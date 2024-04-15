Advertisement

Masters 2024 prize money: From Scottie Scheffler to Tiger Woods, what they earned

Scottie Scheffler won the Masters Tournament for the second time on Sunday at Augusta National Golf Club.

In doing so, he not only reclaimed the green jacket, he earned another $3.6 million. That puts him over $15 million in official earnings this season.

Scheffler continues his march up the PGA Tour career earnings list, moving to 10th all-time with $57.6 million. Tiger Woods, who made $39,600 after finishing last among those who made the cut, is first with $120,994,366.

Here's a look at how the $20-million Masters purse was paid out:

FINISH

PLAYER

EARNINGS

1

Scottie Scheffler

$3,600,000

2

Ludvig Åberg

$2,160,000

T3

Collin Morikawa

$1,040,000

T3

Tommy Fleetwood

$1,040,000

T3

Max Homa

$1,040,000

T6

Cameron Smith

$695,000

T6

Bryson DeChambeau

$695,000

8

Xander Schauffele

$620,000

T9

Will Zalatoris

$540,000

T9

Tyrrell Hatton

$540,000

T9

Cameron Young

$540,000

T12

Patrick Reed

$405,000

T12

Matthieu Pavon

$405,000

T12

Adam Schenk

$405,000

T12

Cameron Davis

$405,000

T16

Sepp Straka

$310,000

T16

Chris Kirk

$310,000

T16

Byeong Hun An

$310,000

T16

Nicolai Hojgaard

$310,000

T20

Taylor Moore

$250,000

T20

Lucas Glover

$250,000

T22

Keegan Bradley

$175,500

T22

Min Woo Lee

$175,500

T22

Harris English

$175,500

T22

Adam Scott

$175,500

T22

Joaquin Niemann

$175,500

T22

Rory McIlroy

$175,500

T22

Matt Fitzpatrick

$175,500

T22

Patrick Cantlay

$175,500

T30

Tom Kim

$124,200

T30

Jason Day

$124,200

T30

Si Woo Kim

$124,200

T30

J.T. Poston

$124,200

T30

Rickie Fowler

$124,200

T35

Kurt Kitayama

$103,000

T35

Camilo Villegas

$103,000

T35

Akshay Bhatia

$103,000

T38

Russell Henley

$86,000

T38

Corey Conners

$86,000

T38

Luke List

$86,000

T38

Hideki Matsuyama

$86,000

T38

Ryan Fox

$86,000

T43

Phil Mickelson

$72,000

T43

Shane Lowry

$72,000

T45

Denny McCarthy

$57,200

T45

Jose Maria Olazabal

$57,200

T45

Sahith Theegala

$57,200

T45

Brooks Koepka

$57,200

T45

Jon Rahm

$57,200

T45

Danny Willett

$57,200

51

Grayson Murray

$49,200

52

Eric Cole

$48,000

T53

Adam Hadwin

$46,800

T53

Neal Shipley (a)

T55

Jake Knapp

$44,400

T55

Erik van Rooyen

$44,400

T55

Tony Finau

$44,400

T58

Vijay Singh

$41,400

T58

Thorbjorn Olesen

$41,400

60

Tiger Woods

$39,600