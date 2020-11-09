The Masters 2020: What time does it start, what TV channel is it on and what are the odds?

What is it?

The 84th staging of the Masters tournament at Augusta National. This will be a Masters like no other in November, after the tournament was postponed in April due to the coronavirus pandemic.

When is it?

The tournament begins on Thursday November 12 with the final day on Sunday November 15. Due to Covid-19 protocols, there will be no Par Three Contest on the Wednesday as is Masters tradition.

What time will the action finish?

Earlier than usual. There are fewer hours of daylight in Georgia at the this time of year, so golf fans in the UK can benefit from some early nights. Play should be completed by 10pm on the first three days, and the winner could be crowed before 8pm UK time on Sunday due to US broadcasters needing to squeeze NFL matches into prime-time slots.

What TV channel is it on?

Sky Sports have exclusive live coverage, and there have been reports that the green jacket brigade at Augusta are considering relaxing their broadcasting restrictions to allow more morning coverage. There will be highlights on BBC each night. Alternatively, you can bookmark this page and return to follow all the action with our live blog.

Who are the contenders?

US Open Champion Bryson DeChambeau is the pre-tournament favourite, and his prodigious length threatens to overpower Augusta. Footage has emerged of DeChambeau launching drives more than 360-yards through their air on the Augusta driving range, which could be an enormous advantage in the soft November conditions.

View photos Bryson DeChambeau holds up the winner's trophy after winning U.S. Open championship golf tournament - AP More

A host of players seeking their first green jacket are poised to make a challenge: Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas. Tiger Woods is the defending champion after his remarkable comeback victory last April, but has shown no form this year and is short of competitive rounds.

What have we said about this year's Masters?

James Corrigan gained some insight from Lee Westwood about how Augusta might play in November:

The lack of atmosphere and of the famous roars will make it feel very odd and look odd as well. But it will still be Augusta.I don’t buy that the course will be that much different. Augusta should not be underestimated – they’ll have it in spectacular condition. They have everything they need to have it play exactly as they want.That’s the thing, it could be softer and longer, anyway, what with the rye grass not having had as much time to bed in after the overseed. Everyone will say that will favour the big-hitters and it might. But they have the sub-air units underlay the greens and they can get them as fast as they like. So it’s still about knowing where to miss it. I reckon the people who usually play well in Augusta will do so again.

