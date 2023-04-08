Masters 2023 live: Follow Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm, Tiger Woods and others during the third round at Augusta National
Saturday will be a busy day of golf at Augusta National.
The second round finished up just before 11 a.m. ET, after weather shut down play on Friday night. Things got so bad at the Masters that a massive tree fell on the course during play, but thankfully nobody was hurt. There were 12 groups left on the course when the horn sounded.
Brooks Koepka flew ahead to take the lead after a great outing in the early wave on Friday. Jon Rahm is alone in second at 10-under.
Tiger Woods made the cut on the number at 3-over.
Keep up with all of the third-round action from Augusta National with Yahoo Sports:
The rain is absolutely dumping on the course right now and it's causing some errant shots by players. It's also taking distance off even the biggest drivers out here.
Hole 4 | Par 3, 240 yards
Koepka went in the left bunker, but he smoothly up-and-downed it for par. Rahm landed short of the right bunker, leaving him a tough shot over the sand. He flew it past the green and needed to hit a nice chip coming back just to save bogey. First slip-up by either one of these players today. Koepka extends his lead.
Koepka: -13
Rahm: -10
Don't look now but Phil Mickelson just canned his second birdie of the day to move to 6-under, tied for 4th place 👀
Hole 3 | Par 4, 350 yards
Koepka drove it in the right rough. Rahm found the fairway. Neither approach shot gave much of a chance for birdie. Both players had low-drama two-putts for par.
Koepka: -13
Rahm: -11