Masters 2023: Seamus Power drills back-to-back aces in Par 3 Contest

Seamus Power’s return trip to the Masters got off to a perfect start, and the tournament hasn’t even begun yet.

Power dominated the annual Par 3 contest on Wednesday at Augusta National. He hit back-to-back aces on the eighth and ninth holes on the Par 3 course, making him just the third person in history to do that consecutively.

Power spun back his shot on the eighth hole for the first ace of the day anywhere, and then essentially copied that shot on the next hole. Just watch.

Back-to-back holes in one! Seamus Power taps into Irish luck at the Par 3 Contest. #themasters pic.twitter.com/dfO5T7yOsJ — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 5, 2023

Power is playing in his second Masters. He made his debut last year and finished T27. He got his first win at the Barbasol Championship in 2021, and then won the Butterfield Bermuda Championship earlier this season. The 35-year-old Irishman entered this week ranked No. 34 in the Official World Golf Rankings.

Seamus Power is now just the third person in history to hit back-to-back aces in the Masters Par 3 Contest. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Power wasn’t the only one with an ace on Wednesday.

Bubba Watson one-hopped it for a hole-in-one on the fourth hole.

Defending champion Scottie Scheffler dunked one himself on the ninth hole, too.

Slam dunk Scottie style. Hole in one on No. 9! #themasters pic.twitter.com/SR5y7m2R4R — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 5, 2023

Tom Hoge also got one on the eighth.

Hole in one on No. 8 for Tom Hoge! #themasters pic.twitter.com/hRtnFkPMfY — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 5, 2023

Power and Watson will tee off with Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira on Thursday morning. Scheffler is in one of the last groups of the day alongside Max Homa and Sam Bennett. Hoge will play the first two rounds alongside Phil Mickelson and Si Woo Kim.

Based on Wednesday’s showing, Masters week is already off to an incredible start.