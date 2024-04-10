MASTERS 2024: Tee times, groups announced for Round 1, Round 2

The first set of tee times and groupings for the 2024 Masters Tournament have been released.

Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein has been reporting from Augusta National throughout the week, on Channel 2 Action News at 5:00 p.m.

Jon Rahm looks to defend his 2023 Masters title. There have been only three repeat champions in the tournament’s history: Jack Nicklaus in 1965 and 1966, Nick Faldo in 1989 and 1990 and Tiger Woods in 2001 and 2002.

Meanwhile, 2022 champion Scottie Scheffler is the favorite to win. The world’s No. 1 won the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Players Championship and finished second at the Houston Open.

Here are the tee times and pairings for The Masters Round 1, Round 2

8:00 AM/11:06 AM Erik van Rooyen, Jake Knapp

8:12 AM/11:18 AM Jose Maria Olazabal, Taylor Moore, Santiago de la Fuente

8:24 AM/11:30 AM Danny Willett, Austin Eckroat, Stephan Jaeger

8:36 AM/11:42 AM Charl Schwartzel, Luke List, Christo Lamprecht

8:48 AM/11:54 AM Gary Woodland, Thorbjorn Olesen, Bryson DeChambeau

9:00 AM/12:12 PM Zach Johnson, Corey Conners, Jasper Stubbs

9:12 AM/12:24 Sergio Garcia, Chris Kirk, Ryan Fox

9:24 AM/12:36 PM Lucas Glover, Byeong Hun An, Harris English

9:36 AM/12:48 PM Phil Mickelson, Sepp Straka, Tony Finau

9:48 AM/1:00 PM Nick Taylor, Joaquin Niemann, Russell Henley

10:06 AM/1:12 PM Patrick Cantlay, Min Woo Lee. Rickie Fowler

10:18 AM/1:24 PM Hideki Matsuyama, Will Zalatoris, Justin Thomas

10:30 AM/1:36 PM Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatric, Nick Dunlap

10:42 AM/1:38 PM Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele

10:54 AM/2:00 PM Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland, Cameron Smith

11:06 AM/8:00 AM Lee Hodges, Adrian Meronk, Grayson Murray

11:18 AM/8:12 AM Camilo Villegas, Denny McCarthy, Cameron Davis

11:30 AM/8:24 AM Mike Weir, Ryo Hisatsune, Neal Shipley

11:42 AM/8:36 AM Vijay Singh, Si Woo Kim, Emiliano Grillo

11:54 AM/8:48 AM Fred Couples, Adam Hadwin, Stewart Hagestad

12:12 PM/9:00 AM Justin Rose, Eric Cole, Peter Malnati

12:24 PM/9:12 AM Akshay Bhatia, J. T. Poston, Shane Lowry

12:36 PM/9:24 AM Bubba Watson, Nicolai Hojgaard, Adam Schenk

12:48 PM/9:36 AM Patrick Reed, Sungjae Im, Kurt Kitayama

1:00 PM/9:48 AM Keegan Bradley, Matthieu Pavon, Tyrrell Hatton

1:12 PM/10:06 AM Adam Scott, Sam Burns, Cameron Young

1:24 PM/10:18 AM Tiger Woods, Jason Day, Max Homa

1:36 PM/10:30 AM Brian Harman, Brooks Koepka, Tom Kim

1:48 PM/10:42 AM Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Aberg, Sahith Theegala

2:00 PM/10:54 AM Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood

