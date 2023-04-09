Masters 2023 live: Follow Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm and others as they battle for the green jacket
Round 3 at the 2023 Masters is finally in the books. Brooks Koepka struggled on his back nine but still holds a 2-shot lead over Jon Rahm heading into the final round.
Viktor Hovland, who had a share of the lead after Round 1, is still lurking at just three shots back. You can take a look at the entire leaderboard right here.
The final round will not include Tiger Woods, who withdrew Sunday morning.
Keep up with all of the final-round action here with Yahoo Sports:
Jordan Spieth cards a 3-under 33 (5 birdies, 2 bogeys) on the front 9 to move to 4-under for the week.
Still well off the lead but putting together a nice final round.
Shaky start to the final round for the top two contenders, but both manage to make par on No. 1. Koepka came back from an errant tee shot. Rahm made a nervous part putt after he missed the green on his approach.
Thru 1
Koepka: -11
Rahm: -9