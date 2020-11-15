Masters 2020 tee times for the final round, including Tigers Woods, Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson
Tee-off times in the final round of The Masters, Augusta National, United States on Sunday November 15 (all times GMT):
USA unless stated, (a) denotes amateurs.
Starting from the first hole
12.50 Matt Wallace, Adam Scott, Lee Westwood
13.01 Danny Willett, Billy Horschel, Marc Leishman
13.12 Tiger Woods, Scottie Scheffler, Shane Lowry
13.23 C.T. Pan, Webb Simpson, Xander Schauffele
13.34 Cameron Champ, Corey Conners, Paul Casey
13.45 Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Cantlay, Kevin Na
13.56 Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Tommy Fleetwood
14.07 Sebastian Munoz, Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm
14.18 Cameron Smith, Dylan Frittelli, Justin Thomas,
14.29 Dustin Johnson, Sungjae Im, Abraham Ancer
Starting from the 10th Hole
12.50 Louis Oosthuizen, Justin Rose, Nick Taylor
13.01 Bryson DeChambeau, Charl Schwartzel, Bernhard Langer
13.12 Si Woo Kim, Shugo Imahira, Bubba Watson
13.23 Andy Ogletree (a), Ian Poulter, Mike Weir
13.34 Collin Morikawa, Charles Howell III, Jazz Janewattananond
13.45 Rickie Fowler, Chez Reavie, Sung Kang
13.56 Tony Finau, a-John Augenstein, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
14.07 Victor Perez, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Zach Johnson
14.18 Jordan Spieth, Phil Mickelson, Rafael Cabrera Bello
14.29 Jimmy Walker, Brandt Snedeker, Bernd Wiesberger