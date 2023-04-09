Masters 2023 live: Follow Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm and others as they battle for the green jacket

Ryan Young
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 09: Jon Rahm of Spain and Brooks Koepka of the United States look on from the eighth tee during the continuation of the weather delayed third round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Brooks Koepka, right, took a two-stroke lead over Jon Rahm, left, into the final round of the 2023 Masters. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Round 3 at the 2023 Masters is finally in the books. Brooks Koepka struggled on his back nine but still holds a 2-shot lead over Jon Rahm heading into the final round.

Viktor Hovland, who had a share of the lead after Round 1, is still lurking at just three shots back. You can take a look at the entire leaderboard right here.

The final round will not include Tiger Woods, who withdrew Sunday morning.

Keep up with all of the final-round action here with Yahoo Sports:

Live Updates