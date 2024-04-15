Masters 2024 prize money: From Scottie Scheffler to Tiger Woods, what they earned

Masters 2024 prize money: From Scottie Scheffler to Tiger Woods, what they earned

Scottie Scheffler won the Masters Tournament for the second time on Sunday at Augusta National Golf Club.

In doing so, he not only reclaimed the green jacket, he earned another $3.6 million. That puts him over $15 million in official earnings this season.

Scheffler continues his march up the PGA Tour career earnings list, moving to 10th all-time with $57.6 million. Tiger Woods, who made $39,600 after finishing last among those who made the cut, is first with $120,994,366.

Here's a look at how the $20-million Masters purse was paid out: