Masters 2022 LIVE: Leaderboard and scores as Scottie Scheffler takes five-shot lead and Tiger Woods makes cut

Follow all the action from day two at Augusta as The Masters leaderboard begins to take shape.

All eyes were on Tiger Woods’ spectacular return yesterday with the 15-time major champion carding an impressive round of 71 to stay in contention, despite it being his first official PGA Tour round since the near-fatal car crash that left him feeling “lucky to be alive”. Afterwards, Woods said he was “right where I need to be” but admitted his first competitive 18-hole round back had left him in pain. “The walking’s not easy, it’s difficult,” he said. “It’s going to be difficult for the rest of my life.”

That round left Woods some four shots back, though, with Sungjae Im’s 67 propelling him into the outright lead. It looked as though it would be Cameroon Smith who topped the leaderboard but a costly double-bogey at the 18th left the Players champion one shot back. World No 1 Scottie Scheffler and 2020 Masters champion Dustin Johnson are both poised to make a charge after rounds of 69 that left them three shots back. There is plenty of work for the likes of Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa to do, though, after the pair laboured to opening rounds of 73.

Follow live updates from the second day’s play of the Masters below:

Masters 2022 leaderboard

-8: Scheffler (67)

-3: Lowry (68), Schwartzel (69), Im (74), Matsuyama (17)

-2: Varner III (71), Na (71), D Johnson (73), Smith (74)

Selected others: -1 Morikawa (70); +1 Woods (73); +2 McIlroy (74), Rahm (72),

Tee times for Day 2

Scottie Scheffler rises above tricky conditions to take control of The Masters

00:38 , Jamie Braidwood

As the wind swirled around Augusta and the low scores dried up in the gusts, the World No. 1 emerged to find the birdies required to seize control of The Masters. Scottie Scheffler, with wins in three of his last five starts, will take to the final group on Saturday with a five-shot lead over the field, after what was a fraught and difficult day that tightened the chasing pack heading into the weekend, but left one man stood above the rest.

Story continues

Scottie Scheffler rises above tricky conditions to take control of The Masters

The Masters 2022: Scheffler cards 67 to take five-shot lead

00:20 , Jamie Braidwood

He leaves it short. Perhaps the only tentative shot of his back nine.

But what a stunning round from Scheffler. A 67, from his position, did not look possible earlier today.

He will take a five-shot lead into tomorrow.

The Masters 2022

00:14 , Jamie Braidwood

Silly, absolutely silly. Scheffler has landed his approach to 13 feet to set up a birdie chance at the 18th.

The Masters 2022

00:11 , Jamie Braidwood

Scheffler’s group is the last out there on the course and the leader has sent his drive at 18 into the pine straw on the right.

He’d snap your hand off for a closing par here.

The Masters 2022: Scheffler moves to -8

23:52 , Jamie Braidwood

Remarkable. No one, absolutely no one, thought a player could take control of The Masters on a day like toady.

But Scottie Scheffler has just tucked away another birdie at the 16th - his sixth in the last 10 holes - to move five shots clear at -8.

The Masters 2022: Woods finishes with 74

23:51 , Jamie Braidwood

What a brilliant performance from Tiger Woods. He saves par at the last to card a round of 74, when for a few moments it looked like it could have been much worse. Woods bogeyed four of his first five holes and at that point he faced a battle to make the cut. But he battled on - why would we doubt that - and has found the birdies needed to make the weekend.

Joaquin Niemann has played some excellent golf today and at one point held a share of the lead but his round finishes with a disappointing double-bogey six. That sees him drop to -1.

The Masters 2022: Another birdie for Scheffler!

23:42 , Jamie Braidwood

This is sublime from Scheffler. He’s played both 13 and 15 to absolute perfection. His pitch across the green at 15 was judged to consider its lightening pace and he holes from eight feet to move to -7.

No one though that score would be reachable earlier on.

And he’s just hit another lovely approach into the green at 16.

Another Scheffler birdie moves the lead to four strokes. #themasters pic.twitter.com/Lm9254oi4a — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 8, 2022

The Masters 2022

23:36 , Jamie Braidwood

“Just a tricky day,” Danny Willett reflects to Sky Sports. He says the three bogeys in a row at the turn “killed us” in the swirling winds and changing conditions.

He does, though, remain -1 for his first two days.

Smith birdies the 18th to get back to -2. A good response, that.

The Masters 2022

23:26 , Jamie Braidwood

Justin Thomas, who was +4 yesterday, has just landed his ball to within a foot of the 16th hole from the tee. A tap-in birdie will take him into the red for the first time.

The Masters 2022

23:19 , Jamie Braidwood

Woods goes tantilisingly close to another birdie, again at 16, but his putt edges a touch left of the hole.

Scheffler also finds in a tough spot at 14 with a devlish pitch across the sloped green, and will have six feet for his par. And he makes it!

Lowry then goes inches away from a closing birdie at the 18th. He settles for a four-under-67, the lowest score of the day. What a sensational round from the former Open champion.

The Masters 2022: Scheffler moves to -6

23:01 , Jamie Braidwood

What a birdie from Scheffler, and he moves three clear at -6. After his wayward second shot, Scheffler produced a beautiful pitch to nestle his ball to within four feet of the flag. The birdie duly followed, and in truth never seemed in doubt, as he rolled the putt into the middle of the hole.

The Masters 2022

22:54 , Jamie Braidwood

This will be a test for Scheffler. He pushes his approach at 13 to about 40 yards right of the hole, amongst the photographers in an awkard position in front of the creek.

Smith has put himself into a good position at the 15th after pitching his approach to within a foot or two.

By the way, Matsuyama was able to save par at 13 despite finding the water.

The Masters 2022: Another birdie for Woods!

22:50 , Jamie Braidwood

Truly remarkable. Woods has looked out at +3 twice now during this second round. But, again, he fights and battles on. He follows his birdie at the 13th with another at 14 and suddently he is close to level par with the 15th to come.

Two in a row for Tiger Woods. He heads into No. 15 at one over par. #themasters pic.twitter.com/UrDj8t67qS — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 8, 2022

The Masters 2022: Lowry saves par

22:48 , Jamie Braidwood

A huge par putt from Lowry at 16 after his tee shot left him a good 40 feet away on the green. He sinks the par putt from eight or so feet to continue his momentum.

Third birdie on the second nine. Shane Lowry taps in on No. 15 to reach three under par. #themasters pic.twitter.com/UOZEpmjrGx — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 8, 2022

The Masters 2022: Matsuyama finds the water

22:39 , Jamie Braidwood

Splash. Matsuyama goes for the green in two at 13 but his ball hangs in the breeze and drops into the narrow creek.

The Masters 2022: Birdie for Woods

22:38 , Jamie Braidwood

Another remarkably played hole from Woods as he birdies 13. He just knew where to go to make the most of that par-5.

Neimann is unable to continue his run, however, and a bogey-six drops him back to -2.

The Masters 2022: Scheffler extends lead

22:35 , Jamie Braidwood

That tee shot at 12 is rewarded with a further birdie for Scheffler as he sinks the putt from 12 feet. He is looking very comfortable out there and is now two shots clear.

He’s got the par-5s to come, too.

Scheffler extends his lead to two with a 12-foot birdie putt on No. 12. #themasters pic.twitter.com/cdyHCdOljC — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 8, 2022

The Masters 2022: Birdie for Lowry

22:30 , Jamie Braidwood

Shane Lowry is having a fun time out there, amongst the suffering on the course. He’s just played the 13th and 15th to perfection, his wedge at the latter landing to within inches of an eagle three.

He strides up to tap-in the birdie and he moves to -3 overall, -4 for the day.

The Masters 2022

22:26 , Jamie Braidwood

This could have been the biggest putt of Scheffler’s round. After his pitch at the 11th left him eight feet below the hole, he sinks the par putt to remain in the lead.

He drills his approach to within 12 feet at the par-3 12th. The world No. 1 is the player to beat out there.

The Masters 2022:

22:22 , Jamie Braidwood

Steely stuff from Matsuyama to come away with a par at 12, even if he did get a break as his tee shot held on the rough at the front edge of the green with the water threatening. Just the 14 players under par as it stands. Birdies are in short supply out there today.

The Masters 2022: Bogey for Woods

22:07 , Jamie Braidwood

For a moment Woods thought he’d escaped with a par at 12 but the ball does not do his bidding and evades the hole to the left. After that excelllent birdie at the 10th, Woods has gone bogey-bogey.

Neimann, though, birdies the 12th to move -3!

Matsuyama, meanwhile, has negotiated the tough 10th and 11th holes in even par - making a good save there from five feet. The defending champion remains in a very good position.

The Masters 2022: Lowry joins the crowd at -2

22:02 , Jamie Braidwood

He may have been flying under the radar, despite that fantastic chip-in an hour or so ago, but Shane Lowry is now just two shots off the lead after making a bidier at the par-5 13th. Another well-played hole after carrying the creek and finding the green in two.

At 12, Woods gets a break after his tee shot looked to have ended up in the bushes at the back of the green. He still ends up in a tough spot, as the ball rolls down into the bunker, and it sets up a really hard second shot. It’s where Willett landed, too.

Joaquin Niemann (who I feel bad for barely mentioning) has played a stunner, though, and is only a couple of feet away from a birdie that would take him to -3.

The Masters 2022: Bogey for Smith

21:59 , Jamie Braidwood

I would not have predicted this yesterday when Cameron Smith was -6 heading up the last hole. His makes his fourth bogey of the day at the 12th - which came after a three-putt - to drop to level par overall.

The Masters 2022: Woods drops back to +2

21:55 , Jamie Braidwood

Another dropped shot at the 11th, this time for Woods who goes back to +2 after his birdie at the previous hole. He got into trouble with his tee shot that hooked wildly right and made a decent effort to recover from there. It’s such a tricky green, though, and his chip ran away from the hole to leave a long par putt.

The Masters 2022: Hole-in-one alert!

21:51 , Jamie Braidwood

Take a bow Stewart Cink! He lands his tee ball just where you want it to drop at 16. It falls towards the hole, gathering speed, and drops to the delight of the crowd. Perfect.

The Masters 2022

21:40 , Jamie Braidwood

Big miss this from Scheffler. That approach deserved a birdie after his approach landed within five feet but he remains at -4, one shot clear.

The Masters 2022: Woods makes birdie

21:38 , Jamie Braidwood

Now this is something. Today has been a different sort of fight for Woods, but what he is doing is just as impressive as yesterday’s 71. It could even get better as he taps in for his birdie following that stunner of an approach at the 10th.

Scheffler has just dropped his approach at the 9th to four feet - another birdie chance on the way.

Tiger birdies the fifth hardest hole on the course today and is now one over par. #themasters pic.twitter.com/0gkW4mGRDz — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 8, 2022

The Masters 2022: Bogey for Willett

21:34 , Jamie Braidwood

Willett’s tough run does indeed continue. He was in such a difficult place after finding the back bunker. He played it safe to take out the water but it left him with a long par putt.

He drops to -1.

The Masters 2022: Birdie for Scheffler

21:32 , Jamie Braidwood

We have a new leader. Scheffler plays the par-5 8th to perfection to set up a simple birdie. It moves him into the outright lead.

With a birdie on No. 8 Scottie Scheffler takes the solo lead. #themasters pic.twitter.com/5vEkH6ey6d — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 8, 2022

The Masters 2022: Magic from Woods

21:30 , Jamie Braidwood

Hello? Tiger Woods has just played a stunning approach at the 10th - perhaps the shot of the day so far. A birdie there would take him to +1. An incredible response to his tough start.

The same must be said for Justin Thomas. He hit a disappointing +4 yesterday but has played the front nine in -3, the best of the day so far.

The Masters 2022

21:21 , Jamie Braidwood

Willett is in a tough run here as we head into the depths of Amen Corner. His tee shot at the 12th clears the green and lands in the back bunker. That sets up a tough shot back down the slope, with the water lurking behind.

The Masters 2022: Bogey for Willett

21:19 , Jamie Braidwood

The 11th has been such a hard hole today and Willett becomes the latest player to fall to into its perils. After laying up to the right to avoid the water on the left, his putt downhill and across the green ran through it before holding up on the fringe. His putt back uphill for par was short and he instead taps in for back-to-back bogeys.

Woods makes an important par save at the 9th. He is still fighting.

The Masters 2022: McIlroy cards 73

21:10 , Jamie Braidwood

McIlroy does indeed escape with his par at the 18th, to card a round of 73 for the second day in a row. Another strange day for McIlroy, who looked promising over the first few holes but made some costly errors as the conditions changed - particularly at the 11th. He’s still only five shots back.

Smith has dropped a further shot at the 9th. He’s +3 for the day midway through his round.

The Masters 2022: Scheffler joins the lead

21:07 , Jamie Braidwood

Scheffler has been patient so far today but a birdie at the 7th moves him into a share of the lead at -3. It was all thanks to an excellent approach to leave an eigtht-foot birdie putt.

Shane Lowey, meanwhile, has pulled off this chip-in to move to -1. It’s such a tight leaderboard at the moment.

38-yard chip in for the Irishman. Shane Lowry moves to one under par for the Tournament. #themasters pic.twitter.com/Wq8OgaELrk — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 8, 2022

The Masters 2022: Woods makes birdie

21:03 , Jamie Braidwood

A wonderfully constructed birdie for Woods at the par-5 8th, just what he was doing so successfully yesterday, and it moves him back to +2. His chip into the green left him with a birdie from a couple of feet.

McIlroy has hacked himself out of the trees at the 18th. Would be quite something to escape with par here. Players at +2 would still only be five shots off the lead...

After early bogeys, Tiger Woods recovers a shot with a birdie on No. 8. #themasters pic.twitter.com/Id9T1GgSmI — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 8, 2022

The Masters 2022: Bogey for Willett

20:57 , Jamie Braidwood

Willett gave his par putt at the 10th a chance but it rolls past the hole, so that will be a bogey for him. It was written on the wall after his approach, which landed in a tough spot on the side of the green.

McIlroy is onto the last hole but has sent his drive at the 18th so far right...

The Masters 2022: Bogey for Matsuyama

20:53 , Jamie Braidwood

Matsuyama landed in trouble at the 7th as he approach to the green landed in the bunker. It left him with a daunting downhill putt and it missed the hole - so that’s his first bogey of the round.

Smith was unable to capitalise on his fine approach into the 8th as the birdie putt stayed high.

The Masters 2022

20:47 , Jamie Braidwood

Willett lifts his right foot as he takes aim at the 10th - and will be left with a very challenging chip from the upper bank at the side of the green.

Smith has yet to find the spark for his round but plays a lovely approach into the 8th to set up a birdie chance.

The Masters 2022

20:41 , Jamie Braidwood

Dustin Johnson, speaking to Sky Sports: “It was ok today. I didn’t strike the ball as well as I did yesterday but I made some good up and downs, which you need to do here. It’s windy, it’s gusty, it’s tough. It’s hard to get close to the hole. It played difficult. It’s tough to hit the fairways with the crosswinds.”

The Masters 2022: Willett takes the lead

20:34 , Jamie Braidwood

But just like that, now Willett takes the lead! He drains a lovely putt from 12 feet or so at the ninth to reach the turn at -1 for the day.

Three former Masters champions at the top of the leaderboard.

A birdie on No. 9 secures Danny Willett the outright lead at four under par. #themasters pic.twitter.com/Lnc3r6eiyA — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 8, 2022

The Masters 2022: Matsuyama takes the lead

20:33 , Jamie Braidwood

And Matsuyama puts away the birdie putt to join the leaders. What a wonderful approach that was.

McIlroy also makes his birdie at the 16th.

The Masters 2022

20:28 , Jamie Braidwood

Matsuyama is cooking. The defending champion plays a sublime approach into the par-3 6th and will have a chance for birdie to take a share of the lead.

McIlroy also hits a nice approach into 16th and will putt for birdie from eight feet or so. He played the par 5s on the back nine even par today, but they have been harder than usual given the conditions.

The Masters 2022

20:25 , Jamie Braidwood

Collin Morikawa closes with a par at 18th to card a round of -2, taking him to -1 overall. It felt as if he had been on the cusp of things all morning. Indeed, this is still the second best score of the day so far, and it would have been even better had it not been that bizarre error that found the water at the 11th.

Dustin Johnson’s safely home as well. He held it together on the back nine after making a couple of errors before the turn. He had the chance at a closing birdie from 12 feet but taps away a ninth straight par. He’s very much in contention.

The Masters 2022: Bogey for Woods

20:11 , Jamie Braidwood

The tough start continues for Tiger Woods. A missed putt at the 5th brings up a third bogey in a row, and fourth to start his round.

Smith saves an important par at the 6th after leaving his lengthy birdie putt 10 feet or so short, while Danny Willett scrambles to a par at the par-5 8th after finding the trees with his second shot.

Every par feels important now.

The Masters 2022: Matsuyama makes back-to-back birdies

20:01 , Jamie Braidwood

Why hello there, our defending champion. Hideki Matsuyama was well-placed after an even-par round yesterday, and back-to-back birdies at the 2nd and 3rd means that he is now just one shot off the lead!

Morikawa has also birdied the 16th. The leaderboard is really tightening now.

The Masters 2022: Bogeys for Im, Willett

19:56 , Jamie Braidwood

A huge turnaround at the top of Sungjae Im’s par putt at the last trickles past the hole, just as Danny Willett pushed a par putt at the 7th from eight feet.

It drops both players to -3, with five players now in a share of the lead.

The Masters 2022

19:52 , Jamie Braidwood

There’s another dropped shot for Woods at the 4th, his third bogey in his opening four holes. He’s not the only one struggling out there, given the conditions.

Im battles to a par at 17 and is looking to do the same at 18 after finding the trees with a wayward drive to the right. He pitches his third shot to six feet and will have that to finish his round at -4 overall.

Johnson has a chance for birdie after a fine approach at 16, but the downhill putt slides past the hole.

The Masters 2022

19:42 , Jamie Braidwood

This is the busiest part of the day with most of the featured groups and all of the leaders out on the course at the same time.

Cameron Smith has dropped a further shot at the 4th while Scottie Scheffler has got back to -3 at the par-5 2nd after making an opening bogey.

Johnson and Morikawa have got through the 13-15 run at level par - with both players having chances at the par-5 15th.

Danny Willett makes another good par save at the 6th.

The Masters 2022: Bogey for Woods

19:37 , Jamie Braidwood

A tough start for Tiger as his par putt from nine feet misses to the right of the hole. Woods missed the green to the right and his chip back across left him with too much work to do.

At the 17th, Im makes an important par save to hold on to a share of the lead.

The Masters 2022: Varner III moves to -3

19:32 , Jamie Braidwood

He’s been one of the players of the opening two days and although he’s barely featured on the TV coverage, Harold Varner III is within a shot of the lead all while putting together a highlight package all by himself.

The American plays a stunner of a tee shot at 16 and catches the slope to run his ball to within two feet of the hole. It moves him to -2 for the day, -3 overall. A very exciting player and one to watch for the weekend.

Despite strong winds Harold Varner III hits it to two feet on No. 16. #themasters pic.twitter.com/AVzNq1qj7q — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 8, 2022

The Masters 2022: Birdie for Im

19:21 , Jamie Braidwood

What a response from Im! At the par-3 16th, he sinks a birdie putt from 27 feet to rejoin Willett in the lead!

With a birdie on No. 16 Sungjae Im rejoins the lead at four under par. #themasters pic.twitter.com/Xo9uQD2hvH — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 8, 2022

The Masters 2022

19:19 , Jamie Braidwood

Woods again found the bunker with his drive at the par-5 second but gave himself a chance for birdie with his play from there. His birdie putt followed a good line but ended half a foot above the hole.

Schwartzel, speaking to Sky Sports, gives an indictation of the conditions out on the course: “It’s getting harder,” he says of the wind. “I think we had some fortune teeing off earlier. It’s going to be a tough afternoon.”

The Masters 2022: Double bogey for McIlroy

19:11 , Jamie Braidwood

From looking to launch himself into contention to battling to make the cut - that’s the reality for McIlroy now after a doubley-bogey six at the 11th. It all went wrong with the second shot - which was a bizarre strike and left him almost 50 yards off to the right of the green. It’s +4 for the week for McIlroy now.

The Masters 2022: Im finds the water

19:07 , Jamie Braidwood

He managed to carry the creek at 13, but Im doesn’t get the break at 15. His ball catches the water at the par-5, leading to a drop behind the green. His pitch back uphill lands 11 feet away and the par putt trickles past. That’s a bogey six, and it leaves Willett in the lead on his own.

The Masters 2022: Willett saves par

19:03 , Jamie Braidwood

How about that from Willett. A really confident stroke from the leader saves par at the 4th from 15 feet.

The Masters 2022

19:00 , Jamie Braidwood

“Fore right!” is the call from McIlroy at the 11th, the hardest hole on the course. That tells you all you need to know about the shot, as it lands amongst the patrons, a mile from the green.

Fitzpatrick gets a break on the same hole as the gusting wind catches his ball and holds it from tumbling into the water on the left.

The Masters 2022: Bogey for Woods

18:55 , Jamie Braidwood

Woods actually landed in the fairway bunker on the right side of the hole. He manages to lay up to the right side of the green, leaving a decent line to the hole. The pitch leaves 10 feet or so for his par - which is a similar situation to yesterday.

Unlike yesterday, though, the par putt slides by. That’s an opening bogey for Tiger.

Willett also has work to do to make his par after landing in the bunker at the front of the green at the 4th.

The Masters 2022: Bogey for Smith

18:48 , Jamie Braidwood

Just as we saw from Sungjae Im earlier, the leader has bogeyed the opening hole of his round.

Cameron Smith’s five at the first may be better than his double bogey there yesterday, but it came after a nervy chip into the green that left him 10 feet away from the hole. He drops down to -3 but at least he has the generous par-5 2nd to come next.

McIlroy also drops a shot at the 10th after finding the greenside bunker. He’s falling away from contention now.

The Masters 2022: Tiger Woods underway

18:45 , Jamie Braidwood

He was the story of the day yesterday, and now Tiger Woods’ quest to build on his opening 71 begins.

This will likely be an even harder physcial challenge than yesterday’s round, given the 46-year-old’s lack of golf over the past 18 months. We’ll soon find out as he sends his drive to the left of the fairway.

The Masters 2022: Schwartzel takes clubhouse lead

18:40 , Jamie Braidwood

Charl Schwartzel is safely home as he saves par on the 18th with a tricky downhill putt to complete an impressive round of 69. I doubt there will be too many better scores out there today.

Speaking of, Cameron Smith is underway. He tees off with a share of the lead alongside Im and Willett. Can he extend it? Or is it a case of holding on in these blustery and increasingly chilly conditions?

The Masters 2022: Birdie for Willett

18:33 , Jamie Braidwood

What a start for Danny Willett. After his impressive opening 68 yesterday, the 2016 Masters champion birdies the par-5 second to move to -4 and take a share of the lead.

A fist-pump from Morikawa as he drains a 15-foot putt for bogey from the edge of the green, avoiding the double. Johnson moves on with a par.

The Masters 2022: Birdie for Im

18:28 , Jamie Braidwood

Sensible play from Im at the par-5 13th. He was able to carry the creek with his approach into the green to set up a lengthy eagle putt, which he has just nestled to within a foot of the hole for a tap-in birdie.

He did take a risk carrying the creek though, and was only a couple of feet away from finding water himself.

The Masters 2022: Morikawa in the water

18:25 , Jamie Braidwood

Is that really Collin Morikawa? From the middle of the fairway at the 11th he has just plunked his ball into the water to the left of the green. You do not go left there. The Open champion was putting together a really good round after reaching the turn in -2 but that’s a big error.

The Masters 2022: Schwartzel to -3

18:16 , Jamie Braidwood

Charl Schwartzel has quitely put together the round of the day so far, with this stunning approach at 16 setting up his fifth birdie of his round to move him to -3 overall.

All smiles on No. 16 as 2011 champion Charl Schwartzel moves to three under par. #themasters pic.twitter.com/D549z3Bac9 — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 8, 2022

The Masters 2022: Bogey for Im

18:12 , Jamie Braidwood

Cameron Smith now stands alone at the top of the leaderboard after Sungjae Im’s bogey at the 12th.

He found the bunker with his tee shot at the iconic par-3 but did a good job of setting up a seven-foot putt for par.

However, he got the line all wrong and sent it steaming past. That’s a bad miss and he drops to -3.

Back at 10, Johnson produced an excellent shot to get out of trouble from the pine straw. Backed up against a tree, he pitched to within four feet and gets away with his par.

The Masters 2022

18:03 , Jamie Braidwood

This strange mid-round crisis from Johnson looks set to be contiueing at the 10th. He’s just hit his approach shot over the back of the green and into the pine straw down the bank.

McIlroy has landed on the 8th green in three and has given himself 25 feet for his birdie.

The Masters 2022

17:57 , Jamie Braidwood

Now where is McIlroy off to? He made a birdie at his first par 5 of the day but has made it hard to repeat the trick at the 8th after sending his drive wide right. He’s had to chip back onto the fairway after being caught being the trees.

The Masters 2022: Bogey for Johnson

17:51 , Jamie Braidwood

He escaped dropping a shot at the 8th, he doesn’t get away with it this time. It’s a bogey for Johnson after dodging from the trees to the bunker and to the bank by the side of the green.

Morikawa is heating up though. His short irons are firing nicely depsite the tough breeze and he follows a nice approach at the 9th with a birdie putt from 10 feet. That’s back-to-back birdies for the Open champion and he moves into the red.

Back-to-back birdies bring Collin Morikawa to red numbers for the Tournament. #themasters pic.twitter.com/280tLirgG5 — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 8, 2022

The Masters 2022: McIlroy saves par

17:45 , Jamie Braidwood

McIlroy looked fairly disgusted with himself a moment ago as he sent a birdie putt 12 feet past, but he’s managed to avoid the bogey after making another nice save.

Johnson landed in the bunker at the 9th after his drive went way left, leaving a tricky line into the green. He tried to cut it out to the side and use the slope to bring it back down, but it didn’t run. Tough par putt coming up.

The Masters 2022: Bogey for Im

17:37 , Jamie Braidwood

The clubhouse leader drops back down to -4 after a bogey at the 10th. Im’s approach shot into the green missed to the left and he was unable to get up and down for his par.

The Masters 2022: Johnson saves par

17:33 , Jamie Braidwood

DJ avoids the bogey at the par-5 7th as he holes his par putt from eight feet, as Morikawa gets back on track with his birdie.

Corey Conners has rejoined the pack at -3 thanks to this chip-in at 12.

Corey Conners moves within two of the lead. #themasters pic.twitter.com/tGBy0kjj5P — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 8, 2022

The Masters 2022

17:30 , Jamie Braidwood

McIlroy found a safe spot in the middle of the green at the par-3 6th but was unable to threaten the hole with his lengthy birdie putt. Fitzpatrick, meanwhile, rolls in a lovely birdie putt to get back to -1 overall.

Morikawa found the fairway bunker at the par-5 7th which took out the option of being able to hit the green in two, but his third shot places him within six feet of birdie.

Johnson, though, is in all sorts of trouble after catching the edge of the pine straw on the edge of the fairway. He’s unable to get the ball out with his first attempt after it catches something and he’s left with a eight-footer for par after eventually chipping onto the green.

The Masters 2022

17:20 , Jamie Braidwood

Oosthuizen is in the same group as Tiger Woods and shot +4 yesterday.

Due to injury, Louis Oosthuizen has officially withdrawn from the Masters Tournament prior to the start of his second round. #themasters — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 8, 2022

The Masters 2022

17:18 , Jamie Braidwood

Im makes it to the turn at -5 after producing a nice up and down from the beneath the 9th green.

The South Korean will be in a very good position if he can continue to remain on level par for his day.

There aren’t going to be many scores to threaten -5 this afternoon, based on what we have seen so far.

The Masters 2022: Bogey for McIlroy

17:15 , Jamie Braidwood

McIlroy, like Johnson, faced an uphill task at the 5th after his drive went left. He was able to find the very front of the green but it left a tricky putt over an underlating front section. The lengthy birdie putt uphill still left 15 feet for his par and a shot slips away from his first bogey of the day.

The Masters 2022: Bogey for Johnson

17:08 , Jamie Braidwood

Johnson finds himself in a tricky spot amongst the trees at the par-4 7th and can only punch it out through a gap and into the greenside bunker. He’s not able to do much from there, though, and his shot out leaves him a good 40 feet away for his par.

It’s a brilliant effort but it slips just an inch wide. He moves back down to -3.

The Masters 2022

16:56 , Jamie Braidwood

Morikawa drops a shot at the par-3 6th after missing the green and ending up down the back of the bank.

There’s a bogey, too, for Rahm at the 5th. Both players drop back to +1.

McIlroy is through the par-3 4th after making his two-putt from the middle of the green. He’s just found the trees with his drive at the 5th, sending it wide left.

The Masters 2022: McIlroy saves par

16:42 , Jamie Braidwood

Clutch putt from McIlroy! Just after making birdie at the 2nd, it would have been another blow to drop a shot at the following hole but he’s managed to avoid that despite putting himself in trouble by falling short of the green.

His pitch back up the slope landed on the fringe and the par save came from 12 feet. Koepka, who landed on the green in two, three-putted down the slope to drop a shot.

Johnson and Morikawa move on with pars at the 5th after having lengthy birdie putts.

The Masters 2022

16:34 , Jamie Braidwood

The wind at Augusta has really picked up and McIlroy gives the flag at the 4th a long stare after it suddenly changes direction as he stood over the ball.

He knew he’d missed his target as soon as he made his connection as it drops short of the green. Both Koepka and Fitzpatrick made sure they went long and have ended up on the back side of the green.

The Masters 2022: Birdie for McIlroy

16:24 , Jamie Braidwood

McIlroy, even despite that tee shot, takes advantage of the par-5 2nd thanks to a fine chip that left with with a four-foot putt for birdie. In it goes and he moves back to level par.

Zalatoris continues to impress as he makes an early birdie at the 3rd to get back to -2, which is where he stood heading up the 18th last night before his closing bogey.

The Masters 2022: Birdie for DJ

16:22 , Jamie Braidwood

Dustin Johnson collects his reward for that fine tee shot at the 4th as he knocks down his birdie putt to move one shot off the lead at -4.

Corey Conners rejoins the pack at -3 with a birdie at the 8th.

Dustin Johnson pulls within one stroke of the lead. #themasters pic.twitter.com/xUW7y9p1pl — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 8, 2022

The Masters 2022

16:15 , Jamie Braidwood

Ooh - purring stuff from Dustin Johnson at the par-3 4th as he clips his tee shot to within eighth feet. The pin is located at the back right corner of the green but Johnson found a good position and will fancy his chance at birdie.

At the par-5 2nd, McIlroy sent his drive into trees on the left but has scrambled to safety by laying up on the right side of the green. He looks to have found a good position to potentially get near the hole with his chip.

We’re then offered a rare look at Im on the course as he leaves a lengthy birdie putt short at the 6th. But he moves on with his par to remain at -5.

The Masters 2022: Back-to-back birdies for Rahm

16:07 , Jamie Braidwood

Jon Rahm needed this. He started his day +2 but has birdied his opening two holes to get back to even par.

Quite the recovery there for Rahm at the 2nd as his drive put him close to the straw pines on the left side of the fairway. But he managed to find the back of the green and was only a couple of inches away from his eagle before tapping in for a birdie.

The Masters 2022

16:03 , Jamie Braidwood

McIlroy bends his knees as his ball falls to break back inside on his birdie putt at the 1st, which ran just past the hole. He moves on with an opening par, unlike Fitzpatrick who saw his birdie putt run almost 15 feet away from the hole after catching the slope. Tough start for him.

The Masters 2022: Eagle for Hatton

15:57 , Jamie Braidwood

Tyrell Hatton repsonds to his opening bogey at the 1st with an excellent eagle at the following par-5. He found the back edge of the green with his second shot from inside the left fairway and his putt from the fringes dropped. That moves him to -1.

McIlroy has pitched a lovely shot to within seven or eight feet at the 1st. Birdie chance coming up.

The Masters 2022

15:53 , Jamie Braidwood

McIlroy opens up with a booming drive down the right side of the fairway leaving him with a short wedge to the green. You do wonder how he doesn’t card more birdies when he puts himself in those positions.

Up ahead, Morikawa was in a good position at the par-5 2nd after landing his shot from the bunker to 10 feet. The birdie putt looked on line but tailed off to the right. Johnson also sees his birdie putt drag past the hole. Opportunity gone.

The Masters 2022

15:48 , Jamie Braidwood

The featured groups on the TV coverage will be showing a lot of Morikawa and Johnson, as well as this next group.

Rory McIlroy had a frustrating evening yesterday, you’ve got to say, dropping some unnecessary shots on the back nine.

He will look to respond following his opening 73, which by no means put him out of contention. Alongside him Brooks Koepka had a bizarre back nine, going from -2 to +3 over nine holes.

Of the group, Matthew Fitzpatrick had the best round and is in a good position at -1. Many have high hopes for him this week.

Will Zalatoris is also underway after he had his five consecutive round under par at the Masters yesterday with an opening 71.

The Masters 2022: Im back to -5

15:34 , Jamie Braidwood

Im, as he did yesterday, makes birdie at the par-4 3rd to get back to where he started his day at -5.

It came after a lovely downhill putt of about 24 feet which trickled and dropped into the hole.

Morikawa gets off to a good start at the first with an opening birdie. His putt was from about 15 feet.

The Masters 2022: Garcia into the red

15:30 , Tom Kershaw

Sergio Garcia, the 2017 champion, is the latest player to take advantage at the 2nd. A birdie sees the 42-year-old move into the red. He’s due a good round here, having failed to make the cut ever since finally claiming that long-awaited maiden major five years ago.

The Masters 2022: Simpson moves to -2

15:23 , Tom Kershaw

Im leaves himself out of position with his drive at the par-5 2nd and his approach runs into the bunker at the front of the green. He can’t get up and down from there and that’s a par for the co-leader.

Webb Simpson also found that seemingly magnetic front bunker but his splash out the sand is far superior. He rolls in a short putt for birdie to move to -2.

The Masters 2022: Conners drops back to -2

15:11 , Tom Kershaw

Conners comes unstuck at the par-3 4th, which is playing an almighty 240 yards. He dragged his tee shot to the left of the green and a long pitch comes up some 36ft short. It takes two to get down from there and he’s back to -2.

Elsewhere, Cameron Hoge is off to a fine start. The Masters debutant opens his second round with a pair of birdies to move to -1.

There’s good news for former champion Bubba Watson too, on the tenth anniversary of his first victory at Augusta. An enormous 334-yard drive is followed by an equally fine approach into the par-5 2nd and a two-putt birdie takes him to level par for the tournament.

The Masters 2022: Im drops back to -4

14:57 , Tom Kershaw

Im produces a much better pitch with his second attempt and taps in from one foot for bogey. He’s now level with Cameron Smith at -4. That was just an early snapshot of what is sure to be a topsy-turvy day for those on the first page of the leaderboard.

The Masters 2022: No smooth start for Im

14:54 , Tom Kershaw

Im’s approach isn’t quite so convincing, though. He only had 142 yards to the pin, which is tucked away on the left side of the green, and it’s nothing more than a soft pitching wedge. He pulls it ever so slightly though and the ball lands on the downslope and runs a good 15 yards off the green. It’s a tricky chip from there with barely any green to work with and Im’s pitch comes up short, catches the fringe, and rolls all the way back down the slope and virtually to his feet. It’ll be a bogey at best for the South Korean whose lead has vanished in an instant.

The Masters 2022: No nerves for Im

14:45 , Tom Kershaw

Sungjae Im would’ve been forgiven for feeling a few nerves on the first tee, where a reasonable crowd as gathered. If so, the leader hardly shows it. He launches a 287-yard drive straight down the middle of the fairway.

The Masters 2022: Conners moves to -3

14:38 , Tom Kershaw

And here comes Conners! The Canadian’s second at the par-5 comes up just short but an exquisite chip leaves the easiest of tap-ins for birdie.

The Masters 2022: Im finishes warm-up

14:34 , Tom Kershaw

Sungjae Im is set to begin his second round in just over five minutes. The South Korean has the outright lead at -5 after a brilliant round of 67 yesterday.

Eagle on No. 13 and the co-lead for Sungjae Im. #themasters pic.twitter.com/v2aj0TihFz — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 7, 2022

Birdie on No. 15 gives Sungjae Im the solo lead. #themasters pic.twitter.com/X56AIk4BsH — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 7, 2022

The Masters 2022: Schwartzel into the red

14:30 , Tom Kershaw

Schwartzel is into the red after a birdie at the par-5 2nd. Behind him, Corey Conners gets underway with a par. He’s at -2 for the tournament and has finished inside the top-10 on his last two appearances.

The Masters 2022: MacIntyre stumbles at second

14:17 , Tom Kershaw

A costly error at the par-5 2nd sees MacIntyre drop a shot. He pulled his drive into the pine straw down the right and could only chip out with his second. He’s left with 212 yards into the green and his approach finds the bunker at the front of the green. The Scot can’t get up and down and a hole he’d like to have taken advantage of has instead sunk its teeth. Even the supposedly easier holes around Augusta will punish the slightest mistake. That leaves MacIntyre at +2.

Danny Willett: ‘I would go to the ends of the earth to win another major’

13:59 , Tom Kershaw

Danny Willett produced a fine round of 69 yesterday to sit two shots off the lead heading into the second round. The Englishman, who capitalised on Jordan Spieth’s collapse in 2016 to claim the Green Jacket, spoke to The Independent ahead of this week.

Danny Willett: ‘I would go to the ends of the earth to win another major’

The Masters 2022: MacIntyre at +1

13:58 , Tom Kershaw

2011 Masters champion Charles Schwartzel starts with a par and stays at level for the tournament. He is joined on that score by Lucas Glover, who was unable to take advantage of the par-5 2nd.

One shot further back, Robert MacIntyre starts with a par. The Scot finished T12 on his debut at Augusta last year and could yet propel himself into contention with a strong second round.

