Masters 2024: Augusta organisers rule out extending iconic 12th hole

The short 12th is ranked as the fourth hardest hole over the previous 87 Masters [Getty Images]

Masters organisers have ruled out modifying Augusta's iconic 12th hole in the near future as golf tries to cope with players hitting the ball further.

The 155-yard par three, where players hit tee-shots over a water hazard onto a narrow green, has seen some of the tournament's most memorable moments.

"I'd say with 100% certainty it will not be lengthened during my tenure," Augusta chairman Fred Ridley said.

"That's almost like asking can we touch up the Mona Lisa a little bit."

Limiting the distance that modern players hit the ball is an ongoing discussion among golf's rulemakers, who want to help protect courses that are not long enough to cope with today's 340-yard drives.

Augusta has been lengthened from 6,900 yards to 7,550 yards over the past two decades.

The latest change sees the par-five second hole - a dowhnill dogleg left which many players reach the green in two shots - extended by 10 yards for this year's Masters, which begins on Thursday.

Former Masters champion Vijay Singh suggested the 12th hole - Augusta's shortest and known as Golden Bell - should also be extended.

"I think it would be a much more challenging hole if people were hitting a 6-iron or a 7-iron instead of a 9-iron or wedge," said Singh, who won the tournament in 2000.

However, Ridley rejected the suggestion that an extra 10 yards would make it more challenging.

In 2016, defending champion Jordan Spieth saw his bid to retain the Green Jacket thwarted by a quadruple-bogey seven after putting two tee-shots into the water.

In 2020, five-time champion Tiger Woods found the water three times on his way to a 10 - his highest ever single hole score in a major tournament.

"I think the 12th hole on Augusta is the most iconic par three in the world," said Ridley in his annual pre-tournament news conference on Wednesday.

"I'm not sure another 10 yards will make a difference. Players are hitting short irons but it doesn't seem to matter, the hole is very difficult."

The R&A and United States Golf Association plan to bring in a roll back of ball technology which they believe would help solve the issue of distance.

Ridley said the Masters "support the decisions" made by the R&A and the USGA.

"I've said in the past that I hope we will not play the Masters at 8,000 yards, that is likely to happen in the not too distant future under current standards," he added.