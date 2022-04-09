Scottie Scheffler's Masters lead cut after Cameron Smith makes charge to set up final round showdown

Scottie Scheffler chips to the 2nd hole during the third round at the Masters - AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Greg Norman is persona non grata in certain sections of the golf world at the moment, but it would take a brave person who brings up his name in Scottie Scheffler’s company for reasons other than the Australian's connections with the Saudi’s rebel circuit.

Because if world No 1 Scheffler is to lose this Masters then his capitulation will call to memory certain aspects of Norman’s meltdown in 1996.

Of course, the Great White Shark conceded a six-shot lead in the final round 26 years ago and Scheffler is “only” three ahead of Norman’s countryman Cam Smith. However, Scheffler will surely feel he is already in retreat.

After 11 holes of this third round, Scheffler had compiled his own half-a-dozen advantage and was apparently unstoppable. Not even watching playing partner Charl Schwartzel hole out from 136 yards for an eagle on the 10th seemed to faze the 25-year-old from Texas.

But by the time he signed for a 71 and a nine-under total he found his lead dramatically reduced. Smith’s 68 was the only sub-70 round on a cold, taxing day when the temperatures dipped to 10 degrees celsius and the gusts combined to make it treacherous.

Scheffler’s one-under round was anything but disastrous, but it could have been so much better. The player who has won three of his last five events to soar to the head of the rankings reached the turn in three-under and even after he bogeyed the 12th he bounced straight back with a birdie on the 13th. No matter. A blip. Nothing more.

Except bogeys on the 14th and the 15th - a three-putt on the latter - created the tension. Certainly Smith will sense it, particularly after Scheffler’s wild duckhook led to another bogey up the last.

“It was brutal today, but it's not going to be as windy tomorrow and typically here on Sunday, especially the back nine, you can use plenty of greens to your advantage and have plenty of birdie opportunities,” Smith said.

Smith, 28, lifted The Players title last month, finished runner-up here two years ago, making history as the first Masters competitor to post four rounds in the 60s. The Brisbane brawler with the mullet is not the type to go quietly and at the very least has made this interesting. “The Players just means I can get it done when I'm up against the best guys in the world,” Smith said. “It's a good feeling to have. It's earned. It's not given to you So I'm going to have to go out there tomorrow and play really good golf again, probably similar to today. Hopefully everything just falls into place. I can't control what anyone else is going to do tomorrow. So yeah, just go out there and really focus on myself.”

Korean Sungjae Im (71) is on four-under and it is difficult to see anyone else challenging from outside this top three. Ireland’s Shane Lowry (73) is on two-under alongside Schwartzel (73). There are only seven players under par, with Danny Willett, the 2016 champion gallantly leading the British challenge on level par.

Alas, Tiger Woods will not be a factor. Six three-putts and a four putt derailed his pursuit of a Masters miracle here on Saturday. Finally and inevitably the rust caught up with the 46-year-old as he shot a 78, his highest ever score at Augusta.

Tiger Woods struggled on day three. - REUTERS

On six-over, Woods now has no chance of a sixth green jacket to equal Jack Nicklauis’s record. That task is even beyond his far-reaching compass. Instead he will enter the final day trying to post the best score possible. Of that there can be no doubt.

However, if it was not for his putter, he would be playing for rather more in his first competitive appearance in 17 months.

In fairness, there were plenty of mini disasters occuring on these famous greens. Yet their severity did not excuse Woods’ capitulation on the par-four fifth. Woods hit a fine drive, but his approach came up short, leaving 65 feet for a birdie. He then missed an eight-footer for a par and a three-footer for a bogey.

It was the 1,661st hole he had played at the Masters and never had he hit four putts on one green before. He looked and sounded exhausted afterwards. It was a chilly day and that clearly worked to the disadvantage of a veteran with aching bones and a sore back.

Woods will return Sunday and only knows one way to approach it. “Never give up,” he said. ”Always chase your dreams. Everyday presents its own different challenges for all of us. I wake up and start to fight all over again. I just hope it’s a bit warmer”

This is Lee Westwood’s 22nd Masters and he said these temperatures were a first. “I've got my hand warmers,” he said, after a 73 put him on three-over and in the top 20. “I've never experienced weather like this round here. Yeah, it took some figuring out at times. It's playing a little bit longer.”

Tommy Fleetwood had earlier shown what was possible with his 70 that took him to one-over and up from a tie for 38th into a tie for ninth. It puts the 31-year-old in position to record his best Augusta finish. Fleetwood has fallen to 47th in the world and this could be week to turn it all around.

“It's great being out there when you are sort of in control and you're getting the right side of the course, especially on a day like today,” Fleetwood said. “However, if you're on the wrong side it's going to be penal. It's so hard to get it anywhere near the pin. I played amazing today.

“I mean, not saying I'm the best golfer in the word, but I played really, really well and I honestly seemed to be holing out all day. You know, I'm very happy to be done, to be fair. I'll just watch guys come in. But I think most of all I'm just really pleased that I'm putting some good rounds of golf together and hopefully I can keep it going.”

Rory McIlroy is on the same mark after a 71 and although he needs something extremely special to become the sixth player in history to complete the career grand slam - joining Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Gene Sarazen and Ben Hogan - he can feel satisfied with his Saturday efforts.

Tyrrell Hatton, however, was fuming. He managed to shoot a 79 containing three birdies. Three holes were to blame. The seventh (a double-bogey six), the 13th (a treble-bogey eight) and the 16th (a double-bogey five) cost him seven strokes. On nine over, there are only three behind out of the 52 players who made the cut.

Shane Lowry fails to take advantage of blustery conditions

By Tom Cary, Senior Sports Correspondent in Augusta

Shane Lowry said he was hoping for cold, blustery conditions on day three of the Masters. And he got his wish. Unfortunately for the wind whisperer from County Offaly, he was unable to take full advantage.

Lowry, whose heroics in the wind and rain at Royal Portrush three years ago saw him crowned Open champion, will begin Sunday’s final round of the 86th Masters in a tie for fourth place after shooting a one-over-par 73.

The Irishman briefly threatened to build up a head of steam on the front nine, birdieing the par-five second and the par-three sixth to move into second place overall behind American Scottie Scheffler. But three bogeys in his closing 10 holes - and a couple of choice expletives which were captured on camera - saw him lose ground.

It was frustrating for the 35-year-old who went to bed last night doing a wind dance. “This is where I think I thrive, in these kinds of conditions,” he had told reporters on Friday evening. But he is still within touching distance of the leaders, who looked a little more bunched following Scheffler’s woes on 18.

Shane Lowry of Ireland reacts after missing a putt on the 18th green during the third round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. - GETTY IMAGES

Lowry’s Olympic team-mate Rory McIlroy shot a 71 to end the day on over and in a share of ninth place. The Northern Irishman said he would target “a top 10 finish'' in Sunday’s final round, which, if he achieves it, will be more than respectable.

Althoug when it comes to McIlroy, fans are always left wanting more. When you have four major wins on your CV by the age of 25, when you have been chasing a career grand slam for eight years, when you have a swing of which others can only dream, it is only natural. Whether that is fair or not is irrelevant. It is just a fact.

McIlroy knows it, which is why, despite putting together three solid rounds of 73-73-71, he does not look or sound totally happy out there.

“I played well,” he insisted. “It’s just hard to go very low out there. Anything under par is a good score. It’s blustery, and there are no easy birdies.

“I’ve hung in there as best as I could. It’s not really conditions favourable for going low and getting near to the leaders.”

In what has become an all-too-familiar tale where McIlroy is concerned, he left himself with too much to do.

McIlroy’s opening round, a one-over-par 73 on Thursday, was not a disaster by any stretch. It just was not quite good enough. The first-round scoring average of the last 20 Masters champions is 69.2, with 32 of the last 35 Masters champions shooting par or better in the first round. Since winning his last major title at the 2014 US PGA Championship, McIlroy is a combined 35 over par in the first round of majors.

McIlroy found the bunker with his opening tee shot at the first and failed to get out of it at the first attempt, catching the lip and ending up with an avoidable bogey. He recovered from that disappointment to post four birdies and two bogeys, and generally playing good solid golf in the conditions.

“The gusts are what makes it difficult,” he said. “The wind completely laid down on me on 12 and I hit it into that back bank like a lot of people are. But Sepp [Straka] hit just after me and the wind gets his, and balloons it up, and it clears Rae's Creek. So, in the space of 30 seconds, two golf shots hit by two completely different strength of winds and two completely different results. So, it's not just about judging the wind, but it's also hitting the ball at the right time.”

It was a valid point. But McIlroy’s curse is that talking about wind and luck and playing solid golf just don’t cut it. When you have torn up golf courses and made the game look so easy, fans always want more.

Jordan Spieth, who had a similarly fast start to his career, winning three majors by the age of 24, suffers from a similar curse to McIlory. The Texan won his last major back in 2016 and has only one once on the PGA Tour since, his game and his swing now under constant scrutiny. Spieth missed the cut here and is watching the denouement to this Masters from his sofa.

McIlroy is at least still out there plugging away. Asked what his tactics would be for Sunday’s final round, with the leading duo so far out in front, he said he would try to go low without being daft.

“You're just trying to go out and shoot the best score that you possibly can without being reckless and without taking on too much risk,” he said. “I'll try to go out and do that tomorrow. I think I moved up a few places with that score today and just try to move up a few more tomorrow and try to get a top ten and move on.” A perfectly sensible gameplan. But when you are Rory McIlroy, it never quite feels enough.

Scottie Scheffler walks to the 18th green - Andrew Redington/Getty Images

11:23 PM

Charl Schwartzel pars the 18th

He posts a one-over-par 73 for the day.

Two-under for the tournament.

11:22 PM

Scheffler putts from off the back of the green

He calmly delivers it to within a couple of feet of the hole.

11:18 PM

And it's a brilliant strike from the leader

It bobbles over the green and off the back. It looks like he'll only drop one here.

11:17 PM

Scheffler's finally put his ball down

It will be a drop. He took time to ensure he wasn't breaking any rules.

11:16 PM

Here he is indicating his shot going left off the tee on the 18th

Scottie Scheffler tees off on 18 - TANNEN MAURY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

11:14 PM

It looks like they've found Scheffler's ball

But he's deep within the shrubbery. He's going to take a two club-length drop by the looks of it.

A dramatic end to proceedings on moving day. He's had a relatively easy passage so far, but this could put him back to just three or only two shots ahead of Smith.

Scottie Scheffler prepares to take a drop on the 18th hole - David Cannon/Getty Images

11:12 PM

Sungjae Im posts a 71

He's in third position going into Sunday, on four-under for the tournament.

11:11 PM

But he's put his tee shot into the trees on 18!

And now it looks like he can't find it.

Scottie Scheffler's drive finds the trees on the 18th hole. pic.twitter.com/nbAukTwnMe — GOLF on CBS ⛳ (@GOLFonCBS) April 9, 2022

11:04 PM

Scheffler recovers

Birdie on the 17th.

10:51 PM

Charl Schwartzel drops a shot on the 16th

He lips out on the left side of the hole from a couple of feet to go back to three-under, allowing Im to break into third.

10:44 PM

Three bogies in four holes for the leader

Scottie Scheffler's lead is cut to just three as he posts a bogey (12th), birdie (13th), bogey (14th), and bogie (15th).

He lands on the green with his third shot, 39 feet from the pin.

He reads the left-to-right with his first putt, but underestimates just how much there is. It leaves him with 9 feet to go, which he goes and two-putts.

10:38 PM

Cameron Smith is into the clubhouse on 68

An excellent round for the Australian as he finishes the round with a par on the 18th.

He's six-under for the tournament and has almost certainly played his way into the final group for tomorrow.

Cameron Smith hits on the 17th fairway during the third round - AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

10:31 PM

Sungjae Im in a back-nine charge

He's just sunk a cracking putt on the 15th to go to three-under for the tournament. He's off the green, on the far side and 11 yards out. It looks like he hasn't put enough power behind it, but he's read that slope brilliantly, and the ball drops into the hole just as it's about to come to a stop.

He had a torrid time of it on the opening six holes, getting a double-bogey on the first, and back-to-back bogeys on five and six.

Since then, the South Korean has rallied, posting four birdies on his previous nine holes.

He's still a way off Scheffler, but he's stating his intention in the chasing pack.

Sungjae Im - Jamie Squire/Getty Images

10:24 PM

Scheffler misses his par-putt on the 14th

He goes back to 10-under. A solid shot off the tee, but his approach back-pedaled from upper-shelf of the green, rolling onto the fairway to the front of the green.

His chip narrowly misses the hole - it could've been a birdie - he two putts and it's a bogey.

10:12 PM

... but Scheffler responds

He gets a birdie on the 13th.

And Smith then goes and bogies the 16th.

Back to where we were then.

10:09 PM

Smith briefly pulls within three shots of Scottie Scheffler at the top

Cameron Smith pulls within three of the lead with a birdie on No. 15. #themasters pic.twitter.com/kdxW1A4M1I — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 9, 2022

09:33 PM

Woods finishes with a double-bogey

He struggled out there today, looking in pain on several occasions.

On the 18th, he hit his second into the crowd, to the left of the pin and lipped around the hole to finish with a three-putt.

He goes into the clubhouse to post a 78, leaving him seven-over for the tournament.

Tiger Woods shakes hands with Kevin Kisner on the 18th green after their third round - REUTERS/Brian Snyder

09:24 PM

Smith within five of Scheffler now with a birdie on the 13th

He drops his approach within 12 feet of the hole, keeping his poise to one-putt and go four-under for the round.

Cameron Smith is now tied for second at six under par. #themasters pic.twitter.com/zkMR99vGVm — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 9, 2022

09:14 PM

Scheffler's lead cut to five as Schwartzel gets an eagle on the 10th

09:02 PM

Wind proving a test on the 9th

The 9th green is the highest point on the course - it's the most exposed to these winds which have whipped up.

Scheffler puts his approach to within thirty feet of the hole... and he holds for the two putt.

08:55 PM

This time Woods misses to the right of the hole

It's a three-putt on the par-three 16th, undoing those birdie's around Amen Corner.

08:50 PM

An underwhelming performance from Jon Rahm

Last year's US Open winner finishes with a birdie on the 18th, but posts a 77 for the round.

Jon Rahm - TANNEN MAURY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

08:46 PM

Scheffler with a superb approach around the course obstructions

A hook-style swing to get the ball around the tree ahead of him on the eighth, and quickly down again to keep on the green.

He took his second shot out the right-hand fairway bunker, ending up in the left-hand side rough, with an overhanging branch directly ahead of him.

He gets the ball over the branch, landing in the middle of the green to run within six feet of the hole. With shots like this, it's difficult to see anyone reeling him in.

He sinks his putt for a birdie to extend his lead back to six.

08:38 PM

Woods showing his class around Amen Corner

Back-to-back birdies for Tiger Woods on hole Nos. 12 and 13. #themasters pic.twitter.com/6F0LDlETfl — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 9, 2022

08:36 PM

Cameron Smith tying in second with Lowry now

A beautifully struck 169-yard 8-iron from Cameron Smith on the 10th lands a foot from the hole and rolls on, with the brakes applied.

He's got seven feet to go with his putt... and he sinks it. Reads that left to right well and it's another birdie - his fourth of the day - to got five-under for the tournament.

08:31 PM

A chance for Scheffler to extend his lead on the seventh...

He lands his second into the middle of the green and lets the wicked back spin put him within eight feet of the hole.

It looks like he's read the follow-up downhill putt well, but it lips out the right side!

That would've restored his lead to six.

08:27 PM

Shane Lowry and Sungjae Im walking up the 7th

Ireland's Shane Lowry and South Korea's Sungjae Im walk down the 7th fairway during the third round - REUTERS/Brian Snyder

08:22 PM

Woods: Back-to-back birdies in and out of Amen Corner

He had an eagle-putt chance on the 13th, pulling up marginally short to finish from within two feet.

08:17 PM

Justin Thomas' recovery: a nod to Bubba's effort yesterday

A skillful recovery from Justin Thomas on No. 10. #themasters pic.twitter.com/mTkE3G1yP5 — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 9, 2022

What you can see is me in the trees on 18, but what you can’t see is my ball resting on a stick 2” off the ground and a 4-5’ opening basically straight up… 183 to the hole so I go PW as high as I can hit it. Turned out alright!

…did I mention I was right next to 10? 😉 #masters pic.twitter.com/Pjd9G8CiLK — bubba watson (@bubbawatson) April 8, 2022

08:13 PM

Shane Lowry's gets a birdie on the 6th to cut Scheffler's lead to four

His tee shot on the par-three 6th lands on the front-left edge of the green and rolls to within 16 feet of the hole.

He huddles over the putter and confidently sends it home.

Shane Lowry of Ireland celebrates with his caddie on the 6th - ERIK S LESSER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

08:07 PM

Justin Thomas with a Bubba-esque escape from the trees

He's on the tenth and his tee shot runs right, into trees. He thumps it out, staying low enough and rolling past the pin, onto the edge of the green, 20-feet out.

And he very nearly gets a birdie with his putt! The ball takes a wild last-minute turn to the right to miss the cup by barely a couple of inches, and Thomas sinks to his knees. A roller-coaster for the American.

08:02 PM

A steady round for McIlroy today

He's just birdied the par-five 15th by making the green in two and getting down in two.

He's had three other birdies today, but balanced with three bogeys. One-under for the round, and one-over for the tournament.

07:54 PM

Tiger at Amen Corner

It looks like he's pulled out his nine-iron for the tee shot of the 12th.

And it's pretty perfect. He drops to the right of the pin and rolls to just 14 feet away. The loudest roar of the day erupts..

He's not done yet. He pokes his putt home, expertly reading that last minute swerve to the left. Vintage Tiger.

07:49 PM

Woods has dropped another shot on the 11th

His eight-foot putt lips past the left side of the hole. Devastating.

I think that's the third time that's happened for him today as he moves to four-over for the round.

...Amen Corner beckons.

07:45 PM

Scheffler's got a long putt, off green on the fourth

He's taking a good look at it, working out just how much left-to-right there is.

It takes a bit more of a bobble than he was expecting at the crest on the edge of the green, taking the putt off target, resulting in it landing short and to the right.

Given how he's been chipping the past two days, he might've been better not using the putter there.

07:41 PM

Scheffler extends lead to 10-under

A birdie on the 3rd extends his lead to six shots on his closest challenger, Shane Lowry.

Superb ball control with his second shot to stop the ball dead in its tracks, eight feet past the hole. He's been phenomenal on the Augusta greens today - and this one's no different. He's down for a birdie.

07:36 PM

A grin from Tiger as he drives on the 11th

He's three-over for the round after posting two bogeys, a double-bogey and a birdie.

He hits a 300+ yarder off the 11th tee, straight down the fairway, leaving him 200 away from the hole.

Amen Corner to come...

07:31 PM

Willett sinks a 28-footer to save par on the 7th

His second shot lands in one of the front bunkers after being forced to play out of the trees on the left.

His chip out the bunker isn't great - he overcooks, leaving him with a long putt.

But he reads the right-to-left along his line to drop in off the right-side of the hole.

He's in ninth, even for the round and one-under for the tournament.

07:25 PM

Stunning chip from Zalatoris

84-foot chip in for Will Zalatoris. He's now tied for fifth place. #themasters pic.twitter.com/rfm6v9SOqg — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 9, 2022

07:22 PM

Schwartzel with a birdie on the second

Turning the heat up on his playing partner to go within four now.

So that's Lowry and Schwartzel on four-under, and Scheffler on eight-under...

But Scheffler's still to take his putt... which he drops in from a couple of yards to extend the lead to five again. He's on nine-under going onto the 3rd tee box.

Scottie Scheffler birdies No. 2 and brings his lead back to five strokes. #themasters pic.twitter.com/UDLgxmVrCR — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 9, 2022

07:18 PM

Shane Lowry makes a move, going to four-under

He joins the 2nd hole birdie club.

The 2019 Open Championship winner produces a dab-handed chip which lands quickly and curves left-to-right. It's an easy three-footer to finish.

Shane Lowry plays from the 2nd fairway during the third round - REUTERS/Mike Segar

07:14 PM

Will Zalatoris moves to two-under

He's just scored a birdie on the par-four 5th with an incredible chip from just off the front side of the green.

He's judged that spectacularly. He bounces the ball of the slope, six yards out, applies the brakes, allowing the ball to trickle into the hole. He's delighted with that.

07:08 PM

Scheffler pars the first

As does his partner Charl Schwartzel.

Scheffler's approach drops off the back of the green and he goes just inches wide of the pin on his chip. Lovely stuff from the leader.

07:02 PM

Dustin Johnson joins those with a birdie on the 2nd

There've been quite a few today.

He goes three-under for the tournament, as he approaches the green of the 3rd.

Dustin Johnson chips onto the 2nd green - REUTERS/Mike Segar

06:53 PM

Scheffler is off!

The wind is blowing into him. His drive lands just off the left of the fairway. He'll be fine from there, but not ideal.

06:51 PM

Danny Willett is one-under for the round

A solid start from the Sheffield-born 2016 champion.

He's through four and birdied the third after landing his approach within nine feet of the hole and reading the left-to-right on the green to get down for three.

Danny Willett - Andrew Redington/Getty Images

06:44 PM

Our first starters are through 18

Not one for Adam Scott to dwell on. He's posted an 80 in a round which was littered with bogeys - and a double-bogey on the 17th after he landed in the bunker and three-putted. He's 12-over for the tournament now.

Mackenzie Hughes, his playing partner, only did marginally better, posting a 77, and going into the clubhouse nine-over for the final day.

06:36 PM

Defending champion Hideki Matsuyama on the first

... but he hits his tee shot into the right-hand bunker, around the same place McIlroy ended up in.

And his playing partner, Masters debutant Harold Varner III, lands in amongst the crowd in the trees on the right. That's a difficult spot to play out of.

A tough start for both of them, who start on three-under (Matsuyama) and two-under (Varner).

06:29 PM

Justin Thomas two-under through three

It's an impressive recovery from the right-hand bunker on the 2nd. He's towards the back of it, and cuts down fiercely onto the ball to land on the fringe grass and kick-on to within a foot to secure the birdie.

He finds the fairway bunker on the 3rd too, but is again very controlled out of it and sinks a 30-footer. We'll keep close tabs on his run this evening.

Justin Thomas plays out of a bunker on the 2nd - REUTERS/Brian Snyder

06:22 PM

The last few groups are getting ready to go now

The final pairing, involving leader Scottie Scheffler with Charl Schwartzel, tees off in half an hour.

06:17 PM

300-yard drive for Woods on the 5th... but he's ended with a double-bogey

He started well, driving straight down the fairway, avoiding those bunkers on the left.

He winces after hitting his second shot - a reaction to how it came out the club, or was he in pain? He lands on the lower part of the green, 60-odd feet from the hole. His third shot gets within nine feet of the hole, looking promising, but he slips past the left side of the cup to go four feet over the other side. It should be simple from here, but it's a horseshoe putt, the ball skirting around the rim and coming back out the other side. Devastating stuff.

He's in for six and that's big dent on his scorecard. He's two-over for today's round now.

06:04 PM

Back-to-back birdie's for Matthew Fitzpatrick

A charge on the cards? He birdies the 2nd and 3rd to go one-under for the tournament.

It'd be even more if he hadn't dropped a shot out the clubhouse after drawing towards the left-hand trees out the tee box.

England's Matthew Fitzpatrick plays his approach on the 1st during the third round - REUTERS/Mike Blake

05:57 PM

Webb Simpson among those getting a birdie on the 2nd

The American is one-under through three, putting him evens for the tournament.

He drives his first in front of those right-hand fairway bunkers, before slightly drawing to go to the back of the green with his second. He then guides his 63-foot put within six feet of the hole, reading that right-to-left break perfectly.

05:52 PM

A lot is being made of the weather today

It's a chilly 11 degrees Celsius - not what you expect at Augusta this time of year - and there's a 7mph wind to go with it. Back to 23 degrees tomorrow - albeit much more wind expected.

Balls will travel a bit shorter in this colder weather. It won't be huge, but players could lose a few yards out the drive.

Tiger Woods under the a leaderboard on the 3rd green - REUTERS/Brian Snyder

05:43 PM

We're coming up to the final hour of starters

6.50pm Danny Willett (Eng), Joaquin Niemann (Chi)

7pm Collin Morikawa (US), Will Zalatoris (US)

7.10pm Cameron Smith (Aus), Corey Conners (Can)

7.20pm Dustin Johnson (US), Kevin Na (US)

7.30pm Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Harold Varner III (US)

7.40pm Im Sung-jae (Kor), Shane Lowry (Ire)

7.50pm Scottie Scheffler (US), Charl Schwartzel (SA)

05:34 PM

A bogey on the first... but almost an eagle on the second

The Tiger magic:

How to play hole No. 2, as displayed by Tiger Woods. #themasters pic.twitter.com/UnQ2PBvrxl — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 9, 2022

05:31 PM

Mackenzie Hughes with a bogey at Amen Corner

He thumps his tee shot towards the azalea's, landing in the rough just ahead of this card-ruining corner of the course. He's lucky not to drop in the water with his second - it rolls rapidly over the green, but is stopped by the fringe grass, in front of the water. A soft chip to put him within 10 inches to go down for a bogey... and an exhalation of breath as he walks away.

05:20 PM

...he's gone and three-putted on the 1st for a bogey

His 51-footer first-putt runs out of legs, curving left and stopping 12 feet from the hole.

He drags his second to the left of the hole, it looks like he was expecting more of a left-to-right judging by his reaction, before he drops in from two feet to start the round with a bogey. Not at all what he wanted.

05:11 PM

Woods is out the clubhouse!

And a massive crowd to go with him, as expected.

His tee shot lands to the left of those bunkers that McIlroy landed in. Just looking at the Sky Sports coverage now - it's exactly the tee shot landing locations he was hitting on the practice area.

He slightly fades his second, ending on the far right side of the green, 51 feet to the pin.

Tiger Woods plays his tee shot from the first - Jamie Squire/Getty Images

05:06 PM

A birdie for Jon Rahm on the 2nd

He overcooks his fairway shot, falling off the back of the green, but recovers with a dab-handed chip to leave just a few yards to the hole. He reads that straight putt well to put himself one-under for round, and one-over for the tournament.

Jon Rahm of Spain reacts after making birdie on the 2nd green - Andrew Redington/Getty Images

04:56 PM

Tiger Woods off any moment now...

Him and Kevin Kisner are slated to start their round at 6pm.

Here he is driving up the 18th yesterday. Iconic.

Tiger Woods plays his shot from the 18th tee during the second round - Jamie Squire/Getty Images

04:52 PM

Not a good start for McIlroy

His tee shot out the clubhouse lands in the bunker on the right of the fairway - and it's not in a comfortable position in there - he's right beneath the slope ahead of him.

He can't get enough loft with his follow-up and it rebounds off the top edge of the bunker to stay in the sand - albeit with much more space to get out.

Much better with the third - he lands middle of the green, and is down in two. A bogey to begin.

It could've been a lot worse given that horrible location he landed in off the tee... but not the start he wanted.

04:42 PM

Marc Leishman down to two-under for the round

He's on the 9th tee now, having birdied the 2nd and 8th - the latter courtesy of a monster 25-foot putt, lovely stuff from the Australian. He's two-over for the tournament now.

He came fifth last year, with a highest-placed finish of fourth in 2013.

04:36 PM

Fleetwood drops a shot on the sixth

Back to evens for the round.

A look of frustration as he turns away from his tee shot. He's draws it to the left of the green, giving him a big slope to content with. He recovers well, setting himself up for the part putt, but he just nudges the right edge of the hole, before tapping in for a bogey.

04:29 PM

Si Woo Kim making a charge?

He's only through two, but is stating his intention for moving day.

The South Korean draws his second shot around the corner on the second, landing a few yards ahead of the front edge of the green to roll within five-or-so metres of the hole.

He reads the right to left putt perfectly, dropping just off the front lip to secure the first eagle of the day. Evens for the tournament now.

04:19 PM

Adam Scott's having a rough time of it out there

He's through eight and three-over for the round, posting bogeys on the 1st, 2nd, 5th, and 7th.

On the 7th, his first putt from the back edge of the green didn't have the legs and it rolled cruelly down to the other side of the green, leaving him two more putts to get in.

The Australian is seven-over for the tournament.

Adam Scott cleans his shoes after hitting a shot from the bunker on the second hole - Andrew Redington/Getty Images

04:10 PM

Fleetwood tries to fade one onto the 5th green

It's deep and he drops off the back of the green, but avoids the bunker behind the pin.

He recovers well, ending just a couple of metres beyond the hole with plenty of brakes on his chip, and it's a comfortable putt for par.

One-under for the round for the Englishman from Southport.

04:01 PM

Danny Willett leads the English challenge

The 2016 winner, who capitalised on Jordan Spieth's Amen Corner collapse in the final round that year, himself had a challenging run into the hazard-littered hole on his second round.

He posted a trio of bogeys on the 10th, 11th and 12th, parring the remainder of the back-nine to score 74 yesterday.

His first round 69 means he's one-under for the tournament, in joint 10th, and will be out at 6:50pm with Chile's Joaquin Niemann.

Danny Willett plays his second shot from the bunker on the 12th hole yesterday - Jamie Squire/Getty Images

03:52 PM

McIlroy due out at 5:20pm

He's two-over par, in 23rd position going into Saturday after posting two rounds of 73.

He was at risk of not making the cut after posting a bogey and double-bogey on the 10th and 11th yesterday. Oliver Brown called it the return of his famous “little boy lost” act.

Rory McIlroy tees off on the 12th on day two - REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

03:42 PM

Tommy Fleetwood on the 3rd

He's two-over for the tournament, but has bagged an early birdie on the par-five 2nd. His second shot ended in the bunker to the left of the green, but he recovered well, getting his third within a few feet of the hole to get down for four.

03:31 PM

Pin positions for today

03:28 PM

Good afternoon!

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport's coverage of the third round of the 2022 Masters. World number one Scottie Scheffler is the man to catch on moving day, commanding a five-shot lead at eight-under par while Tiger Woods faces yet another challenge in his comeback from a car crash that nearly cost him his right leg.

Canada's Mackenzie Hughes and Australia's Adam Scott got play started under sunny skies at 2:20pm (UK time) but in unusually cool conditions with temperatures barely breaking 10 degrees Celsius.

The cold represents another hurdle for Woods who is playing his first competitive event in 508 days and sits nine behind Scheffler but confident he is still in the chase for what would be a record-equaling sixth Green Jacket.

Having had to contend with Augusta National's undulating layout and severe winds on Friday, the 46-year-old's damaged leg will now be put to the test by the cold.

The 15-times major winner and playing partner Kevin Kisner are scheduled to tee off at 5pm.

"I'm four shots back at second," said Woods after a battling two-over 74 on Friday.

"That's the thing. It's going to be windy. It's going to be cool.

"It's going to be the Masters that I think the Masters Committee has been looking forward to for a number of years."

It is not just Woods who needs to mount one of his famous Saturday charges if Scheffler, the hottest golfer on the planet with three PGA Tour wins in his last five starts, is to be reeled in.

The 25-year-old American, even with a five-stroke cushion, cannot afford to get complacent being chased by trio of major winners including South Africa's Charl Schwartzel, the 2011 winner at Augusta National, Irishman Shane Lowry the 2019 British Open winner, and defending Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama of Japan.

Also five back is South Korea's Im Sung-jae , the first round overnight leader.

Scheffler and Schwartzel are last off at 6:50pm.

