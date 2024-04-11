Masters 2024 prize money: How much does the winner get?

Jon Rahm won the 2023 Masters (Getty Images)

The Masters is back as the best golfers in the world return to Augusta for the first men’s major of the year.

Jon Rahm is the defending champion and will bid to become just the fourth player to win back-to-back titles.

Rory McIlroy resumes his quest to win his first Masters title and complete the elusive career slam, while World No 1 Scottie Scheffler comes into the tournament as the favourite.

Scheffler was the Masters champion in 2022, joining an illustrious list of golfing greats to have won the green jacket.

But the Masters has also produced its fair share of unlikely winners - who are guaranteed life entry for the tournament if they claim victory.

Masters 2024 prize money

The total prize money for the 2024 has not been confirmed yet but it will reportedly stay the same as it was last year, where a total purse of $18m was awarded. Of that, $3.24m was awarded for first place and to the Masters champion, Jon Rahm.

Masters list of recent winners

2023 - Jon Rahm

2022 - Scottie Scheffler

2021 - Hideki Matsuyama

2020 - Dustin Johnson

2019 - Tiger Woods

2018 - Patrick Reed

2017 - Sergio Garcia

2016 - Danny WIllett

2015 - Jordan Spieth

2014 - Bubba Watson