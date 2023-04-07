Masters 2023: Tracking Tiger Woods' second round at Augusta National
Tiger Woods is back in action today at Augusta National, and he’s going to need a solid round to make it to the weekend.
Woods posted a 2-over 74 on Thursday to kick off the Masters. He finished the day well behind leaders Viktor Hovland, Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm, who flew ahead to 7-under. Woods’ short game wasn’t great on Thursday, either. He left several makeable birdies out on the course, and dropped several strokes because of it. Thanks to back-to-back birdies late in his round, however, Woods saved what would have been a brutal start to his 25th Masters.
“Most of the guys are going low today,” Woods said. “This was the day to do it. Hopefully, tomorrow I'll be a little bit better, a little bit sharper, and kind of inch my way through it.”
Keep up with Woods’ entire second round with Yahoo Sports:
Hole 4 | Par 3, 240 yards
It's the first par 3 of the day, and Woods made it harder than it had to be.
Woods' tee shot bounced off the back side of the green. He hit his chip about 8 feet past the hole, and then successfully drained the putt to complete the up-and-down and save his par.
Total: +2 | Today: E
If Tiger's game plan today is to play it conservative, find fairways and make pars, it's working. An even par score today might be all he needs to make his 23rd straight Masters cut.
Hole 3 | Par 4, 350 yards
Woods played it safe off the tee with an iron here, and then hit his approach from 103 yards out down to the front of the green. A little bit further, and Woods would've been in a great position to knock in a birdie.
Instead, it's another two-putt par. Hard to complain about that.
Total: +2 | Today: E
Hole 2 | Par 5, 575 yards
Woods landed his drive in the pine straw off the left side of the fairway, and had to punch out with his second shot. He nearly got his approach to spin back onto the green from the back lip, but it stopped just short on the fringe.
Woods putted from just off the green, but his birdie attempt stopped well short of the hole. That set up his second par of the day. Considering where he started out the hole, he should be happy with how it ended up.
Total: +2 | Today: E
Tiger is playing it safe so far. Hit a 3-wood off the tee on the par-5 2nd and an iron off the tee on the par-4 3rd. He finds another fairway, but can he get the short game going?
If conditions toughen up like they're supposed to today, there's a good chance the cutline will get more generous as the day goes on. Could be good news for Tiger.
Well, the cutline just moved again to include Woods. Either way, he's going to need to go low today to ensure he makes the weekend.
Hole 1 | Par 4, 445 yards
Woods' drive landed on the left side of the fairway, and he landed his approach easily on the front end of the green. A two-putt par has him even on the day to get started, but he's now just outside the cutline.