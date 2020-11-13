The Masters 2020 tee times: Second round delayed by more than two hours with first round yet to be completed

Tiger Woods tees off at 7:35pm on Friday in a delayed start to round two (Getty)

The second day of The Masters begins on Friday with the first round yet to be completed, with Thursday morning’s rain delay set to drag into the rest of the weekend that will heavily affect tee times in round two.

A three-hour delay for heavy rain on day one meant that play was suspended for three hours just 36 minutes after the 2020 Masters Tournament began, forcing the likes of defending champion Tiger Woods, pre-tournament favourite Bryson DeChambeau and the rest of the early starters to sit and wait until the course dried out.

Once play got under way, scoring was much better than expected as Woods made a strong start, but it was England’s Paul Casey who surged to the top of the leaderboard with a two-shot lead on seven-under.

Three players trail him in a tie for second in Webb Simpson, Xander Schauffele and Justin Thomas, who still has the majority of the back nine left to play until he completes his final round.

Matthew Wolff, Adam Scott and Dylan Frittelli are also among the front-runners who still need to complete their first rounds this morning. As a result, tee times have been moved back by two hours for the start of the second round.

When will play start on Friday?

The first round will resume at 12:30pm GMT (7:30am EST). If no further delays occur, the second round will begin at approximately 2:35pm GMT (9:35am EST).

All remaining groups will start immediately where they finished Thursday’s play, having marked their balls before leaving the course.

Round two tee times

2:35pm: Justin Harding, South Africa; Shugo Imahira, Japan; Nick Taylor, Canada.

2:46pm: Chez Reavie, United States; Sebastian Munoz, Colombia; Byeong Hun An, South Korea.

2:57pm: Bubba Watson, United States; Matthew Wolff, United States; Tommy Fleetwood, England.

3:08pm: Francesco Molinari, Italy; Billy Horschel, United States; Cameron Smith, Australia.

3:19pm: Bernhard Langer, Germany; J.T. Poston, United States; Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa.

3:30pm: Fred Couples, United States; Max Homa, United States; Dylan Frittelli, South Africa.

3:41pm: Jose Maria Olazabal, Spain; Andrew Putnam, United States; a-James Sugrue, Ireland.

6:40pm: Sandy Lyle, Scotland; Jimmy Walker, United States; a-Yuxin Lin, China.

6:51pm: Webb Simpson, United States; Marc Leishman, Australia; Hideki Matsuyama, Japan.

7:02pm: Kevin Kisner, United States; Adam Hadwin, Canada; Scottie Scheffler, United States.

7:13pm: Jon Rahm, Spain; Bryson DeChambeau, United States; Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa.

7:24pm: Patrick Reed, United States; Paul Casey, England; Tony Finau, United States.

7:35pm: Tiger Woods, United States; Shane Lowry, Ireland; a-Andy Ogletree, United States.

7:46pm: Jordan Spieth, United States; Gary Woodland, United States; Ian Poulter, England.

7:57pm: Graeme McDowell, Northern Ireland; Si Woo Kim, South Korea; Nate Lashley, United States.

10th Hole

2:35pm: Sung Kang, South Korea; Erik van Rooyen, South Africa.

2:46pm: Danny Willett, England; Rickie Fowler, United States; a-John Augenstein, United States.

2:57pm: Phil Mickelson, United States; Abraham Ancer, Mexico; Bernd Wiesberger, Austria.

3:08pm: Adam Scott, Australia; Collin Morikawa, United States; Tyrrell Hatton, England.

3:19pm: Justin Thomas, United States; Matthew Fitzpatrick, England; Brooks Koepka, United States.

3:30pm: Dustin Johnson, United States; Patrick Cantlay, United States; Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland.

3:41pm: Zach Johnson, United States; Justin Rose, England; Cameron Champ, United States.

3:52pm: Victor Perez, France; Sungjae Im, South Korea; Brendon Todd, United States.

6:40pm: Lucas Glover, United States; Corey Conners, Canada; C.T. Pan, Taiwan.

6:51pm: Brandt Snedeker, United States; Charles Howell III, United States; Jazz Janewattananond, Thailand.

Tiger Woods tees off at 7:35pm on Friday in a delayed start to round twoGetty

7:02pm: Larry Mize, United States; Andrew Landry, United States; a-Lukas Michel, Australia.

7:13pm: Matt Kuchar, United States; Lee Westwood, England; Kevin Na, United States.

7:24pm: Xander Schauffele, United States; Jason Kokrak, United States; Henrik Stenson, Sweden.

7:35pm: Charl Schwartzel, South Africa; Jason Day, Australia; a-Abel Gallegos, Argentina.

7:46pm: Vijay Singh, Fiji; Lanto Griffin, United States; Tyler Duncan, United States.

7:57pm: Mike Weir, Canada; Rafa Cabrera Bello, Spain; Matt Wallace, England.

