Masters 2024: Honorary Starters Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Tom Watson commence 88th edition
Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson — a combined 11 green jackets between them — commenced the 88th edition of the Masters Tournament.
Following a 2 1/2-hour weather delay, Player, the first international winner of the event in 1961, teed off first. He was followed by six-time Masters champion Nicklaus and then two-time winner Watson.
Fore, please! Now driving ...
️♂️ Gary Player
️♂️ Jack Nicklaus
️♂️ Tom Watsonpic.twitter.com/iVPcE13ZDl
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 11, 2024
"Ladies and gentlemen, the 2024 Masters Tournament is officially underway," said Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley.
The tradition of honorary starters began at the 1963 Masters. Here's a look at players who have served this role, per Augusta National Golf Club:
Jock Hutchison, 1963–1973
Fred McLeod, 1963–1976
Byron Nelson, 1981-2001 (nonconsecutive)
Gene Sarazen, 1981–1999
Ken Venturi, 1983
Sam Snead, 1984–2002
Arnold Palmer, 2007–2016
Jack Nicklaus, 2010–present
Gary Player, 2012–present
Lee Elder, 2021
Tom Watson, 2022–present