Masters 2023: Tracking Tiger Woods' second round at Augusta National

Tiger Woods is back in action today at Augusta National, and he’s going to need a solid round to make it to the weekend.

Woods posted a 2-over 74 on Thursday to kick off the Masters. He finished the day well behind leaders Viktor Hovland, Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm, who flew ahead to 7-under. Woods’ short game wasn’t great on Thursday, either. He left several makeable birdies out on the course, and dropped several strokes because of it. Thanks to back-to-back birdies late in his round, however, Woods saved what would have been a brutal start to his 25th Masters.

“Most of the guys are going low today,” Woods said. “This was the day to do it. Hopefully, tomorrow I'll be a little bit better, a little bit sharper, and kind of inch my way through it.”

Tiger Woods posted a 2-over 74 on Thursday to open the Masters. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Keep up with Woods’ entire second round with Yahoo Sports: