Masters 2022 final round live: score and latest updates from Augusta

Tiger Woods during his final round - GETTY IMAGES

05:15 PM

Disaster for Hatton at the 11th

This error ended up with a double-bogey six. He's just walked off the 13th green having registered another double. Not known for being the calmest of chaps out on the course I suspect the Englishman is seething...he's on 15-over having started the day on nine-over.

Tyrrell Hatton's caddy said to use the 5 iron ⛳

Tyrrell Hatton decided to use the 6 iron 🏌️

The ball decided to go in the water 💧 pic.twitter.com/RXNbJQK36p — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) April 10, 2022

05:11 PM

Having bogeyed three in a row

Tiger Woods has parred his next four holes and stays on nine-over. He's currently on the 11th.

05:09 PM

Russell Henley is on the move

The American has posted five-under for the front nine and is now back to two-over for the tournament. The world No.42 birdied the second and then went on a run of four in four from the sixth and now finds himself. just outside the top 10.

Russell Henley - SHUTTERSTICK

04:49 PM

Brit Watch

If every year you fancy Matt Fitzpatrick to have a good tournament ahead of the first round at Augusta I suspect you're not the only one. Having finished in the top seven on debut in 2016 he's failed to finish in the top 20 since. The Sheffield United supporter is level-par for his final round and is currently on four-over, back in 27th spot. Another trip to the Masters without troubling the top 10 - you suspect that will change, but not this year.

04:42 PM

Of those out on the course at the moment

No one has really made any move towards positive figures. Of those that are making moves in the right direction, Rahm is two-under through eight for his round and Russell Henley is three-under through seven having birdied the second, sixth and seventh.

Story continues

04:18 PM

More bad news for Tiger fans

It's a third bogey in a row for the main man. His tee shot at the par-three sixth was short and right, short-siding himself. From there it was always going to be tough to get up and down and so it proved to be, Woods unable to magic a three.

He's now back to nine-over, two over for his round.

Tiger Woods - GETTY IMGAES

04:12 PM

Tiger's going backwards

Tiger fans look away now as he's compounded his bogey at the fourth with one on the tough fifth. Never an easy hole - lots of golfers have been going into the green with longish irons this week - from a decent position in the centre of the fairway Woods hit his approach short and right. His chip was brilliant, giving him an eight-footer for par but the big beast missed and and is now on eight-over, back in 45th place.

04:07 PM

Brit Watch

Bob MacIntrye bogeyed the first but has bounced back with aplomb, birdieing the second and third. He drove to just short of the green at the short par-four third before chipping to within a yard. The Scot, who finished 12th at Augusta last year, will be looking for a good round here to move him up the leaderboard - he's now on five-over

03:54 PM

Tiger's drive at the second

Just went the 335 yards...

03:48 PM

Tiger back to seven-over

Mini disaster struck on the tough par-three fourth. Woods pulled his tee shot into the left-hand bunker, with the pin all the way on the right of the green, and was unable to get up and down for the par. He's back to seven-over.

He's playing with Jon Rahm who's had a tournament to forget, never really being in the mix. Having bogeyed the first the Spaniard is back to seven-over thanks to a birdie at the third.

03:44 PM

Some final-round tee times

The leaders, and you suspect the pairing the winner will come from, tee it up on the first at 7.40 our time.

17:40 Harry Higgs (US), Lee Westwood (Eng)

17:50 Kim Si-woo (Kor), Hudson Swafford (US)

18:00 Marc Leishman (Aus), Talor Gooch (US)

18:10 Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Viktor Holand (Nor)

18:30 Webb Simpson (US), Will Zalatoris (US)

18:40 Dustin Johnson (US), Cameron Champ (US)

18:50 Rory McIlroy (NI), Collin Morikawa (US)

19:00 Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Jason Kokrak (US)

19:10 Corey Conners (Can), Danny Willett (Eng)

19:20 Charl Schwartzel (SA), Justin Thomas (US)

19:30 Im Sung-jae (Kor), Shane Lowry (Ire)

19:40 Scottie Scheffler (US), Cameron Smith (Aus)

03:41 PM

Tiger Woods' final round is under way

And the big beast is off to a fine start, parring the first before birdieing the par-five second. He fired his approach (his second) to the back of the green and two-putted to get to six-over. He's just parred the third and stays at that figure.

TIger Woods hits a drive during his final round - GETTY IMAGES

03:32 PM

All signs point to a Scheffler win, but anything can happen on Masters Sunday

At one point yesterday evening, when Scottie Scheffler had a six-shot lead, many among you may well have worried that the fabled Masters last round would be a rather prosaic procession rather than an exciting Sunday. The old adage that the tournament doesn't start until the back nine on Sunday, bunkered along with any hope of nail-biting excitement.

And there is still the 'worry' that that may still be the case. The world No.1 heads into today with a three-shot lead and, despite being two-over for his last seven holes on Saturday, looks as calm as anyone can be with the green jacket and a first major within their grasp. Anyone who hopes the American will 'bottle' it today only need to look at how he fared on the 18th last night for evidence that it's highly unlikely that Scheffler will throw it away.

A duck hook into the bushes right, and short of the fairway, on the 18th could easily have ended with him carding a double or triple bogey. After chatting to the rules official and his caddie a calm, cool and collected Scheffler took an unplayable drop and hit a long iron off the pine straw just over the green. An up and down saw him only register a five and not a six or seven, and off he walked as happy as anyone can be having bogeyed the last.

Scheffler his his remarkable approach to the 19th - SHUTTERSTOCK

If Scheffler isn't to be wearing green come the end of the round it is more than likely that that will be because second-placed Cam Smith has hit one of the rounds of his life. Hoping that we do see some excitement later here are three reasons why Scheffler might not have it all his own way today and why it could be Smith smiling after 18 holes.

The Australian is in the form of his life, has won twice already this year and is possibly the best iron player on the planet right now. He loves playing at Augusta - being the only man to ever card four rounds in the 60s is testament to that - and yesterday's 68 in brutal conditions was the best in the field by two strokes.

He's also confident he can go toe-to-toe with anyone and win.

"My play this year has shown me I can get it done when I'm up against the best guys in the world. It's a good feeling to have so I am going to go out there and play really good golf again," he said.

So there you have it, all signs point to a Scheffler win, but anything can happen at Augusta so it should be a fascinating next few hours, stay here for all the action.