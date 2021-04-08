Masters 2021, round one: live score and latest updates from Augusta

Defending champion Dustin Johnson has got his opening round under way. He's playing alongside Britain's Lee Westwood - GETTY IMAGES

03:50 PM

Ten currently under par

T1 Kim -2 (9)

T1 Conners -2 (9)

T1 Bezuidenhout -2 (5)

T2 Thompson -1 (16)

T2 Kisner -1 (8)

T2 Matsuyama -1 (7)

T2 Ancer -1 (7)

T2 Schauffele -1 (3)

T2 Reed -1 (2)

T2 Rahm -1 (3)

Highly fancied Americans Patrick Reed and Xander Schauffele ​have enjoyed good starts.

03:44 PM

Hovland showing real character

Westwood has a chance to get back one of the shots lost on the third, but his putt from 15 feet or so behind the flag stick goes just to the right at the last and he has to settle for a par.

Dustin Johnson also pars and stays at level through four.

Quick word on Hovland who having shot a seven on the par-four first is back to level par for the round. The Norwegian has birdied three of the following five holes.

Hovland - GETTY IMAGES

03:36 PM

Ryder Cup stars in early strife

Ian Poulter has bogeyed the seventh, eighth and ninth - he’s now at three-over.

That’s the score Sergio Garcia finds himself on after blemishes on one, two and four…

Not the start that pair would have wanted or expected.

03:31 PM

Double bogey for Westwood

Having been in trouble from the tee on the short (a relatively simple) third the Englishman scores a six. Not ideal but that won't faze him and he's plenty of time to put together a decent opening round.

Playing partner DJ suffers no such problems, parring to stay at level par.

03:29 PM

Rahm is loving fatherhood

Well, the new dad's not got fed up of sleepless nights yet and he's one-under through two having birdied the second.

Jon Rahm - AP

03:24 PM

Westwood in trouble at the third

He takes an iron off the tee but he blocks it right into the pine straw and trees. His next shot sees the ball hit a tree and he's still on the pine straw to the right of the green, some 40 yards or so away. His chip is short of the green and it will be tough to save par from there.

03:19 PM

Rory McIlroy level through two

McIroy makes no mistakes on the first - he left himself with a knee-trembling five-footer for the par but sunk it without any bother.

His drive on the second, however, is in the trees on the right. He plays a great recovery and is on the green in three with a decent look at birdie. His putt misses and he stays at level par.

Rory McIlroy - REUTERS

03:16 PM

Bezuidenhout joins unheralded leaders

T1. Ancer -2 (5)

T1. Kim -2 (7)

​T1. Bezuidenhout - 2 (3)

T2. Stenson -1 (10)

T2. Kisner -1 (6)

T2. Day -1 (5)

T2 Connors -1 (6)

T2. Matsuyama -1 (4)

T2. Simpson -1 (3)

T.2. Harman -1 (8)

The South African birdies the second and third to join Ancer and Kim on two-under. He's already had two wins (in his homeland) this season.

03:12 PM

DJ bounces back with a birdie

The par-five second has always been a decent chance to get a birdie and the American makes no mistake. Great drive was followed by an approach to the back of the green - two-putts and he's back to level par.

Westwood was out of position after his drive, he gave himself a birdie putt but as with the opening hole his attempt doesn't drop - he stays at level par.

03:08 PM

Early signs of a much tougher set up?

It's early days so far but no one is opening with a barrage of birdies. Signs of the firmer greens and fairways?

Hovland pars the third - he stays at one-over.

Langer is level par - I would write remarkable but considering his fine performance in November it shouldn't come as a shock to see him up near the top of the leaderboard on the opening days.

Langer - GETTY IMAGES

03:02 PM

Kim join Ancer on top of the leaderboard

T1. Ancer -2 (4)

T1. Kim -2 (7)

T2. Kisner -1 (6)

T2. Day -1 (5)

T2 Connors -1 (6)

T2. Matsuyama -1 (4)

T2. Bezuidenhout - (2)

Kim has birdied the par four seventh to join Ancer atop of the leaderboard.

02:57 PM

Bubba Watson has a steady start

He's had chances but misses a birdie chance at three to stay level par, with Koepka on the same score.

Hovland after that triple-bogey start has bounced back well - he's birdied the second and third to get back to one-over. Great character shown by the impressive youngster.

Early pacesetter Swafford has bogeyed the 12th to fall back to level-par.

02:52 PM

McIlroy starts his challenge

He's been missing both sides of the fairway (the dreaded two-way miss) but he gets off to a fine start as his drive flies up the middle. Phew...

He's come in without too much expectation and that could work in his favour - if he can avoid the poor first-round form of late (he's 28-over in major first rounds since 2015) then who knows... (he's 64-under in rounds 2—4)

02:48 PM

DJ opens with a bogey

To state the obvious, that's not the start the defending champion wanted. He got a flyer with his approach and was unable to get up and down.

Westwood has a putt for birdies but it shades the hole and he'll open with a par.

02:45 PM

Quick leaderboard update

1. Ancer -2

T2. Stenson -1

T2. Kim -1

T2. Conners -1

T2. Kisner -1

T2. Day -1

T2. Matsuyama -1

Swafford has dropped back to level par with his second bogey in three holes. Was on -2 after nine.

And with that I am handing over to Greg Wilcox to take you through the rest of the action.

02:43 PM

Sergio Garcia starts with a bogey

And then sends his drive on the second well down the right into the pine needles. He has the right angle towards the fairway and the green but not sure how much of a shot he will have...

02:41 PM

Henrik Stenson joins the leading group on -1

But he doesn't stay there too long, as Mexican Abraham Ancer birdies the par-four third to go to -2 and into the outright lead. Sunk a seven-footer after a handy approach into the green from 120-odd yards.

Abraham Ancer, of Mexico, holds up his ball after putting on the second hole during the first round of the Masters golf tournament on Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Augusta - AP/Gregory Bull

Meanwhile, Bubba Watson misses a chance for a birdie on the par five second. Just. Hovland has a chance to get a shot back after his nightmare triple on the first. Has about 12 feet to go, uphill... drains it! Back to +2 for the Norwegian.

02:38 PM

English amateur (and British Amateur champion) Joe Long is struggling

He started off with four straight pars before a triple bogey on the fifth was followed by two bogeys. Sandy Lyle has also slipped back to +7 after 10.

02:34 PM

Seven men tied for -1 in the co-lead

They are: Swafford, Kim, Connors, Kisner, Day, Matsuyama and Ancer. Poulter has just bogeyed the sixth to move out of that group.

02:33 PM

Dustin Johnson and Westwood off the tee on the first

Westwood nails his drive, defending champion goes a bit to the left but should be okay.

Here are the upcoming groups:

15:30 D Johnson, L Westwood (Eng), T Strafaci

15:42 X Schauffele, J Rahm (Esp), R McIlroy (NIrl)

15:54 P Reed, D Berger, P Casey (Eng)

16:06 V Singh (Fij), M Laird (Sco)

16:18 L Mize, J Walker, B Gay

16:30 C Ortiz (Mex), M Hughes (Can), B Wiesberger (Aut)

16:42 M Weir (Can), CT Pan (Tai), R MacIntyre (Sco)

16:54 J M Olazabal (Esp), M Wallace (Eng), L Griffin

02:27 PM

Watson makes his par on the first, too

Solid, after finding the bunker with his drive.

Cink drops one at the eighth to drop back to +1. Nobody really tearing it up at the moment, but that is to be expected. And we obviously only have a handful of players to have played more than five holes.

Stewart Cink of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2021 in Augusta, Georgia - Getty Images North America /Jared C. Tilton

02:24 PM

And just as I post that...

Swafford drops a shot at the 10th to go back to -1, so no outright leader any more. Hovland has a 12 footer for a double bogey which would be a good get from where he was, but no... he misses. A seven on the first.

02:19 PM

We have a few more players under par now, so here is a quick scoreboard update

1. Swafford -2 (9)

T2. Jones -1 (8)

T2. Kim -1 (4)

T2. Kisner -1 (4)

T2. Day -1 (2)

T2 Champ -1 (2)

Cink, Stenson, Langer, Harman, Poulter, Schwartzel, Willett, Matsuyama are all level. Lyle briefly got a shot back to go to +5 but is propping up the field at +6 again. Woosnam back to +3.

02:16 PM

What does Bubba do from the bunker?

He finds the green, which he will be pretty pleased with. Brooks Koepka feeds it into the pin, stopping dead in front of the pin about 15-20ft away, below the hole.

Hovland in the trees and I have no idea where that went. Think it sounded a bit woody on the way through, perhaps a bit overambitious with his approach. He has ended up further away from the fairway this time and with an even worse angle... to the green. If you can even call it that. He plays out to the fairway for three. A poor start.

02:12 PM

Bubba Watson about to get his campaign going

Leftie, three wood in his grip, heading towards the bunker... does it end up there? It does. Partner Brooks Koepka is heading that way but avoids trouble with a lucky bounce. Young Norwegian Viktor Hovland pulls his drive to the left, ending up in the pines. Not ideal...

02:05 PM

Si Woo Kim moves into the joint lead at -2 after three

Kevin Kisner is -1 after a four on the second. Poulter just rolls his birdie putt past the right lip of the hole so stays even after four. was a tough putt, in fairness, from about 40 feet but he read it well, only missing by a smidgen.

01:57 PM

Back of the field update

Woosnam not exactly too far away, though he has slipped back to two over after six.

Ian Woosnam of Wales plays a shot on the second hole during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2021 in Augusta, Georgi - Getty Images North America /Mike Ehrmann

Frittelli is +4 after seven and Sandy Lyle has just parred the seventh to stay at +6. The quadruple bogey, bogey, bogey run after a par, birdie, part start has made a bit of a mess of his scorecard.

01:51 PM

Charl Schwartzel makes birdie on the second

On in three, one putt for four. He is now the fourth player currently under par. Actually the fifth as Si Woo Kim does exactly the same on the same hole.

Poulter drops back to level with a bogey on the par four third.

Swafford has left himself a six-footer for birdie but pushes it and misses. Frustrating. He goes out in two-under. Michael Thompson, his partner, is level at the same stage.

01:47 PM

Hudson Swafford with a decent chance to go three under

He is onto the green of the par five ninth in two, though with a monster 85ft putt to for eagle. A birdie is far from guaranteed, mind you.

Hudson Swafford of the United States looks on on the first hole during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2021 in Augusta, Georgia - Getty Images North America /Kevin C. Cox

01:41 PM

2016 winner Danny Willett makes a bogey on the first

Misses a putt from about 10ft, just misreading the line a little. Cink has a tough read for par on the fifth and just taps the ball, sending it gently rolling towards the hole – it makes it in, well read, sir. He stays level par.

01:38 PM

Poulter sinks that putt to go to -1 after two

The third player under par.

Ian Poulter of England walks to the 12th tee during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 07, 2021 in Augusta, Georgia - Getty Images North America

01:35 PM

Poulter could not quite make the green in two on the second

But he sticks his third to within seven feet to leave a decent chance of birdie. Bernhard Langer has made his way back to even after bogeying the second, with a nice birdie on the third after a fantastic shot into the green which left him barely 4ft for a three.

01:29 PM

Swafford still leading the way

Currently -2 after six after another couple of pars. Cink has slipped back to even after four so it is just Swafford and Jones that remain under par. Woosnam holding steady at +1 after four after his opening-hole bogey.

01:28 PM

Lyle now at +5 after five

He followed up his seven with a five on the par four fifth, driving into the trees, playing out onto the fairway for two and then onto the green for three. He had five or so feet to save his par but failed...

01:26 PM

Poulter leaves himself 294 yards on the par five second

He is just on the fairway, I believe, and just in front of the bunker on the right. Good chance to get some momentum going here.

01:23 PM

Well, thankfully Sky have begun their TV coverage of selected groups

But we have Paul McGinley wittering on about Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy. I preferred when I had 17 different tabs open to bring you updates.

01:18 PM

Ian Poulter begins his day with a standard par

He left himself a 20-footer for birdie from off the green but lolly gagged a foot or so short.

01:11 PM

Stenson birdies the par five second to go back to level after two

Partner Munoz cannot do the same so stays at +1.

01:09 PM

It does not get any better for Sandy Lyle

In fact it has just gotten much, much worse. Into the bunker on the par three third, he thins his second through the green. That ball is presumably lost, so has to drop one through the back for a shot penalty, his fourth then goes just through the green on the other side (though was not awful by any means).Then he three putts from just off the green to make a quadruple bogey seven. +4 after four now.

Augusta National Golf Club - Augusta, Georgia, U.S. - April 8, 2021 Scotland's Sandy Lyle hits his tee shot on the 4th hole during the first round - REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER

01:04 PM

Langer makes par on the first

Whilst Cink goes to -1 with a birdie on the the par five second.

Current leaderboard is something like this:

Swafford -2 Jones -1 Cink -1

Most other players are on evens, with Woosnam, Munoz and Stenson all +1. The lone player on +2 is Frittelli.

We will have a live scoreboard for you at some point in the very near future when it is worth displaying it (i.e. when more than 14 players have played more than four holes).

12:58 PM

The next few tee times

14:00 B Harman, I Poulter (Eng), B Todd

14:12 C Schwartzel (Rsa), Si Woo Kim (Kor), C Conners (Can)

14:24 D Willett (Eng), J Niemann (Chl), K Kisner

14:36 J Day (Aus), M Wolff, C Champ

Bernard Langer has just teed off on the first. He is on the fairway with 190 to the pin.

12:57 PM

Bogeys for Stenson and Munoz on the first

Their partner Robert Streb makes a par however.

12:56 PM

Lyle makes a bit of a mess of the third and drops back to evens

Went through the green with his second, left his third well short and then missed the putt from about 15ft.

12:52 PM

Swafford into the outright lead

For what it's worth at this stage, which is not much. He's -2 after four after birdieing the par three fourth. Stuck it dead to about seven feet and drained the putt. Still, would rather be -2 than +2, that is for sure.

12:51 PM

Lyle birdies the par five second after a delightful third

From the middle of the fairway, feeds it into the green with a 3/4 swing, a bit of check as it approaches the hole and ends just three feet from the cup. Sinks the putt and goes to -1 for the day. Lovely stuff.

Frittelli makes his second bogey of the day in just two holes to go to +2.

12:46 PM

Woosnam finds the rough on the second with his drive

277 yards down the right, 323 to the pin. Next shot should just be about getting it onto the fairway as close as possible, but even a 210-yarder out of the rough means it's 120 to the pin and that is no guarantee of a birdie. Far from it.

Though having seen the replay it's only just in the light cut of rough so he should be able to give it a fair old whack towards the green. He does exactly that, 208 yards, on the fairway leaving 117 for his third.

12:43 PM

Stewart Cink and Jim Herman, in Woosnam's group, both make pars on the first

Swafford makes a par on the third after his approach slid off the back of the green. He stays -1 after three to keep hold of this very, very early lead. A decent putt from off the green left him just a tiddler for par.

Hudson Swafford of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2021 in Augusta, Georgi - Getty Images North America /Jared C. Tilton

12:36 PM

What can Woosie do with his second on the first hole?

Not a lot, really. Short and right of the green, with 33 yards to the pin still. Not an awful shot but it will be a tough shot into the green from there, though he does have a lot of it to work with.

He does not get up and down from there, either, so starts with a bogey.

12:32 PM

Hole locations (pin positions?) for round one

12:31 PM

Ian Woosnam opens with a decent drive on hole one

255 yards down the left of the fairway, 188 to go, opening up the green. On the second, Swafford put his pitch to within 10ft for three and sunk his birdie put for four. Playing partner Thompson also made a birdie to go back to level par after two.

12:28 PM

Lyle begins with a par

As does playing partner Jones. Frittelli just missed his par putt from 15ft so records an opening bogey.

12:25 PM

Hole 2: Swafford has a big swing off the tee

Flies right past the bunker, through someone's legs and onto the pine needs on the right. 329 yards. His approach to the575-yard par five second ends up just short of the green. Thompson is short of the green in two as well but doesn't quite make the greenside bunker on the right.

12:21 PM

Sandy Lyle on the tee

33 years on from his Masters triumph. He misses the fairway but is just short of the bunker, with 175 to the pin. Also in his threeball are Jones and Frittelli, who have driven to differing sides of the fairway.

Frittelli's approach from the right ends short of the green, leaving him and up-and-down to make par. Jones plays to the centre of the green, leaving a 15ft putt for birdie. Lyle makes the green in two, too, but has a 30ft putt for his three.

12:15 PM

Swafford leaves his putt for birdie five feet short

But finishes off for an opening par. Thompson pitches onto the green to about eight or nine feet but misses his par put and has to settle for a bogey.

12:10 PM

Michael Thompson and Hudson Swafford in the first group

Swafford hits his drive 302 yards on the left of the fairway, just in the first cut of rough. Thompson's ends up with 150 or so to the pin but on the other side of the fairway – or is it in the bunker? Yes, it is.

He plays out from there right and back of the green with 22 yards left to the pin. Could struggle to make par.

Swafford, on the left, fires his approach shot across the greenside bunker and to the middle of the green, 30ft away from the hole.

12:03 PM

Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus get the Masters officially under way

Honorary Starters Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus join Lee Elder on the tee. The 2021 Masters is now officially under way. #themasters pic.twitter.com/wNlvGsclew — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 8, 2021

07:49 AM

Augusta set to bite back at the big hitters

Good afternoon, and welcome to our coverage of the first day's play from the 2021 Masters at Augusta National, Georgia. If it seems like the last tournament here was only a few months ago, then that is because it was – it was postponed and eventually took place in November, with Dustin Johnson the eventual winner. He is again favourite to take the Green Jacket, but if he does not, then on whose shoulders might he be placing it on Sunday evening?

Alongside him are a host of the usual suspects: Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas and, of course, the big hitting Bryson DeChambeau.

Our Golf Correspondent, James Corrigan, says that whoever triumphs this week will have conquered the "genuine Augusta", different to the conditions that the field faced in mid-November, 2020.

As the governing bodies prepare to rein in the boom squad — the likes of Bryson DeChambeau who, with their 350-yard plus carries, are threatening to reduce Amen Corner to a few “Hail Marys” — Mother Nature has stepped up to the plate to ensure it will rather more intriguing than the drive, wedge and putt that typified Johnson’s glory in November.



No disrespect to the world No 1 — and it is eminently possible that he becomes just the fourth in history after Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods and Sir Nick Faldo to defend their Masters title successfully — but whoever prevails on Sunday will have conquered the genuine Augusta.



"The fact that Dustin was 20-under was a combination of his extraordinary play and that at the same time, admittedly, the golf course was soft,” Fred Ridley, the Augusta chairman said. “But that really had nothing to do with the way the course is playing right now. We have had ideal weather and this is the first year probably going back to 2013, when we actually came into the week with the course playing firm and fast, as it is right now. We have it right where we want it."

Play is about to get under way and we will have rolling updates throughout the first day's action and, of course, the following three. One of sport's greatest competitions is back where it belongs.