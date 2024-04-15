Masters 2024 prize money: From Scottie Scheffler to Tiger Woods, what they earned
Scottie Scheffler won the Masters Tournament for the second time on Sunday at Augusta National Golf Club.
In doing so, he not only reclaimed the green jacket, he earned another $3.6 million. That puts him over $15 million in official earnings this season.
Scheffler continues his march up the PGA Tour career earnings list, moving to 10th all-time with $57.6 million. Tiger Woods, who made $39,600 after finishing last among those who made the cut, is first with $120,994,366.
Here's a look at how the $20-million Masters purse was paid out:
FINISH
PLAYER
EARNINGS
1
Scottie Scheffler
$3,600,000
2
Ludvig Åberg
$2,160,000
T3
Collin Morikawa
$1,040,000
T3
Tommy Fleetwood
$1,040,000
T3
Max Homa
$1,040,000
T6
Cameron Smith
$695,000
T6
Bryson DeChambeau
$695,000
8
Xander Schauffele
$620,000
T9
Will Zalatoris
$540,000
T9
Tyrrell Hatton
$540,000
T9
Cameron Young
$540,000
T12
Patrick Reed
$405,000
T12
Matthieu Pavon
$405,000
T12
Adam Schenk
$405,000
T12
Cameron Davis
$405,000
T16
Sepp Straka
$310,000
T16
Chris Kirk
$310,000
T16
Byeong Hun An
$310,000
T16
Nicolai Hojgaard
$310,000
T20
Taylor Moore
$250,000
T20
Lucas Glover
$250,000
T22
Keegan Bradley
$175,500
T22
Min Woo Lee
$175,500
T22
Harris English
$175,500
T22
Adam Scott
$175,500
T22
Joaquin Niemann
$175,500
T22
Rory McIlroy
$175,500
T22
Matt Fitzpatrick
$175,500
T22
Patrick Cantlay
$175,500
T30
Tom Kim
$124,200
T30
Jason Day
$124,200
T30
Si Woo Kim
$124,200
T30
J.T. Poston
$124,200
T30
Rickie Fowler
$124,200
T35
Kurt Kitayama
$103,000
T35
Camilo Villegas
$103,000
T35
Akshay Bhatia
$103,000
T38
Russell Henley
$86,000
T38
Corey Conners
$86,000
T38
Luke List
$86,000
T38
Hideki Matsuyama
$86,000
T38
Ryan Fox
$86,000
T43
Phil Mickelson
$72,000
T43
Shane Lowry
$72,000
T45
Denny McCarthy
$57,200
T45
Jose Maria Olazabal
$57,200
T45
Sahith Theegala
$57,200
T45
Brooks Koepka
$57,200
T45
Jon Rahm
$57,200
T45
Danny Willett
$57,200
51
Grayson Murray
$49,200
52
Eric Cole
$48,000
T53
Adam Hadwin
$46,800
T53
Neal Shipley (a)
—
T55
Jake Knapp
$44,400
T55
Erik van Rooyen
$44,400
T55
Tony Finau
$44,400
T58
Vijay Singh
$41,400
T58
Thorbjorn Olesen
$41,400
60
Tiger Woods
$39,600