Masters 2023: Tiger Woods stumbles in Round 3 before play halted again due to rain
Tiger Woods has made it to the weekend at the Masters ... barely.
The third round, however, did not go well before play was called.
After resuming his second round Saturday morning (after weather suspended play Friday), Tiger flirted with missing the cut after back-to-back bogeys on 17 and 18. That pushed him to 3-over for the tournament, on the wrong side of the cut at the time.
But as conditions worsened, more players dropped down the leaderboard, and when good buddy Justin Thomas moved to 3-over, Woods found himself back in the hunt.
At 3-over, he made the cut on the number.
Woods started his back nine just after 1 p.m. ET, and got through almost a full nine holes before play was halted for the day. He'll resume from the 17th hole on Sunday morning. With how bad things were going for him, the stoppage is probably a good thing.
He's 6-over in the third round, and 9-over on the week.
Keep up with Woods’ entire third round with Yahoo Sports:
Play is now done for the day. Honestly, with how bad things got for Woods there at the end, this is probably a good thing.
And ... there's the horn. Play has been suspended once again.
Woods had hit his drive on the 17th just before play was called. He'll have a 150-yard approach when he returns.
Hole 16 | Par 3, 170 yards
This doesn't look fun anymore. Woods hit his tee shot into the water, marking his second water ball in as many holes. He looked like he was limping pretty bad, both on his way to the drop zone and on the long walk to the green after.
Tiger's third shot onto the green spun all the way back to the front edge of the green, too, which left him with a 57-foot bogey putt.
Back-to-back doubles. Ouch.
Total: +9 | Today: +6
Tiger just hit it into the water at the 16th. He's moving very slowly now, and is clearly uncomfortable out there.
It's hard to blame Tiger, or anyone else, for struggling this afternoon. The rain looks absolutely miserable to play in.
Hole 15 | Par 5, 550 yards
Well, Tiger is starting to fall apart. The weather certainly isn't helping, either.
After a pair of solid shots on the par 5, Woods' third shot spun back off the green and all the way into the pond in front. He missed a very makeable putt that could've limited the damage, too, which led to a double bogey — his worst hole so far this week.
Total: +7 | Today: +4
Hole 14 | Par 4, 440 yards
Tiger knew instantly he was in trouble at the 14th. His tee shot went way, way left of the fairway — and his first attempt out didn't work well either. Woods tried to hook it around a tree to get up by the green, but he fell just short.
From there, Woods went up-and-down to get out of there with just a bogey.
He's now 2-over on the day, and tied for last among those that made the cut.
Total: +5 | Today: +2
Hole 13 | Par 5, 545 yards
Tiger had a great look at a birdie here at the 13th. He played the par 5 perfectly, and had a 68-yard approach coming in.
Unfortunately, he pushed his birdie putt just to the right. Still, an easy par, and three-straight through Amen Corner, is nothing to worry about.
Total: +4 | Today: +1
As infamous as the 12th hole is, it's only playing as the 12th hardest hole (and third hardest par 3) this week at Augusta. Make your par and get out of there, as Tiger did.