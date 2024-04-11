Masters 2024 opening rounds tee times, including Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods start times

Scottie Scheffler (left) and Rory McIlroy have been grouped together for the opening two rounds - AP/Eric Gay

The first round of the 88th Masters has been delayed by at least an hour due to bad weather at Augusta National.

South Africa’s Erik van Rooyen was due to hit the opening tee shot at 8am local time (1pm BST), but rain was already falling when tournament officials announced at 5am that play would not get under way on time.

“We continue to monitor the weather closely,” an official statement read.

“Gate openings and tee times have been delayed until further notice. The first round will not begin before 9 a.m.”

Thunderstorms, heavy rain and winds gusting up to 45mph were all forecast for Thursday.

The times below are the original tee times and will be updated when the new start times are announced.

Round 1 tee times and groups

All times BST (US unless designated)

* denotes amateur

1.00pm: Erik van Rooyen (Rsa), Jake Knapp

1.12pm: Jose Maria Olazabal (Esp), Taylor Moore, Santiago de la Fuente* (Mex)

1.24pm: Danny Willett (Eng), Austin Eckroat, Stephan Jaeger (Ger)

1.36pm: Charl Schwartzel (Rsa), Luke List, Christo Lamprecht* (Rsa)

1.48pm: Gary Woodland, Thorbjorn Olsen (Den), Bryson DeChambeau

2.00pm: Zach Johnson, Corey Conners (Can), Jasper Stubbs* (Aus)

2.12pm: Sergio Garcia (Esp), Chris Kirk, Ryan Fox (Nzl)

2.24pm: Lucas Glover, Byeong Hun An (Kor), Harris English

2.36pm: Phil Mickelson, Sepp Straka (Aut), Tony Finau

2.48pm: Nick Taylor (Can), Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Russell Henley

3.06pm: Patrick Cantlay, Min Woo Lee (Aus), Rickie Fowler

3.18pm: Hideki Matsuyama (Jap), Will Zalatoris, Justin Thomas

3.30pm: Jon Rahm (Esp), Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Nick Dunlap

3.42pm: Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy (Nir), Xander Schauffele

3.54pm: Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland (Nor), Cameron Smith (Aus)

4.06pm: Lee Hodges, Adrian Meronk (Pol), Grayson Murray

4.18pm: Camilo Villegas (Col), Denny McCarthy, Cameron Davis (Aus)

4.30pm: Mike Weir (Can), Ryo Hisatsune (Jap), Neal Shipley*

4.42pm: Vijay Singh (Fji), Si Woo Kim (Kor), Emiliano Grillo (Arg)

4.45pm: Fred Couples, Adam Hadwin (Can), Stewart Hagestad*

5.12pm: Justin Rose (Eng), Eric Cole, Peter Malnati

5.24pm: Akshay Bhatia, JT Poston, Shane Lowry (Ire)

5.36pm: Bubba Watson, Nicolai Hojgaard (Den), Adam Schenk

5.48pm: Patrick Reed, Sungjae Im (Kor), Kurt Kitayama

6.00pm: Keegan Bradley, Matthieu Pavon (Fra), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)

6.12pm: Adam Scott (Aus), Sam Burns, Cameron Young

6.24pm: Tiger Woods, Jason Day (Aus), Max Homa

6.36pm: Brian Harman, Brooks Koepka, Tom Kim (Kor)

6.48pm: Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Åberg (Swe), Sahith Theegala

7.00pm: Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)

Round 2 tee times and groups

All times BST (US unless designated)

* denotes amateur

1.00pm: Lee Hodges, Adrian Meronk (Pol), Grayson Murray

1:12pm: Camilo Villegas (Col), Denny McCarthy, Cameron Davis (Aus)

1:24pm: Mike Weir (Can), Ryo Hisatsune (Jap), Neal Shipley*

1:36pm: Vijay Singh (Fji), Si Woo Kim (Kor), Emiliano Grillo (Arg)

1:48pm: Fred Couples, Adam Hadwin (Can), Stewart Hagestad*

2pm: Justin Rose (Eng), Eric Cole, Peter Malnati

2:12pm: Akshay Bhatia, JT Poston, Shane Lowry (Ire)

2:24pm: Bubba Watson, Nicolai Hojgaard (Den), Adam Schenk

2:36pm: Patrick Reed, Sungjae Im (Kor), Kurt Kitayama

2:48pm: Keegan Bradley, Matthieu Pavon (Fra), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)

3:06pm: Adam Scott (Aus), Sam Burns, Cameron Young

3:18pm: Tiger Woods, Jason Day (Aus), Max Homa

3:30pm: Brian Harman, Brooks Koepka, Tom Kim (Kor)

3:42pm: Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Åberg (Swe), Sahith Theegala

3:54pm: Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)

4:06pm: Erik van Rooyen (Rsa), Jake Knapp

4:18pm: Jose Maria Olazabal (Esp), Taylor Moore, Santiago de la Fuente* (Mex)

4:30pm: Danny Willett (Eng), Austin Eckroat, Stephan Jaeger (Ger)

4:42pm: Charl Schwartzel (Rsa), Luke List, Christo Lamprecht* (Rsa)

4:54pm: Gary Woodland, Thorbjorn Olsen (Den), Bryson DeChambeau

5:12pm: Zach Johnson, Corey Conners (Can), Jasper Stubbs* (Aus)

5:24pm: Sergio Garcia (Esp), Chris Kirk, Ryan Fox (Nzl)

5:36pm: Lucas Glover, Byeong Hun An (Kor), Harris English

5:48pm: Phil Mickelson, Sepp Straka (Aut), Tony Finau

6pm: Nick Taylor (Can), Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Russell Henley

6:12pm: Patrick Cantlay, Min Woo Lee (Aus), Rickie Fowler

6:24pm: Hideki Matsuyama (Jap), Will Zalatoris, Justin Thomas

6:36pm: Jon Rahm (Esp), Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Nick Dunlap

6:48pm: Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy (Nir), Xander Schauffele

7pm: Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland (Nor), Cameron Smith (Aus)

The three toughest holes (according to 2013 champion Adam Scott) everyone will have to negotiate

