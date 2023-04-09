Masters 2023 live: Follow Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm and others as they finish the third round Sunday

Brooks Koepka held the lead when play was suspended again on Saturday at the Masters. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Things have been very slow moving at Augusta National.

Hopefully Sunday will be much better.

Play was halted on Saturday afternoon again after rain made for miserable conditions at the Masters. After finishing up the second round early on Saturday, the third round was stopped less than four hours in.

Brooks Koepka still held the lead at 13-under, though he had made it through just six holes. Jon Rahm was behind him at 9-under, and amateur Sam Bennett was in third at 6-under. Tiger Woods, who made the cut on the number, stumbled in his final holes of the day before play was called. He withdrew Sunday morning.

Keep up with all of the action here with Yahoo Sports: