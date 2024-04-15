Masters 2024: Rory McIlroy aiming to 'get game in better shape' for rest of season

Disappointment for Rory McIlroy after missing a putt on the second hole on Sunday [Getty Images]

Rory McIlroy says he will aim to get his game in "better shape" for the rest of the season as his 10-year wait for a Masters title - which would complete a career grand slam - continues.

McIlroy struggled in the testing conditions, posting rounds of 71, 77 and 71 and carding a final 73 to finish 15 behind winner Scottie Scheffler.

"I guess it's just more of the same of what I've shown this year," he said.

"It's not as if I've had a down week in comparison to how I've been playing."

The 34-year-old added: "I felt like my game was OK, managed it pretty well. Obviously Friday was a really tough day and losing five shots put me in a pretty difficult position going into the weekend.

"The conditions were pretty tough. The greens were crusty and firm and hard to get the ball super close, and hard to make a tonne of birdies, so once you get seven or eight back going into the weekend here it's hard to make up that ground."

The Northern Irishman won four majors between 2011 and 2014 - twice at the PGA Championship, plus the Open Championship and US Open - but was never in contention as he looked to become only the sixth man to complete the career grand slam.

His attentions will now turn to the US PGA Championship at Valhalla in mid-May, with the US Open at Pinehurst to follow in June and then the Open Championship at Royal Troon in July.

"I think it's just a matter of me getting my game in a bit better shape going towards the rest of the season," reflected McIlroy.

"I need to take a little time and reflect on this week and what I did well and didn't do so well, and try to make a plan for the next few months, especially from here to the end of July going through major season.

"They're obviously going to come thick and fast here so I'll hopefully get myself in a bit better form for those last three."