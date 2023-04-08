Masters 2023: Tiger Woods wraps up second round after weather delay

Tiger Woods was right on the cutline when play was suspended on Friday night due to weather. (AP/Jae C. Hong)

Tiger Woods has six holes to make the cut.

Woods will resume his second round on Saturday morning at Augusta National after play was suspended on Friday night due to weather. Things got so bad at the Masters that a massive tree fell on the course during play , but thankfully nobody was hurt.

Woods, after posting a 2-over 74 in his first round, was even on his round on Friday when play was suspended. Woods opened the second round with six straight pars, and backed up a bogey with a birdie to keep himself right on the line as storms moved into the area.

He’ll pick back up on the 12th hole starting at 8 a.m. ET.

