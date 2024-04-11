Masters 2024: NI's Garth McGimpsey recalls playing Augusta with Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer

Garth McGimpsey became the first NI-born golfer to play the Masters in 1986 [Getty Images]

For all the attention this week on whether Rory McIlroy will slip on a green jacket that would represent both a Masters title and the completion of a career grand slam, one fellow County Down golfer has already blazed his own trail through the azaleas.

It was in 1986 that Garth McGimpsey became the first golfer from Northern Ireland to compete at the famed invitational. He would leave Augusta having won a wager with the greatest major champion of them all.

McGimpsey received entry courtesy of his Amateur Championship victory at Royal Dornach in 1985, a breakthrough triumph that secured not only a place at the next two stagings of the Masters but also The Open and a spot on that year's Walker Cup team alongside Colin Montgomerie.

Official confirmation would land on the doorstep the next January in the shape of an RSVP from then Augusta National chairman Hord Hardin, by which stage an even more exciting piece of post had come through the letterbox.

"My father had heard somewhere along the way that Jack Nicklaus was open to playing with amateurs in one of his practice rounds so he wrote to him," said McGimpsey.

"I was given Jack's reply as a Christmas present, it asked me to meet him at 1pm on the putting green for a game of golf."

By the time of that Tuesday practice, McGimpsey had already been there two days. How keen was he for his first in-person glimpse of Augusta? The now 68-year-old was the first down Magnolia Lane to register.

As such, the white jumpsuit his brother would wear as his caddy that week bore a green number two, only because number one is reserved for the reigning champion.

'You didn't get paid'

Before meeting Nicklaus, McGimpsey had played the course twice, seeing the holes before the turn for the first time in an age when only the back nine was televised.

Some local knowledge had clearly been acquired with McGimpsey and a fellow amateur beating Nicklaus and his playing partner.

"Jack said we'd play a $2 Nassau," said McGimpsey. "I didn't know what that was, but it didn't sound too expensive.

"We played away and there was no talk of, 'oh, you're one up or two down', we just played.

"Walking off the 18th green, my brother said to me, 'you didn't get paid'.

"I looked at him and said, 'don't be daft, I just played at Augusta with the greatest golfer of all time, I'm sure he's more important things to be thinking about' and off we went."

Nicklaus' week would end considerably better than it started. His Sunday charge through the field, culminating in his 18th and final major at the age of 46, is one of the most famous rounds in golf history.

To McGimpsey's amazement, 'The Golden Bear' did not forget their wager in the aftermath.

"A week later I got a letter from Jack Nicklaus with a cheque for $4.

"It's a cheque from a joint account and in the notes it says 'getting beat at Augusta National'. The letter said 'I hope this doesn't infringe your amateur status'.

"That tells you everything about the man, that he took the time to do that having just won the Masters. Sheer class.

"He was my hero before but even more ever since then. He always will be."

Nicklaus won his 18th major at the 1986 Masters [Inpho]

McGimpsey's own tournament was already over by the time of Nicklaus' iconic putt on 17, but not before he'd tee it up alongside another legend of the game.

Paired with Arnold Palmer for his opening round, McGimpsey would shoot a 78 compared to an 80 from 'The King', although both would ultimately miss the cut.

The experience of playing the world's most famous golf course with 'Arnie's Army' on the other side of the ropes is another he'll never forget.

"The draw came out and I just thought, 'my gosh, how lucky am I?'" McGimpsey said.

"The practice round with Nicklaus was fantastic prep because it had been 10 or 12 deep the whole way round. That gave me a feeling of what it would be like to play with Palmer.

"Being in the tournament, obviously you were a bit more edgy, a bit more nervous, there wouldn't have been as much chat.

"Palmer's a lovely man, and a great honour to play with, but as an amateur you're just trying to stay out of his way. You just hit your ball and said 'good shot' if he hit it well."

McGimpsey would return to Georgia the next April when a back injury sustained lifting a drum of water at the house of his hosts for the week almost left him unable to play. In his second attempt, he would shoot an identical 156 over two rounds.

Despite his taste of the biggest tournaments in the world in the mid-1980s, the Bangor native would remain resolutely amateur, playing in the Walker Cup three times and captaining the side twice, while believing that life at home and a steady job was too much to give up for a shot at the pros.

"Every year when we see the Masters on TV, my brother and I will text each other and remind ourselves of the great week we had."