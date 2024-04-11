Masters 2024 live coverage today: New tee times after weather delay, top storylines

A tradition unlike any other begins for the 88th time on Thursday.

After another year of talk about the PGA vs. LIV battle, a major player defection and fewer folks watching golf on TV on a weekly basis, the Masters finally returns to help us forget about all that.

Jon Rahm looks to defend his title, Rory McIlory tries to complete the career grand slam and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler attempts to win his second green jacket.

Thursday’s opening round is about two and a half hours behind after a morning weather delay. A new start time of 10:30 a.m. is set, the tournament announced, with the honorary starters ceremony beginning at 10:10 a.m. Patron gates open at 9:30 a.m.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2024 Masters:

Masters TV schedule

First round, Thursday, April 11 ... 3-7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Second round, Friday, April 12 ... 3-7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Third round, Saturday, April 13 ... 3-7 p.m. (CBS)

Fourth round, Sunday, April 14 ... 3-7 p.m. (CBS)

Live stream online

You can stream the tournament daily at Masters.com, starting with the honorary starters at 7:40 a.m. Thursday and continuing through the day and through the weekend. The Masters website includes streaming views of featured groups, Amen Corner and more.

The Masters will also be available for streaming on ESPN+ as well as Paramount Plus.

Scores

Click here for a full Masters leaderboard from Thursday’s first-round action.

Scheffler and McIlroy among favorites to win

There should be little doubt about the most-intriguing grouping in the first two rounds.

Playing together on Thursday and Friday is Scheffler, the top player in the world, McIlroy, the world No. 2, and the fifth-ranked golfer, Xander Schauffele.

One would think the leader of that group come Friday night will sit near the top of the leaderboard, perhaps the favorite to slip on the green jacket.

Scheffler is trying to do what only Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Bubba Watson have accomplished since the turn of the millennium: win the Masters twice in three years. Scheffler has four PGA Tour victories in the last season but still just has one major win (2022 Masters).

McIlroy always finds pressure at the Masters. It’s now been a decade that McIlroy has arrived at Augusta needing a victory to complete the career grand slam. The 34-year-old missed the cut at the Masters last year but finished in the Top 10 of the year’s other three majors.

And then there’s Schauffele, one of the best players in the world still searching for his first major victory. The San Diego native has been close many times, finishing in the Top 10 in 11 majors, including three times at Augusta National. Perhaps this is his week to break through.

Featured Groups

1:00 p.m. — Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick, Nick Dunlap

Per tradition, the defending Masters champion (Rahm) will play his first two rounds alongside the reigning U.S. Amateur champion (Dunlap, the former Alabama golf who turned pro in January). Add in Fitzpatrick, the former U.S. Open champion, and you’ve got a stellar group.

Since winning at Augusta last year, Rahm made waves by choosing to spurn the PGA Tour in favor of playing for LIV. He is looking to be the first back-to-back winner at Augusta National since Tiger Woods in 2001-’02.

1:24 p.m. — Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland, Cameron Smith

Three of the best young players in the sport, Clark (30), Hovland (26) and Smith (30) always seem to be in major contention, but only Clark (2023 US Open) and Smith (2022 Open Championship) have majors victories under their belt. Meanwhile, Hovland finished in the top-10 at every major last year.

3:54 p.m. — Tiger Woods, Jason Day, Max Homa

Any group with Woods automatically has to be a featured group. Even during his Monday and Tuesday early-morning practice round, hordes of patrons walked with him.

While Woods tries to put himself into contention for his sixth green jacket, he’ll play with the fan-favorite Homa and Day, who has never won at Augusta National but has finished in the Top 10 four times.

4:30 p.m. — Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood

Johnson is the only Masters champion of the trio, winning during the November tournament of 2020, but Morikawa and Fleetwood have played better in majors as of late.

Fleetwood, still without a major title, finished in the Top 10 of the U.S. Open and Open Championship last year. Meanwhile, Morikawa — a two-time major winner — finished T-10 at Augusta National last year.

Augusta weather forecast

According to National Weather Service

Thursday: Showers likely (90%). Mostly cloudy, high near 78.





Friday: Sunny and breezy. High near 73.

Saturday: Sunny with a clear sky. High near 78.

Sunday: Sunny with scattered clouds. High near 84.

How many amateurs are playing in the Masters?

There are five amateurs playing Augusta National this week: Santiago de la Fuente (Mexico), Christo Lamprecht (South Africa), Jasper Stubbs (Australia), Neal Shipley (United States // Ohio State) and Stewart Hagestad (United States // Southern California).

A year after the Masters field included three amateur golfers from the SEC (seven total amateurs), there are none this year after Dunlap turned pro a few months ago.

Thursday’s new tee times after weather delay

*denotes amateur

10:10 AM Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson

10:30 AM Erik van Rooyen, Jake Knapp

10:32 AM Jose Maria Olazabal, Taylor Moore, *Santiago de la Fuente

10:54 AM Danny Willett, Austin Eckroat, Stephan Jaeger

11:06 AM Charl Schwartzel, Luke List, *Christo Lamprecht

11:18 AM Gary Woodland, Thorbjorn Olesen, Bryson DeChambeau

11:30 AM Zach Johnson, Corey Conners, *Jasper Stubbs

11:42 AM Sergio Garcia, Chris Kirk, Ryan Fox

11:54 AM Lucas Glover, Byeong Hun An, Harris English

12:06 PM Phil Mickelson, Sepp Straka, Tony Finau

12:18 PM Nick Taylor, Joaquin Niemann, Russell Henley

12:36 PM Patrick Cantlay, Min Woo Lee, Rickie Fowler

12:48 PM Hideki Matsuyama, Will Zalatoris, Justin Thomas

1:00 PM Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick, Nick Dunlap

1:12 PM Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele

1:24 PM Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland, Cameron Smith

1:36 PM Lee Hodges, Adrian Meronk, Grayson Murray

1:48 PM Camilo Villegas, Denny McCarthy, Cameron Davis

2:00 PM Mike Weir, Ryo Hisatsune, *Neal Shipley

2:12 PM Vijay Singh, Si Woo Kim, Emiliano Grillo

2:24 PM Fred Couples, Adam Hadwin, *Stewart Hagestad

2:42 PM Justin Rose, Eric Cole, Peter Malnati

2:54 PM Akshay Bhatia, J.T. Poston, Shane Lowry

3:06 PM Bubba Watson, Nicolai Hojgaard, Adam Schenk

3:18 PM Patrick Reed, Sungjae Im, Kurt Kitayama

3:30 PM Keegan Bradley, Matthieu Pavon, Tyrrell Hatton

3:42 PM Adam Scott, Sam Burns, Cameron Young

3:54 PM Tiger Woods, Jason Day, Max Homa

4:06 PM Brian Harman, Brooks Koepka, Tom Kim

4:18 PM Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Aberg, Sahith Theegala

4:30 PM Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood