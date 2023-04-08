Masters 2023 live: Follow Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm, Tiger Woods and others during the third round at Augusta National

Jon Rahm trails Brooks Koepka by two strokes with headed into the third round on Saturday at the Masters. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Saturday will be a busy day of golf at Augusta National.

The second round finished up just before 11 a.m. ET, after weather shut down play on Friday night. Things got so bad at the Masters that a massive tree fell on the course during play, but thankfully nobody was hurt. There were 12 groups left on the course when the horn sounded.

Brooks Koepka flew ahead to take the lead after a great outing in the early wave on Friday. Jon Rahm is alone in second at 10-under.

Tiger Woods made the cut on the number at 3-over.

Keep up with all of the third-round action from Augusta National with Yahoo Sports: