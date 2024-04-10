Masters 2024: Best moments from the Par 3 Contest
The legends, the shots, the kids, the fun. It's all part of one of the Masters Tournament's greatest traditions, the Par 3 Contest.
Here are some of the best moments and images from Wednesday at Augusta National:
In unison, Sam Burns, Tom Kim and Scottie Scheffler successfully find No. 9 green on the Par 3 course. #themasters pic.twitter.com/42QSAofG6b
— The Masters (@TheMasters) April 10, 2024
For the second straight year, Sepp Straka cards a hole-in-one during the Par 3 Contest. #themasters pic.twitter.com/1bemHq6hWY
Gary Woodland's first career hole-in-one at the Par 3 Contest. #themasters pic.twitter.com/gGbJTHb8PK
Dakota goes three for three! #themasters https://t.co/NA5V7WkJ2G pic.twitter.com/60zdednUJQ
Augusta's own, Luke List, with a hole-in-one on No. 6 during today's Par 3 Contest. #themasters pic.twitter.com/xHbVv4Jeiu
Grayson Murray's fianceé, Christiana, shows the group how it's done. #themasters pic.twitter.com/13b9VTzAev
A playground for the day. #themasters pic.twitter.com/GUiW2NR7IW
