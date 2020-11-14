The Masters:

Masters leaderboard: Tiger, field on the course on moving day at Augusta National

Masters 2020 third round: live score updates and leaderboard latest

Daniel Zeqiri
7 min read
Bryson DeChambeau of the US hits his tee shot on the seventeenth hole during the continuation of his second round of the 2020 Masters - Shutterstock
Bryson DeChambeau of the US hits his tee shot on the seventeenth hole during the continuation of his second round of the 2020 Masters - Shutterstock

03:49 PM

Third round tee times

The leading groups:

4:59pm - Ancer, Smith, Thomas

4:48pm - D Johnson, Rahm, Cantlay

4:37pm - Im, Pan, Matsuyama

4:26pm - Reed, Willett, Fleetwood

4:15pm - Rose, Munoz, Frittelli

Tiger Woods is already off, finding the right-hand bunker on the first. He is alongside Rickie Fowler and Billy Horschel. It is another two-tee start with some players going off the 10th. 

03:20 PM

Don't have the tee times, but do have the pin positions

Front right will make the par three 16th a tougher proposition, but front left on the sixth is a birdie chance with the back-board behind the hole.

03:15 PM

There is now a break in television coverage...

While we wait for round three to start. We should get the tee times through shortly. You will be the first to know when we find out. 

03:13 PM

That's round two completed

Bryson DeChambeau and the other players at level par - Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick and Collin Morikawa among others - have made the cut and will play the next two rounds.

02:53 PM

Spieth rolls in a par putt from 15 feet on the last

The 2015 champion is still fighting with his swing but will be around for the weekend. Well, for the rest of Saturday and Sunday. 

02:46 PM

The cut situation as things stand

If Rafa Cabrera Bello or Jordan Spieth can birdie their last hole and Mike Weir makes par or better then DeChambeau will be going home. Weir is in the rough on nine but RCB is in their fairway. 

02:42 PM

Patrick Reed speaks

"I'm always satisfied to finish like that on this course. A long way to go but I've put myself in a position with a chance to win."Being able to capitalise on the par fives was important."Having won the Green Jacket definitely gives me confidence. The greens have more speed now so you have to pay more attention to putts. They will get faster, but having that and knowing what to expect... it'll be a dogfight to the end."

02:40 PM

Nervy times for DeChambeau

Mike Weir has birdie the 8th, his 17th. Now 60 players at level par or better. 

02:40 PM

And another!

02:36 PM

An omen?

02:31 PM

Wonderful touch from Woods

He thought he had it, but his chip grazes the hole and rests within tap-in range for par. That will be a round of 71 to leave Woods on five-under, four behind. Has struck the ball beautifully but left a shot or two out there on the greens. 

02:25 PM

Woods misses the green on 18th

Tried to fade a five-iron in but it stayed left on him. That will be down in the bowl to the left of the green and a tricky chip. 

02:20 PM

Good news for DeChambeau

Jordan Spieth is also on level par but has just missed a birdie putt from six feet or so on 16. Back at the 15th, Si Woo Kim is on the par five in two so could soon move from level par into the red. 

02:14 PM

Double bogey for Casey at 18

He drops back to five-under, level par for his round. Still only four shots behind but that will make lunch taste sour. Alongside him, 2018 champion Patrick Reed birdied to move to eight-under. Consecutive 68s for Reed. 

02:10 PM

Casey facing a tester for bogey on 18

His third shot still came up short of the green and his chip runs some 15 feet past. Will have that to save bogey.

Back at the 17th, Woods threads another gorgeous iron shot in from left to right and will have a birdie putt from below the hole. 

02:03 PM

Another cracking drive at the 17th from Woods

He is swinging the big stick really well, favouring that slight fade to keep the ball in play. Just needs to hole a few more putts.

Trouble for Casey in the bushes left of 18. Crouching down under a tree, Casey does punch the ball out of trouble but it is still on the pine needles and miles back. Will likely be a lay-up from here. 

02:00 PM

Woods' birdie on the 15th

01:59 PM

Alongside DeChambeau...

Rahm is in the clubhouse at nine-under after a round off 66, and is looking seriously impressive. Johnson, Rahm and Thomas all tied for the lead - the pre-tournament favourites living up to their billing. 

Back at the 16th...Woods goes close with another birdie try but no cigar. He did pick a shot up at the par five 15th though, so sits at five-under. 

01:56 PM

Drama on the 18th with DeChambeau

Perfect tee-shot on the last but his second shot air-mailed the green. Had a difficult chip from over the back and was too firm with it, his ball trundling down the tiers to leave a par putt of 50 feet or so. To his credit, DeChambeau avoided a three-putt from there but the bogey drops him back to level par. 

That leaves him level-par at T50 exactly. He makes the cut as things stand but he faces an anxious wait. 

01:48 PM

Settle in for a super Masters Saturday

What a day we have in store from Augusta where nine players are separated by just one stroke at the top of the leaderboard. 

The likes of Jon Rahm, Paul Casey, Bryson DeChambeau and Tiger Woods are currently on the back nine completing their second rounds before the halfway cut will see the top 50 and ties through to the final 36 holes. That reduction in the size of the field should enable the third round to be completed on time tonight, allowing the Masters to finish on schedule on Sunday evening. 

Rahm looked like he was going to seize the lead after birdies at the 12th and 13th but a poor lie in the fairway at the par-five 15th forced him to lay up before he scrambled for par after missing the green with a wedge. 

DeChambeau was in danger of missing the cut, but the overnight stoppage came at a good time for the US Open champion. He has regrouped and produced birdies at 12, 13, 14 and 16 to reach two-under, but has just dropped a shot at the par-four 17th. 

Woods' game from tee-to-green continues to look in excellent shape but he has seen a few birdie chances slide by the cup on a frustrating morning. Nevertheless, he sits at four-under, just five shots behind with four holes of his second round remaining. Casey is level par for the day and well positioned at seven-under for the championship. 

On Friday night, Abraham Ancer, Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas all set the clubhouse lead at nine-under. 

“Before I teed off, I think I would have taken this but obviously I feel like I played a little bit better than my position right now,” Johnson said. “But I’m still happy with the way I'm swinging it, how I'm controlling the ball and everything I'm doing.”

Patrick Cantlay, Tommy Fleetwood and 2016 Masters winner Danny Willett all produced 66s on Friday to put themselves firmly in contention. 

    Pre-tournament Masters favourite Bryson DeChambeau said he has had a coronavirus test as a precaution after feeling "weird" during the season's final major. DeChambeau barely made the halfway cut with nothing to spare on Friday morning, a distant nine strokes from the lead at Augusta National. As well as feeling under the weather, U.S. Open champion DeChambeau on Friday was rocked by a triple-bogey at the par-four third, where he could not find his ball within the three-minute time limit after an errant drive into the wet and muddy rough.