Masters 2021 final round: live score and latest updates from Augusta

Daniel Zeqiri
5 min read
Masters 2021 final round: live score and latest updates from Augusta - Getty Images
05:14 PM

That's what the leaders will want to do at the sixth

05:13 PM

Rahm has made par at the third

Slightly mundane compared to what preceded it, but still a great start.

05:11 PM

Another player making a move is Morikawa

Three-under for the day after a birdie at the seventh courtesy of a pin point approach. Par five next and two-under for the tournament.

05:08 PM

Brilliant start from Rahm

The Spaniard and new father moves into the top 10 after an eagle at the par five second. Sent a long iron into orbit and fed off the slopes to the back right pin position. Three under thru 2!

05:00 PM

Ian Poulter has reached the turn

Putting together a good final round, three-under for the day and level par for the tournament.

04:43 PM

By the numbers

04:43 PM

Birdie at the first for Jon Rahm

He was a hair away from an eagle two, ripping his approach off the back-stop to within inches. One-under for the week now.

04:40 PM

Great start from Matt Wallace

He has eagled the par five second to reach one-under for the tournament. Morikawa has made a bogey at the fourth to drop back to level par.

04:21 PM

Another Morikawa birdie at the short par four third

The defending USPGA Champion is into red figures for the tournament.

04:19 PM

Birdies for Morikawa and Matt Jones at the second

They get back to level for the tournament. Not the day Morikawa was looking for on Saturday, he was uncharacteristically ragged from tee to green.

03:48 PM

Mixed results

03:41 PM

Birdie-birdie start too for Jason Kokrak

He gets back to level par for the week. The powerful driver has showcased quite the line of attire this week:

Jason Kokrak&#xa0; - Getty Images
Jason Kokrak - Getty Images

03:26 PM

Sunday's pins

03:22 PM

Birdie-birdie start for Poulter

He is back to one-over. Augusta usually set up the pins to yield birdies on the final day and most are in their traditional spots today.

03:21 PM

The upcoming tee times

16:20 S Munoz (Col), C Champ (US)

16:40 C Morikawa (US), M Jones (Aus)

16:50 T Fleetwood (Eng), M Fitzpatrick (Eng)

17:00 B Watson (US), M Laird (Sco)

17:10 C Schwartzel (SA), M Wallace (Eng)

17:20 M Hughes (Can), S Lowry (Ire)

17:30 J Rahm (Spa), S Scheffler (US)

02:52 PM

Conditions look good

02:42 PM

Paul Casey has birdied the first

Not the week Casey was hoping for after a promising start on Thursday. He is three-over for the tournament and playing for pride.

02:31 PM

That's a strong record when leading

02:29 PM

Behind the scenes

02:17 PM

Can anyone emerge from the pack to challenge Matsuyama?

Hideki Matsuyama could make history at Augusta National today but will it be the right kind or the wrong kind?

Matsuyama holds a four-shot lead after an exhibition of approach play fired him to a Saturday 65 and is now strong favourite to become Japan's first Masters champion. In fact, he would be the first male Japanese player to win any of golf's major championships.

"This will be a new experience for me, being a leader going into the final round in a major," said Matsuyama, who was only one under for his third round before the weather delay.

"All I can do is just relax as I can tonight, prepare well and just do my best tomorrow."

If there is hope for the rest of the field, it is in the fact Matsuyama found just four fairways on Saturday and he does have a history of having cold days with the putter. Nevertheless, he has won a WGC event and other significant PGA Tour tournaments so is unlikely to wilt.

Of the last 30 Masters champions, 25 have come from the final pairing where Xander Schauffele is paired with Matusyama. 28 straight major winners have been within 4 of the lead entering the final round. Also with Schauffele on seven-under are: Marc Leishman, Justin Rose and Will Zalatoris.

Rose's long game was very ragged late on Saturday but he leaned on his short game to escape from the 17th and 18th with pars to just about give himself a chance. Rose surprised everyone with his seven-under 65 on Thursday but it has been a grind since. He needs a cleaner ball-striking day to stand a chance of catching Matsuyama.

Jordan Spieth did not quite produce the Saturday charge we expected but will feel he has an outside chance with a low round today. Spieth starts at five-under.

