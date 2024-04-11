Masters 2024: Honorary Starters Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Tom Watson commence 88th edition

Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson — a combined 11 green jackets between them — commenced the 88th edition of the Masters Tournament.

Following a 2 1/2-hour weather delay, Player, the first international winner of the event in 1961, teed off first. He was followed by six-time Masters champion Nicklaus and then two-time winner Watson.

Fore, please! Now driving ...



️‍♂️ Gary Player

️‍♂️ Jack Nicklaus

️‍♂️ Tom Watsonpic.twitter.com/iVPcE13ZDl — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 11, 2024

"Ladies and gentlemen, the 2024 Masters Tournament is officially underway," said Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley.

The tradition of honorary starters began at the 1963 Masters. Here's a look at players who have served this role, per Augusta National Golf Club: