Masters 2024: 'The one I'd most like to win' - Shane Lowry on Augusta bid

Shane Lowry is aiming to win a second major after his Open success in 2019 [Getty Images]

The 88th Masters Venue: Augusta National Dates: 11-14 April Coverage: Live radio and text commentary on BBC Sounds and BBC Sport website of each round. Full details

Shane Lowry is happy with his game as he aims to become the first Irish player to win the Masters.

The 2019 Open champion has notched up top 25 finishes in his past four outings at Augusta.

"I feel my game is in decent shape and I certainly feel I can go out there and play well," he said.

"I know what it takes to do it and be up there but it's just hard to do it sometimes - hopefully, this will be my week."

He added: "I certainly feel if it comes my way on Saturday afternoon or Sunday I could be up for the challenge but we'll see what happens.

"I certainly love coming here, I love competing here - it's probably my favourite tournament of the year, it's the one I'd most like to win."

The world number 36 is going into Thursday's opening round in good nick with an impressive March including a third-place finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Lowry will be making his ninth appearance at Augusta - he missed the cut in three of his first four visits before getting to grips with the course and pressure that comes with playing in the Masters.

Shane Lowry chips out of a bunker on the 10th hole during Monday's practice round [Getty Images]

"I'm comfortable driving through the gates now - the aura about the place is not there as much as it used to be," added Lowry.

"So I know when it comes to Thursday it will be all business and I'll try to do the best I can. It took me a few years but I feel I've got the grasp of it now.

"I certainly feel if it comes my way on Saturday afternoon or Sunday I could be up for the challenge but we'll see what happens."

Becoming the first Irish play to don the Green Jacket would be the icing on the cake for Lowry.

"You're trying not to think about things like that because obviously it would be huge," he said.

"I'd be very grateful to do that - there's a lot that stands in my way in the next six days but hopefully I can give myself a chance."