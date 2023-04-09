Masters 2023 live: Follow Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm and others as they battle for the green jacket

Brooks Koepka, right, took a two-stroke lead over Jon Rahm, left, into the final round of the 2023 Masters. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Round 3 at the 2023 Masters is finally in the books. Brooks Koepka struggled on his back nine but still holds a 2-shot lead over Jon Rahm heading into the final round.

Viktor Hovland, who had a share of the lead after Round 1, is still lurking at just three shots back. You can take a look at the entire leaderboard right here.

The final round will not include Tiger Woods, who withdrew Sunday morning.

