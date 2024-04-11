The Masters 2024 LIVE: Odds, tee times and latest updates as storms delay start at Augusta

The first men’s golf major of the year has arrived as the best players in the world descend on Augusta National for The Masters, although storms have delayed the start of day one.

Twelve months after pulling on the famous green jacket for the first time following an emotional victory dedicated to his hero Seve Ballesteros, Jon Rahm returns to defend his title with intrigue added by his blockbuster defection to the breakaway LIV Golf series.

Negotiations continue between the PGA Tour and LIV’s Saudi Arabian backers over a possible partnership but, for now, all eyes will be on the course as Rahm and his fellow rebels such as the always-dangerous Brooks Koepka take on those who have remained on Tour. They include the likes of 2022 winner and this year’s dominant player Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy in pursuit of a career grand slam and the Augusta-suited Jordan Spieth.

Golf legend Tiger Woods is set to play and says he’s targeting “one more green jacket” to take him to 16 major titles despite the pain he faces on the vast majority of shots at Augusta.

Play was due to start at 1pm BST but storms in the area have caused a delay until 3.30pm BST

Jon Rahm is defending the title he won last year and Tiger Woods is playing through the pain

Another update from Augusta and it’s better news this time. Play will start at 10.30am local time which is 3.30pm BST and tee times will be shifted accordingly. OOnly a couple of hours until live golf now!

The first round will begin at 10:30 a.m. off the No. 1 tee. Updated tee times are available below.



The Honorary Starters Ceremony will begin at 10:10 a.m.



Patron gates will open at 9:30 a.m. #themasters — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 11, 2024

Masters contenders: Cameron Smith

Somewhat of a forgotten star since his move to LIV, Cameron Smith was, at one point, golf’s hottest property having won the Players Championship and Open Championship in the same season.

A quiet character off the course, it’s easy to forget the Australian’s impressive record at Augusta, with four top-ten finishes in the last six years. Having notched up impressive performances, too, at last year’s PGA Championship and US Open, finishing T9 and fourth respectively, it’s clear that there are few courses capable of withstanding the 30-year-old’s aggressive style and flat-stick prowess.

With a T2 finish at the LIV’s most recent event in Hong Kong, Smith may well be peaking at the right time and could slide under the radar of his more outspoken and higher-profile LIV colleagues.

(Getty Images)

Masters contenders: Joaquin Niemann

Joaquin Niemann was the only golfer keen to lean into the LIV-PGA Tour rivalry before last year’s Masters, suggesting he had a fire under his belly to outperform his PGA Tour rivals “knowing that they hate us”.

An eventual T16 finish didn’t give him much reason to gloat but the Chilean returns to Georgia in the best form of his life, having enjoyed a productive winter on the DP World Tour followed by two wins in LIV’s first four events.

Such displays earned the 25-year-old a late invite to the Masters but, with last year’s finish at Augusta marking his first top-20 in a major, he must now take his game to another level yet again if he is to back up his invite and contend with the game’s best.

(Getty Images)

Masters contenders: Wyndham Clark

Clark was a 120/1 outsider when he captured US Open glory at Los Angeles Country Club last June but his odds of doubling his major tally at the Masters will be substantially shorter.

Clark won for the first time on the PGA Tour only one month prior to tasting major success last year but, since then, the American’s displays have ensured he won’t be regarded as a flash-in-the-pan major champion.

Capturing his second victory on tour at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February this year, the 30-year-old finished runner-up to Scheffler in back-to-back weeks at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and Players Championship. This April will be Clark’s first trip around Augusta in competition but there is no suggestion so far in his flourishing career that such a prospect should faze him.

(AP)

Masters contenders: Brooks Koepka

Following a tough spell with injuries in 2022, Brooks Koepka looked ready to re-announce himself on the major stage at this tournament last year before falling short after Rahm’s superb Sunday showing.

The American, though, didn’t have to wait long to break his near four-year winless major run, tasting victory at the following month’s PGA Championship at Bay Hill with a commanding two-shot victory.

Where Scheffler revels in his unnerving consistency, Koepka’s day-to-day record is more hot and cold. He has three wins since his move to LIV but has finished inside the top ten just once in their first four events.

But the 33-year-old is the man for the big occasion and there is no greater stage than Augusta. With two second-place finishes at Augusta in his last five starts and quite possibly the greatest major championship player of his generation, he is not someone to be overlooked.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Masters contenders: Ludvig Aberg

Most golf fans are well aware of the statistic which makes Aberg appear an unlikely contender, namely that Fuzzy Zoeller was the last player to win the Masters on their tournament debut back in 1979.

In addition, the Masters will be Aberg’s first appearance in any major, but the 24-year-old Swede has defied the odds since turning professional in June 2023, winning on the DP World Tour and PGA Tour and justifying his wild card by helping Europe regain the Ryder Cup.

(Getty Images)

Masters contenders: Xander Schauffele

Schauffele insisted the best was yet to come in his career after narrowly missing out on the Players Championship title, the Olympic champion taking a one-shot lead into the final round only to get overhauled by a charging Scheffler.

Failing to get over the line perpetuated the belief in some circles that Schauffele has underachieved, although he has seven PGA Tour titles to go with his gold medal from Tokyo, along with 11 top-10 major finishes, including three in his last five starts at Augusta.

(AP)

Masters contenders: Rory McIlroy

McIlroy’s 10th attempt to win the Masters and complete a career grand slam comes on the back of some underwhelming form since winning in Dubai in January, although the world No 2 remains second favourite behind Scheffler.

His recent record at Augusta National includes a thrilling final round of 64 in 2022 and two missed cuts and the four-time major winner is reportedly set to skip the pre-tournament par-three contest to fully focus on his bid to make history.

(AP)

Masters contenders: Jon Rahm

Started last year with a four-putt double bogey on the first but still shot an opening 65 and ended up winning his second major title by four shots over LIV Golf duo Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson.

Remarkably returns to Augusta as a fellow member of the Saudi-backed breakaway, a shock move which ensures his competitive sharpness will be under scrutiny.

Will be hoping Koepka and Mickelson proved last year that experience of the course is more important than current form.

(Getty Images)

Masters contenders: Scottie Scheffler

The 2022 champion has been in brilliant form in 2024, winning the Arnold Palmer Invitational by five shots and seven days later becoming the first player to win back-to-back Players Championship titles at Sawgrass.

Switching putters on the advice of Rory McIlroy has proved vital, although missed short putts did cost him a third straight win in the Houston Open. Rightly rated favourite for a second green jacket at the kind of odds previously only offered for peak-era Tiger Woods.

(AP)

Who is Christo Lamprecht? Golfing giant competing at The Masters

It’s hard to miss Christo Lamprecht. At six-foot-eight, the giant 23-year-old towers over most of his golfing rivals, an example of super-sized South African megafauna. But tournament by tournament, Lamphrect is developing a reputation to match his massive frame.

Born on the Western Cape, Lamprecht makes his debut in The Masters this week to take another huge stride towards the PGA Tour. One of the world’s leading non-professionals, the youngster secured victory at The Amateur Championship last year at Hillside Golf Club on Merseyside to secure entries into the sport’s three most prestigious majors.

His debut at The Open last summer was impressive, Lamprecht sharing the round one lead before making the cut and finishing as the week’s low amateur to earn the Silver Medal. Soon after, he rose to the top of the amateur rankings — this is a huge man with a huge potential.

Who is Christo Lamprecht? Golfing giant competing at The Masters

The Masters 2024 specials tips, predictions & best golf odds

The Masters is one of the highlights of the sporting calendar and you can read our three outright selections for the green jacket by clicking on this link.

Here, though, the focus is on the dozens of specials markets for the first major of the year, which starts on Thursday (from 1.30pm, Sky Sports Golf)

We have trawled the UK betting sites and picked out the best Masters odds for what many regard as the world’s greatest major.

The Masters 2024 specials tips, predictions & best golf odds

Gary Woodland makes a hole in one during par 3 contest

The Masters par 3 contest took place yesterday and featured five holes-in-one, including this from Gary Woodland as he continues his golf comeback following brain surgery.

Gary Woodland's first career hole-in-one at the Par 3 Contest. #themasters pic.twitter.com/gGbJTHb8PK — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 10, 2024

The Masters betting tips: 2024 winner predictions, each-way bets and best golf odds

The fractured sport of golf holds a temporary truce this week when the world’s best players come together for the first major of the year.

Jon Rahm returns as the highest profile of the 13 LIV golfers playing at Augusta National, bidding to become the first player to successfully defend his Masters title since Tiger Woods in 2002.

Rahm has yet to win since last year’s four-shot victory over Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson, but is priced at around 12/1 to add a third major to his name behind hot favourite Scottie Scheffler and 10/1 shot Rory McIlroy, who is trying to become the sixth player to bag a career grand slam.

Ahead of Thursday’s first tee-off, we’ve taken a long hard look at golf betting sites to pick out three Masters tips from the outright winner market.

The Masters betting tips: 2024 winner predictions, each-way bets and best golf odds

BREAKING: Start delayed at Masters

The news we feared. The start at Augusta has been delayed by at least an hour until 9am local time (2pm BST) due to the storms in the area. We’ll keep you updated if we hear more

We continue to monitor the weather closely. Gate openings and tee times have been delayed until further notice. The first round will not begin before 9 a.m. https://t.co/upQzE1x4Jh — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 11, 2024

Rory McIlroy reacts to Tiger Woods backing him to win Masters for career grand slam

Tiger Woods reiterated his belief that Rory McIlroy will definitely win the Masters during his career to complete the grand slam as McIlroy kept his own media duties to a minimum.

McIlroy was the last player to register at Augusta National around 30 minutes before his scheduled press conference, which started early and saw the world No 2 answer just seven questions.

One of those was in response to Woods having earlier insisted it was just a “matter of time” before McIlroy earns a green jacket to join Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Woods himself in having won all four major titles.

“It’s flattering,” McIlroy said. “It’s nice to hear, in my opinion, the best player ever to play the game say something like that.

“Does that mean that it’s going to happen? Obviously not. But he’s been around the game long enough to know that I at least have the potential to do it. I know I’ve got the potential to do it too. It’s not as if I haven’t been a pretty good player for the last couple of decades. But, yeah, it’s nice to hear it when it comes out of his mouth.”

(Getty Images)

Jon Rahm explains why LIV Golf switch will not harm his Masters defence

Jon Rahm insists his competitive edge has not been dulled by his move to LIV Golf as he bids to become just the fourth player to win back-to-back Masters titles.

Rahm’s shock move to the Saudi-backed breakaway competition came after he had previously pledged his loyalty to the PGA Tour and criticised LIV’s 54-hole format, with no cut and a shotgun start as “not a golf tournament”.

The two-time major winner has failed to win any of the five LIV events he has played but travelled to Augusta on the back of finishing fourth in Miami on Sunday and winning the team event at Doral.

“I’ve had a lot of fun playing in those events,” Rahm said. “The competition’s still there. Yeah, they’re smaller fields but you still have to beat some of the best players in the world and you still have to play at the same level you have to play on the PGA Tour to win those events.”

Rahm explains why LIV Golf switch will not harm his Masters defence

Tiger Woods reveals ambition to win 'one more' green jacket as he seeks record-breaking cut at The Masters

Tiger Woods insists he can win a sixth green jacket and 16th major title, despite detailing the pain he faces on the vast majority of shots at Augusta National.

Woods has played fewer than five-and-a-half competitive rounds since undergoing ankle surgery in April last year after withdrawing from the Masters during the third round. The 48-year-old returned to action in the Hero World Challenge in December and completed all 72 holes, but was forced to withdraw from the Genesis Invitational in February due to illness after six holes of the second round.

Woods had also suffered a back spasm which led to a dreaded shank on the 18th hole in round one, but stuck to his tried and tested answer when asked what he thought he could achieve this week. “If everything comes together, I think I can get one more,” Woods said, adding with a smile: “Do I need to describe that any more than that, or are we good?”

Yet that question and answer came just minutes after Woods had candidly described the issues that the litany of injuries he has suffered over the years – including almost losing his right leg following a car accident in 2021 – cause him on anything but a perfectly flat lie.

Tiger Woods reveals ambition to win 'one more' green jacket

Why does TV coverage of The Masters start so late?

Golf fans hoping to tune in to The Masters will again have to wait for full television coverage to begin as organisers stick with their traditional broadcasting model.

Established in 1934, the first men’s major of the year is held at Augusta in Georgia, with about 90 of the world’s best golfers battling to pull on the famous green jacket.

Sky Sports continues to be the exclusive live broadcast partner of the event in the United Kingdom, but while the first golfers will tee off at about 1pm BST in rounds one and two, it is not until 7.30pm that viewers will be able to watch every group live.

Why does TV coverage of The Masters start so late?

Everything you need to know about the Masters

The best golfers in the world descend on Augusta for The Masters, the first men’s major of the year. Twelve months on from pulling on the famous green jacket, Jon Rahm returns to defend his title with intrigue added by his blockbuster defection to the breakaway LIV Golf series.

Negotiations continue between the PGA Tour and LIV’s Saudi Arabian backers over a possible partnership but for now, all eyes will be on the course as Rahm and his fellow rebels take on those who have remained on Tour. They include 2022 winner Scottie Scheffler, the dominant player in men’s golf this year and the favourite for victory.

Here’s how to watch and everything you need to know:

Masters TV channel: How to watch golf major at Augusta

Masters tee times - round one

Rory McIlroy will tee off alongside world No 1 Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele as the Masters gets underway today, as champion Jon Rahm begins his defence of the green jacket alongside Matt Fitzpatrick.

Selected Masters round one tee times

(All times BST)

First group - 1300: Erik van Rooyen, Jake Knapp

1348: Gary Woodland, Thorbjorn Olsen, Bryson DeChambeau

1436: Phil Mickelson, Sepp Straka, Tony Finau

1518: Hideki Matsuyama, Will Zalatoris, Justin Thomas

1530: Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick, Nick Dunlap

1542: Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele

1554: Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland, Cameron Smith

1800: Keegan Bradley, Matthieu Pavon, Tyrrell Hatton

1824: Tiger Woods, Jason Day, Max Homa

1836: Brian Harman, Brooks Koepka, Tom Kim

1848: Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Åberg, Sahith Theegala

Final group - 1900: Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood

Click here for the full list of round one tee times

Golf's civil war casts long shadow as Rory McIlroy aims to finally slay Masters demon

Sometimes in sport, it’s the near miss, followed by the bravery of getting up to go again, only to miss out once more that leaves the most indelible emotional mark. The repeated hope and optimism, crushed every time, often in increasingly cruel ways, until there are no more chances left.

Maybe this will be the year that Jimmy White finally wins the World Snooker Championship...? Or the England men’s football team finally win another major tournament...? Or Ireland finally make it past a Rugby World Cup quarter-final...?

Or Rory McIlroy finally wins the Masters to complete a career grand slam...?

Read Luke Baker’s full preview ahead of day one of the Masters:

Golf's civil war casts long shadow as Rory McIlroy aims to finally slay Masters demon

The Masters weather forecast as storms set to disrupt opening round at Augusta

Sadly, some bad news to bring you first up - the weather isn’t playing ball in Georgia.

The start of the 2024 Masters tournament is set to be disrupted by storms and adverse weather ahead of the opening tee off time at Augusta National on Thursday.

Heavy overnight and early morning rain is expected to soak the course after three dry practice days with conditions predicted to worsen from 6am local time or 11am in the UK.

On Wednesday tournament organisers released a statement on The Masters’ website which reads: “Due to forecasted weather on Thursday, we have decided to delay all gate openings in the morning. All Masters free parking will be closed until further notice while gate openings are delayed. Further updates will be shared no later than 5am via Masters.com and social channels.”

The Masters weather forecast as storms set to disrupt opening round at Augusta

The Masters 2024

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of The 2024 Masters from Augusta.

The first men’s golf major of the year gets underway today and we’re here to bring you all the action from what promises to be a fascinating tournament.

As ever, there are so many storylines competing for attention at the event, so stick with us and we’ll bring you everything that matters.