes (according to 2013 champion Adam Scott)