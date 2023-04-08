Masters 2023: Tiger Woods ties consecutive cuts record at Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Tiger Woods made the cut at the 2023 Masters like a passenger leaping onto a plane just before the bulkhead door closes, but he made it all the same. A late bogey from Woods' pal Justin Thomas moved the cut line from +2 to +3, allowing Woods to extend his streak of made cuts to a record-tying 23. Jack Nicklaus holds the all-time record for cuts made at 37, followed by Couples at 31, Gary Player at 30, then Raymond Floyd, Phil Mickelson and Bernhard Langer at 27.

Woods has never missed a cut since turning professional in 1997. His mark of 23 straight made ties Fred Couples (1983-2002) and Player (1959-1982) for the all-time lead.

Tiger Woods waves after his weather delayed second round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday, April 8, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

"I've always loved this golf course, and I love playing this event," Woods said after the round. "Obviously I've missed a couple with some injuries, but I've always wanted to play here. I've loved it."

Weather Friday pushed the second round of the 2023 Masters into Saturday morning. When play resumed, Woods appeared on track to make the cut with ease following a birdie at 15 that dropped him to +1. But ugly bogeys at 17 and 18 in miserably rainy conditions forced him to wait to see if the leaderboard would come back to him.

"I hope I get a chance to play this weekend," Woods said before the final results were known, then smiled and corrected himself. "I'm sorry. I got a chance to play on the weekend. I wish I get a chance to play two more rounds."

He will indeed, going out just hours after finishing his second round. Notables who missed the cut include Sergio Garcia, Bryson DeChambeau, Bubba Watson, Thomas and Rory McIlroy.