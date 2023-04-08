Masters 2023: Tiger Woods stumbles in Round 3 before play halted again due to rain

Tiger Woods made the Masters cut on the number after completing his second round on Saturday. (AP/Jae C. Hong)

Tiger Woods has made it to the weekend at the Masters ... barely.

The third round, however, did not go well before play was called.

After resuming his second round Saturday morning (after weather suspended play Friday), Tiger flirted with missing the cut after back-to-back bogeys on 17 and 18. That pushed him to 3-over for the tournament, on the wrong side of the cut at the time.

But as conditions worsened, more players dropped down the leaderboard, and when good buddy Justin Thomas moved to 3-over, Woods found himself back in the hunt.

At 3-over, he made the cut on the number.

Woods started his back nine just after 1 p.m. ET, and got through almost a full nine holes before play was halted for the day. He'll resume from the 17th hole on Sunday morning. With how bad things were going for him, the stoppage is probably a good thing.

He's 6-over in the third round, and 9-over on the week.

Keep up with Woods’ entire third round with Yahoo Sports: